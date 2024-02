Cheltenham Festival tips: Ruby Walsh on the Albert Bartlett

Dan Skelton's charge has won his last two starts over timber including the Betfair Beacons Winter Novices' Hurdle at Sandown in December.

Speaking on the latest edition of Paddy Power Media’s From The Horse’s Mouth podcast Cheltenham Countdown Walsh said: "I think Deafening Silence has a great chance and he’s improving the whole time. I thought he was good in Sandown and he stays forever. He’s a bit of age on his side as a seven-year-old, but if you’re looking at it that way, some people will say ‘well why hasn’t Dan Skelton got him in a handicap? He’s a certainty off 135’ but he’s a novice and he shouldn’t even be allowed to be in the handicaps."

Of two other British contenders he added: "I could see if I had Gidleigh Park or Captain Teague, why I’d be going in this direction. I think this race would suit both of those better than the Baring Bingham. It’s run on the New Course and they both look like galloping chasers. I could see why both of them would have a chance here."