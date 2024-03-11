Cheltenham Festival tips: Ruby Walsh best bets

Ruby Walsh has revealed his selections for day one of the Cheltenham Festival on Paddy Power's From The Horse's Mouth Podcast.

He was appearing alongside Rory Delargy and host Patrick Kennelly and Ruby's thoughts - and the full podcast - can be found below. Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle One that nobody’s seen before obviously is Supersundae. He’s had a couple of runs in France and Patrick rides him. I’d imagine if he could run in the money, they would be absolutely delighted, but he’s a horse for next year and he’s having his first start in the UK. Gold Dancer was disappointing behind Ballyburn at the Dublin Racing Festival – they’re the two outsiders. Asian Master’s done absolutely nothing wrong and is a great ride for young Tom Costello. He beat Jimmy Du Seuil and Better Days Ahead on his two runs so that is sound enough form – 22-1 he’s probably an each-way price. Mistergif and Mystical Power both wear hoods first time out as they were both a bit keen on their last starts, but I think Paul’s on the right one. He obviously didn’t have the choice as he couldn’t have ridden Mystical Power – Mark Walsh rides him, but I’d be happy if I was Paul Townend to be going to the start on Tullyhill. 12 runners is not a massive field for a Supreme and I think they’ll go hard to the first, it’s a short run to the first as well, his jumping has been an issue, but I just think with 12, no real tearaway front runner, could get tactical and the jumping might not matter as much and I’d be looking forward to going to the start on him. Selection: Tullyhill

Arkle Challenge Trophy It is and I think actually they’ll go that quick that these could actually fall in a hole. I was looking for one not so much to quicken off the bend, the one that might just be keeping going from behind and I’ve landed on Master Chewy back out to 20s and I think you could get bigger [14-1 at time of writing] by Tuesday. I think each-way he could come and pick up pieces in a race that is really, really tricky – I’d be weak about that, it’s not a strong choice. I may have way overthought this and I just think Master Chewy maybe at a huge price for a small stake each-way. Of the Mullins big three Gaelic Warrior going in this direction, you’d have to worry, Il Etait Temps I don’t think there’s a good jump between himself and Found A Fifty, one makes a mistake, it’ll be the reason why the other one has finished in front of it. Hunters Yarn I just think he is a weak finisher, I’d like him to be a bit stronger finisher and I was disappointed with him in last year’s County. Again I’m not saying any of them can’t win and if you do fancy them, please go with your own gut instinct but it’s just not for me. Selection: Master Chewy (each-way)

Ultima Handicap Chase Selection: Trelawne

Champion Hurdle Rory says State Man is too short for betting – probably but I think he’s the first leg of a great double on Tuesday and at 4-11 it makes the double even better. He’s barring an accident really – he’s the best horse in the race so he just doesn’t need bad luck. I suppose the forecast – I’ll be watching Jeriko Du Reponet, see how he gets on – if he shows me signs that he runs well, I think Iberico Lord could get in the three, but I’d want to watch how Jeriko Du Reponet gets on in the first before I’d be having an interest in that. Selection: State Man, forecast Iberico Lord (depending how Jeriko Du Reponet runs in the Supreme)

Mares’ Hurdle Yeah huge fan – 8-15 with 4-11, I’ve been tipping that at 1-3 and 1-2 which made even money so I’m assuming that’s a little bit better than that again. I do – she’s in great form and she’s improved a good bit from last year. Ashroe Diamond is a two and a half mile winner so she should stay and Patrick rides her. She has a hood on as well, but I would prefer Lossiemouth. Marie’s Rock I don’t think is in the form this year as she was last year. Echoes In Rain has failed a couple of times, Gala Marceau I can’t forgive her run at Punchestown, it was so bad behind Hispanic Moon. For an each-way one I think Telmesomethinggirl, Rachael would have had the choice and she’s gone for the longest priced one. That to me is a sign – she obviously thinks. She was running really well in this race a couple of years’ ago when she fell, I think with a couple of runs over hurdles this year, she improved from her run behind Jetara to chase home Zarak The Brave who is in the Champion Hurdle. I think each-way I’d be going with Telmesomethinggirl, but I think Lossiemouth double with State Man is my bet for Tuesday. Selection: Lossiemouth, Telmesomethinggirl (each-way)

Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Selection: Ose Partir each-way

National Hunt Chase Selection: Corbetts Cross