Cheltenham Festival Tips & Best Bets for Tuesday and Wednesday

Our our team look ahead to the first two days of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival and highlight some of their strongest fancies.
David Ord is joined by Graham Cunningham, Billy Nash, Matt Brocklebank and Ed Chamberlin as they go through the feature races on days one and two at Prestbury Park.
There are positive mentions for Lossiemouth, Lulamba and Old Park Star on Tuesday, plus tips for the four handicaps on the day, before Majborough comes under the spotlight in the Queen Mother Champion Chase on Wednesday. Will he recoil from that monster DRF performance last month and if so, will L'Eau du Sud be there to pounce?
Open editions of the Turners Novices' Hurdle and Brown Advisory Novices' Chase are also explored, with selections also put forward for the Fred Winter, BetMGM Cup and Grand Annual.
You can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here.
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN
Also available on Spotify etc...
