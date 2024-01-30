Cheltenham Festival tips: Ruby Walsh on the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup

Al Boum Photo was trained, like Galopin Des Champs, by Willie Mullins and Walsh is uniquely placed to assess the two staying stars.

Al Boum Photo won the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2019 and 2020 before finishing third and then sixth in the two subsequent renewals but Walsh told the Cheltenham Countdown on Paddy Power Media’s From The Horse’s Mouth podcast that he believes the current title holder is the more talented of the pair.

"Al Boum Photo wasn’t anyway harder on himself, he was a very quiet horse," Walsh revealed.

"I would say Galopin Des Champs is just a better horse and is therefore able to recover and take those races whereas Al Boum had a big day in him and Willie got it out of him on the biggest day of all on two occasions. To me that looks to be the difference.

"Galopin Des Champs is very honest and does recover and even after looking at him after Christmas, you’re thinking ‘wow, what a performance,’ but to look at him on New Year’s Eve, he didn’t look like he’d had a run or you couldn’t see it in him. He didn’t look light or tucked up – the strength was still there and he’s able to recover and I suppose that’s the same with humans as well as with horses.

"Some players can play in every match and others can’t."

On the fourth instalment of the series Walsh, along with host Tom Nugent and Rory Delargy, discussed the Arkle Trophy, Cheltenham Gold Cup and Turners Novices’ Chase - as well as answering some questions from viewers.