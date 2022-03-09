Four experts highlight a fancied horse they are keen to take on at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival.

Andrew Asquith Facile Vega - Champion Bumper Facile Vega has looked something out of the ordinary in winning both starts so far, but he is currently as short as 11/8-on to win what looks an above-average edition of the Champion Bumper. His pedigree is an ongoing recommendation, and he represents the all-conquering Willie Mullins yard that has an excellent record in the race. However, stablemate Redemption Day plus the Gordon Elliott-trained American Mike also bring unbeaten records to the table, and both have looked very smart prospects in their own right, while four-year-old Mercurey adds another interesting string to the Mullins bow.

In short, I wouldn’t be comfortable backing Facile Vega at odds-on with the untapped potential up against him. Matt Brocklebank Brandy Love - Mares' Novices' Hurdle Taking on Mullins-trained favourites at Cheltenham isn’t everyone’s idea of an attractive pastime but it can be really rewarding if you’re willing to pick your battles. Of all the short ones from Closutton, it’s Brandy Love who I’m keen to oppose following her defeat at Fairyhouse. Her jumping was nowhere near good enough there and she was hanging all over the place under Paul Townend.

It was to her credit that she still managed to finish second (behind stablemate Allegorie De Vassy, who has since been ruled out the Festival due to injury), but she surely can’t lose so much ground at every flight around Cheltenham and win. There is strength in this division including others from the same yard, such as Dinoblue and Grangee, Colm Murphy’s Impervious, plus Gordon Elliott’s Party Central who looks made for this sort of test on the New Course, and they’ll all keep the market leader honest.

Ben Linfoot Elimay - Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase Elimay bumped into a stablemate at the top of her game in last year's Mares' Chase but she was thriving then and still couldn't get the job done. It's a concern ahead of this year's race that she hasn't kicked on from last year, with a dull performance at Aintree kicking off her season before she didn't jump well when beaten by Mount Ida at Fairyhouse on New Year's Day.

She won in a canter in an easy assignment over two miles at Naas last time, but that didn't erase the doubts surrounding her and she looks short enough against a thriving mare in Mount Ida plus others. Graeme North Shishkin - Champion Chase Shishkin shouldn’t be as short as 4/6 after being scared witless by the re-opposing Energumene in the Clarence House at Ascot. That’s the second time this season that Shishkin has looked vulnerable – he hit a high of 7.8 in running at Ascot – and given it took him every yard to master Abacadabras in the Supreme two years ago I’m not sure he wouldn’t appreciate a stiffer track either.

Throw in the possibility that Chacun Pour Soi could finally come alight over here, plus Nicky Henderson’s current poor stable form, then 5/4 looks a more accurate price.