Cheltenham Festival tips: The Willie Mullins Triumph Hurdle team

Willie Mullins has won it on six occasions, including with subsequent Triumph Hurdle winner Vauban a couple of years ago. Indeed, the race has been a useful guide to Cheltenham with three horses, namely Our Conor (2013), Quilixios (2021) and Vauban (2022), completing the Spring Juvenile/Triumph Hurdle double during the last 11 years.

The McCann Fitzgerald Spring Juvenile Hurdle is one of four Grade One events on the opening afternoon of the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown on Saturday (1.50) and it promises to be one of the most informative contests of the weekend.

Get Stuck In: From the Cotswolds to the DRF - S2 E10

Ireland’s champion trainer is responsible for eight of the 13 entries at the latest forfeit stage and they include two who have yet to run for the Closutton outfit.

MAJBOROUGH is J.P. McManus’ only representative amongst the entries and he arrives from France with a lofty reputation.

From the same source as Grade One winning stablemates Capodanno, State Man and Zenta, namely Daniela Mele, the Martinborough gelding won the Prix Grandak at Auteuil (Very Soft) in early April – a conditions hurdle for unraced horses over obstacles which has been contested by the likes of Frodon (2015), We Have A Dream (2017) and the ill-fated Porticello (2021) in recent times.

Fitted with a hood and tongue tie, he was held up early on before challenging over the last two flights. Asserting on the run-in, he prevailed by four and a half lengths and the form has been boosted subsequently with the fourth, sixth, seventh and ninth shedding their maiden tags over obstacles.

Believed to have impressed his new trainer since arriving in Ireland, he has the make and shape of a chaser in the long-term but will hopefully made a significant impact this weekend, too.

So how good is Salvator Mundi?

Compatriot SALVATOR MUNDI arguably brings even stronger credentials into the contest having chased home ante-post Triumph Hurdle favourite Sir Gino over the same course-and-distance at the Parisian track 16 days later last spring (Heavy).

Beaten a length and three quarters by Nicky Henderson’s unbeaten juvenile in the colts and geldings version of the Prix Wild Monarch, the pair dominated proceedings pulling ten lengths clear of the rest. Owners Joe and Marie Donnelly were evidently impressed purchasing the pair afterwards.

Salvator Mundi momentarily hit the front on the run-in before the winner regained the advantage close home. The third and fourth have won since and the newly crowned French champion Felix De Giles, who partnered the runner-up, feels he could prove the better long-term prospect of the pair. Mullins was quoted as saying earlier this week that the No Risk At All gelding is an intended runner but isn’t as forward as he would have liked. He looks a terrific prospect though and shouldn’t be underestimated.

Incidentally, Majborough won the Prix Grandak in a winning time of 3m 32.88s compared to Sir Gino’s victory over Salvator Mundi of 3m 36.16s, although the former’s win was gained on marginally better ground.