Cheltenham Festival tips: Mark Howard best bets

Mark Howard has his best bets for the Cheltenham Festival including a dark horse in the Ryanair Chase.

WHISTLE STOP TOUR bids to enhance Lucinda Russell’s excellent recent record in the Ultima Handicap Chase on Tuesday (2.40) following the successes of Corach Rambler in 2022 and 2023. Twice a winner over hurdles last season, the seven year old has improved since sent chasing winning two out of four and is officially rated 136. Successful at Kelso (2m 7f : Soft) and Ayr (3m : Soft) off 124 and 130, the Saddex gelding looked a useful staying chaser in the making on each occasion. Fifth of seven behind Jagwar in a novices’ handicap chase at Cheltenham (2m 4f) in January, he was very much on a reccy mission and it was job done under a sympathetic ride conceding five pounds to the J.P.McManus owned winner. I spoke to Lucinda Russell’s assistant and partner Peter Scudamore at Wetherby last month and this has been the plan for some time and the former champion jockey feels he is better on nicer ground. Even though his four chase runs have been in field sizes of 5,6,5 and 7, he was won and was placed in 11 and 16 runners hurdle races last season. An excellent jumper, novices have won 6 of the last 11 runnings. The Kinross yard continue in fine form with 7 winners during the last fortnight.

HAITI COULEURS, who lines up in the newly designed National Hunt Novices’ Handicap Chase in the finale on day one (5.20), will seek to provide his trainer with her sixth Festival winner and her first since 2020 – Rebecca Curtis won this with Teaforthree in 2012. Bought for £68,000 having run in two Irish points for Harley Dunne (42), the eight year old finished 60 lengths behind market rival Now Is The Hour in a Grade 2 novice hurdle at Haydock (Heavy) last season before winning twice at Chepstow and Bangor. Switched to fences this term, he has won two of his four races scoring at Aintree (3m 1f : Good) and Cheltenham (3m 1f : Good/Soft) off 125 and 130 (now rated 135). A two and three quarter lengths winner on the latter occasion, he beat Transmission who reopposes (four pounds worse off) here – the fourth Moon D’Orange has won since. In order to protect his chase mark, the Dragon Dancer gelding ran over hurdles last time finishing a good third at Newbury (3m) behind Santos Blue. Ben Jones (2212) takes over in the saddle and his record on stiff/undulating tracks is 2121.

BALLYBURN tackles three miles for the first time under Rules in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase on Wednesday (2.00) and there is every chance it will bring out further improvement. A winning pointer over the trip, the seven year old is a full brother to Minella Daddy (won over 3m 4f) and Noble Endeavor (won the Paddy Power Chase over 3m). A bloodless winner of the Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle on the Old course twelve months ago, he is a triple Grade 1 winner who has won 2 of his 3 starts over fences this term. A 13 lengths scorer on his chasing bow at Punchestown (2m 3f : Soft) in November, he found two miles at Kempton over Christmas an insufficient test being readily brushed aside by Sir Gino in the Grade 2 Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase. Beaten seven and a half lengths at the Sunbury track, he gained his first Grade 1 win over fences at the DRF in February. Ridden with confidence by Paul Townend, he was pushed clear to beat Croke Park by five lengths (2m 5f : Yielding) – he covered the final furlong in 14.63 secs compared to the runner-up in 15.59 secs according to RaceIq. He had three Grade 1 winners in behind, including stablemate Champ Kiely who won a Grade 3 novice chase at Navan by eight lengths earlier this month. Monkfish (2021) and Fact To File (2024) both followed up here having won at Leopardstown in recent years. In April, the seven year old defeated Dancing City by six lengths in a bumper at the Punchestown Festival (Yielding). His form figures on yielding and good to yielding are 111. Willie Mullins is bidding to win the race for a seventh time.

Ballyburn is out on his own

HEART WOOD has yet to win at the highest level (6324) but is the dark horse of the Grade 1 Ryanair Chase on Thursday (3.20). Good fresh (75 days off), his record over 2m 3f – 2m 5f is 2212 and he is still relatively unexposed over fences (8 races). A Listed winner over hurdles in France when handled by Philippe Peltier, he won a Grade 3 handicap chase at the DRF last season before finishing third behind Inothewayurthinkin in the Grade 1 Mildmay Novices’ Chase at Aintree (3m 1f : Soft) having travelled strongly. The seven year old looked a non stayer on that occasion having been last off the bridle. A seven lengths winner from Corbetts Cross in a Listed chase at Wexford (2m 7f : Soft) in October, Henry De Bromhead’s charge was then a neck runner-up in the Grade 1 Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse (2m 4f : Yielding). A creditable fourth behind Galopin Des Champs in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown (3m : Good/Yielding) at Christmas, he has been given a break since. His stable have won this twice and it is hoped Darragh O’Keeffe (12) is on board. His form figures over 2m 4f / 2m 5f are 2212. LUCKY PLACE (Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle – Thursday (4.00) ran two good races in defeat at the track last season finishing runner-up in a Grade 2 novice hurdle at Cheltenham’s Trials meeting before filling fourth position in the Coral Cup at the Festival off a mark of 137. The six year old was due to go chasing this term but connections had a change of heart and he has quickly developed into a high-class hurdler winning both his starts. A length winner of the Grade 2 Ascot Hurdle (2m 3f : Good) in November, he stayed on strongly to beat the subsequent Cleeve Hurdle winner Gowel Road in the Grade 2 Relkeel Hurdle (New course : 2m 4f : Soft) on New Year’s Day. The third Golden Ace won the Grade 2 Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton next time. A dual Grade 2 winner, this will be his first run at the top level. Yet to race beyond 2m 5f, he handles any ground – his record on good ground is 221 – and Nicky Henderson has won this twice (Rustle (1989) & Bacchanal (2000)). The latter was also a six year old when successful and had a similar profile – only six races beforehand and yet to race beyond 2m 5f.