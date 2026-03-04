Alex Hammond reckons Kopek Des Bordes will have his work cut out against the latest Henderson star in the Arkle - check out her Cheltenham Festival fancies.

With no Constitution Hill this year, which horse do you think will fly the flag for racing during its most high-profile week at the Festival? That’s a tough one to answer because for me the Gold Cup is the highlight of Festival week and the winner of that has a head-start in who will be the headline horse for the week. There are some lovely novices set to run with exciting futures too, but I tend to think it’s the more established horses that earn the accolade of star of the show. Maybe it will be Lossiemouth in this year’s Champion Hurdle. This looks the right year to go for the race. She’s won a Triumph and two Mares’ Hurdles and there could be shades of the Annie Powers about her with trainer Willie Mullins’ plans this time round. You may recall that 2016 was the year that Faugheen was ruled out of defending his Champion Hurdle crown through injury. Well, team Mullins rerouted Annie Power as it looked to be a championship race up for grabs even though she looked certain to sweep up the Mares’ Hurdle that year. It was a gamble that paid off, so perhaps they’ll try the same tactic with Lossiemouth this time around. Lossiemouth doesn’t have the star quality of Annie Power but it’s easy to underestimate how good she is. She’s been pigeonholed as a good mare, but she’s more than that, plus she suits the track at Cheltenham.

If you were to place a championship race Lucky 15 right now, who would be on your ticket for the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase, Ryanair Chase, and Gold Cup? I'd go for Lossiemouth, Il Etait Temps (now Marine Nationale is unfortunately a non-runner), Jonbon, and Jango Baie.

Which novice hurdlers could really make a name for themselves next week? The horse I’m most looking forward to seeing is a novice with star potential. Old Park Star is favourite to win the opening Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. He’s a rare bird in that he’s a blend of speed and stamina which are a combination of qualities that you need to win a race like that. He’s had three starts for trainer Nicky Henderson and has won all three in the manner of a smart horse. Who knows where his ceiling is. I’ve earmarked him as my nap of the Festival at this stage. I’m slightly concerned that Mighty Park will take Old Park Star on in the Supreme but if he were to go for the Turners, I’d be all over him. He may not be streetwise enough for the Supreme after just one romp in a maiden hurdle, but it didn’t stop Poniros in last year’s Triumph, albeit he had plenty of experience from the Flat. No Drama This End looks a tough nut to crack in the Turners too. There are some smashing novices around currently. And finally in the Albert Bartlett, Willie Mullins may hold the trump card with Doctor Steinberg who has really hit his stride since hurdling. He’s improving for experience and distance so the three miles of this trip should be right up his street. He’s also in the Turners but I’d like him in this race if he goes.

Are there any potential superstars lurking among the novice chasers? It could be a successful Festival for Nicky Henderson even without Constitution Hill and Sir Gino. Lulamba is still just about favourite to win the Arkle and with good reason. He has looked exemplary in three starts over fences, and he put up a high-class performance to beat Saint Segal in the Game Spirit at Newbury last time out. He achieved more in winning that Grade 2 as a novice than his illustrious former teammates Altior and Sprinter Sacre because he beat better horses than they did. He’s the real deal. There are some smart horses entered in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase too and a strong Irish challenge as always. However, I’m a fan of Wendigo and he had a nice confidence boost in a three runner novices’ chase against inferior opposition at Ayr on his last start (replay below). He’s the best of British in this discipline so I hope he can be the star of the show for trainer Jamie Snowdon who is enjoying the best season of his training career.

