Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Fact To File jumps the last
Fact To File in action

Cheltenham Festival tips: Ruby Walsh on Fact To File

By Sporting Life
14:59 · WED March 06, 2024

Ruby Walsh is as excited by anyone to see Fact To File run in next week's Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at Cheltenham.

Willie Mullins' charge is set to be one of the shortest-priced favourites of the week after two sparkling wins over fences and the trainer's brother Tony told Paddy Power's Ultimate Cheltenham Preview Night: "He is the new champion. I think he'd actually beat Galopin Des Champs in the Gold Cup!"

Walsh didn't go that far when replying, but said: "Everything about Fact To File suggests that he should be, could be and probably will be better at this trip than he has been over the distances that he has been running over. I rode him at home and to even think that he is as fast as he is is surprising. He does ride like an absolute stayer.

"I think Broadway Boy is the key to the race though – if he runs the way he’s ridden, it will be a massive help to Stay Away Fay. I think without Broadway Boy it makes it a hard race for Stay Away Fay to win because there’s no other real front-runner that can bring them far enough.

"It’s grand that something will go along to get you halfway, but Stay Away Fay needs something of Broadway Boy’s ability to bring them to the third-last fence before he has to take it off them.

"I think if Broadway Boy runs he adds to it for Stay Away Fay, but just from watching Fact To File and having sat on him only once, he has to the potential to be everything Tony said he is. I don’t think he’s quite there yet but he has the potential."

THE ULTIMATE CHELTENHAM 2024 PREVIEW NIGHT - Ruby Walsh, Johnny Dineen, Lydia Hislop & Tony Mullins

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo