Cheltenham Festival tips: Ruby Walsh on the Albert Bartlett

Ruby Walsh feels Deafening Silence has a major chance of winning the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Dan Skelton's charge has won his last two starts over timber including the Betfair Beacons Winter Novices' Hurdle at Sandown in December. Speaking on the latest edition of Paddy Power Media’s From The Horse’s Mouth podcast Cheltenham Countdown Walsh said: "I think Deafening Silence has a great chance and he’s improving the whole time. I thought he was good in Sandown and he stays forever. He’s a bit of age on his side as a seven-year-old, but if you’re looking at it that way, some people will say ‘well why hasn’t Dan Skelton got him in a handicap? He’s a certainty off 135’ but he’s a novice and he shouldn’t even be allowed to be in the handicaps." Of two other British contenders he added: "I could see if I had Gidleigh Park or Captain Teague, why I’d be going in this direction. I think this race would suit both of those better than the Baring Bingham. It’s run on the New Course and they both look like galloping chasers. I could see why both of them would have a chance here."

“I’D RUN HIM IN THE SUPREME!” | Cheltenham Countdown Ep 5 | Nov Hurdles | Ruby Walsh | Rory Delargy

So what of the Irish team? "The race in Limerick at Christmas hasn’t thrown up a winner of this since Faugheen went to win the Baring Bingham, but Loughglynn won that and he was disappointing at the weekend. High Class Hero is a worthy favourite and he hasn’t gone three miles yet, but he went two miles six-and-a-half furlongs at Thurles and didn’t look like he was stopping," Walsh said. "Dancing City really surprised me at the weekend and he got a great ride, but I think Predators Gold was too keen and kind of played to his strengths. I think Predators Gold didn’t stay and that ultimately helped Dancing City."