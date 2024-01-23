Cheltenham Festival tips: Ruby Walsh on the JCB Triumph Hurdle

Willie Mullins saddled the first four home in last year's JCB Triumph Hurdle - but Ruby Walsh isn't expecting the same level of domination this time around.
He was speaking on the Cheltenham Countdown on Paddy Power Media’s From The Horse’s Mouth podcast alongside host Tom Nugent and Rory Delargy.
When asked about the Closutton team for 2024 he said: "He has loads of them but obviously there’s a couple of English ones with big chances this year - Burdett Road and Sir Gino being the two obvious ones. Willie has a load of maiden winners in there - Storm Heart was very impressive at Punchestown on New Year’s Eve, Bunting won at Limerick on December 26 – he was probably a bit more workmanlike, Kargese ran really well on December 26 at Leopardstown where she split Kala Conti and Nurburgring.
"She was very keen and I’m not sure about that race – I wouldn’t be surprised to see Nurburgring actually improve out of that – he was the best horse at the weights – and might be the one to take out of that race. Willie has a good few in there that haven’t run - Majborough, Salvator Mundi and Anzadam – all winners in France and I think all intended runners in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle."
That race could significantly change the picture but Walsh feels there is a bet from the Mullins team before then.
" You want to get in first for a bit of value and I thought the one that won in Punchestown last Monday that Sean O’Keeffe rode called Highwind. He did so much wrong – he never jumped a hurdle, he was keen, he was up, he was back, he was in, he was out and he still showed a serious turn of foot to put the race to bed. Went to refuse the last, landed out on his head, they landed beside him and he was gone again going to the winning post. I’d say for natural talent at 12-1, he was definitely an each-way poke. Kargese - New track, two miles and one furlong, racing keen that can be hard. You get the Cheltenham Gold Cup there, not Rory’s favourite day there, biggish crowd and lots of noise, trying to switch one off on Gold Cup day now is pretty tricky.
"I don’t know – look obviously we are 13 days out from the Spring Juvenile and that will put a different picture on it. But looking at the form and looking for the scope in improvement for horses, I think Highwind at the prices. He’s double the price of Storm Heart – I know Storm Heart was more professional at Punchestown, but you’re getting double the price for a horse that has loads of scope for improvement."
