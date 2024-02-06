Cheltenham Festival tips: Ruby Walsh on the Sky Bet Supreme

Ruby Walsh thinks we may seen two Cheltenham Festival winners in the Tattersalls Ireland 50th Derby Sale Novice Hurdle although he doesn't know if they will definitely be kept apart in March.

Ballyburn leapt to the head of the Sky Bet Supreme market with is defeat of Slade Steel and speaking on the latest edition of Paddy Power Media’s From The Horse’s Mouth podcast Cheltenham Countdown the pundit said: "I was impressed with the pace he (Ballyburn) showed, that was a question mark you were going to have with him seeing as he’d been beaten by Firefox over two miles and had won a two and a half mile maiden. "But the ease with which he travelled over the first three hurdles, the way he jumped and from a long way out you were looking at this race thinking the two horses that you might have had in your mind as question marks over two miles, himself and Slade Steel, were in control of this race from a long, long way from home. "They both showed the pace to travel, Ballyburn showed a better turn of foot when they rounded off the home turn to go to the bypassed last hurdle. I thought he was able to quicken up better than Slade Steel, but I loved the way Slade Steel kept going behind him. I thought it was a good race and I thought two very good horses came to the fore."

“I’D RUN HIM IN THE SUPREME!” | Cheltenham Countdown Ep 5 | Nov Hurdles | Ruby Walsh | Rory Delargy

So what does the race mean for the Closutton novice hurdle rankings? "I’d say pecking order as in Ballyburn probably opened the door to go both races – it was always open for him but he’s proved that he can go two miles and there’s no doubt about him going two and a half," Walsh added. "As regards pecking order, Mystical Power was a very good winner of the Moscow Flyer, he absolutely bolted in when he beat Jigoro. It will depend on what way Willie goes about it – I would be surprised were Mystical Power to go up to two and a half seeing as his three runs have been at two miles. "Pedigree wise I would have no doubt about him staying being by Galileo out of Annie Power. I wouldn’t see any difficulty with Mystical Power staying, but whether he’ll go up in trip or Ballyburn goes back up in trip, I’m not so sure? "Willie was at pains not to even to attempt to answer the question at the weekend and I most certainly haven’t asked him in the last 24 hours so I don’t know." When pushed for a selection in the Festival opener Walsh added: "You couldn’t be taking on Ballyburn after Sunday - I have no idea if he’s going to run. It’s non runner money back and I’d be inclined to do the related double myself. I’d be going Ballyburn in the Supreme and Slade Steel in the Baring Bingham.