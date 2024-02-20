Sporting Life
Edwardstone roars back to form in the Game Spirit
Edwardstone roars back to form in the Game Spirit

Cheltenham Festival tips: Ruby Walsh on the Champion Chase

By Sporting Life
11:05 · TUE February 20, 2024

Ruby Walsh feels the Edwardstone team face a real tactical dilemma ahead of the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Beaten by Jonbon on his first two starts of the campaign at Cheltenham and Sandown before not getting home stepped up in trip at Kempton, Alan King's charge was a revelation under front-running tactics in the Betfair Game Spirit at Newbury.

He spreadeagled his field that day but speaking on this week’s instalment of Cheltenham Countdown, Paddy Power Media’s From The Horse’s Mouth podcast, Walsh warned similar tactics next month might not work.

He said: "I think it’s catch 22 for Edwardstone in that if he jumps and runs like he did at Newbury, which seemed to really suit him, it suits Jonbon and El Fabiolo even better. El Fabiolo can be a bit keen and he was too keen early in Leopardstown so his jumping was only okay and then the faster they went, the better his jumping got.

"So you’re going to allow El Fabiolo to settle and Jonbon looks like an out and out stayer who’s crying out for a lead so whilst it might suit Edwardstone to do that, it’s going to suit his two main rivals as well so that’s the predicament that Alan King and Tom Cannon will be in."

“HE’S THE OBVIOUS PLOT IN THE RACE” | Cheltenham Countdown Ep 7 | Ruby Walsh | Rory Delargy

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

