Cheltenham Festival tips: Ruby Walsh on the JCB Triumph Hurdle

Willie Mullins saddled the first four home in last year's JCB Triumph Hurdle - but Ruby Walsh isn't expecting the same level of domination this time around.

He was speaking on the Cheltenham Countdown on Paddy Power Media’s From The Horse’s Mouth podcast alongside host Tom Nugent and Rory Delargy. When asked about the Closutton team for 2024 he said: "He has loads of them but obviously there’s a couple of English ones with big chances this year - Burdett Road and Sir Gino being the two obvious ones. Willie has a load of maiden winners in there - Storm Heart was very impressive at Punchestown on New Year’s Eve, Bunting won at Limerick on December 26 – he was probably a bit more workmanlike, Kargese ran really well on December 26 at Leopardstown where she split Kala Conti and Nurburgring. "She was very keen and I’m not sure about that race – I wouldn’t be surprised to see Nurburgring actually improve out of that – he was the best horse at the weights – and might be the one to take out of that race. Willie has a good few in there that haven’t run - Majborough, Salvator Mundi and Anzadam – all winners in France and I think all intended runners in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle."

"HE'S A HUGE PLAYER AT 40/1" | Cheltenham Countdown Ep 3 | Ruby Walsh | Rory Delargy | Stayers'