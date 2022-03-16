4.10 Glenfarclas Cross-Country Chase tip

A Grade 1 winner, Delta Work was third in the RSA Chase here in 2019 and fifth in the Gold Cup the following year but he is tackling these unique obstacles for the first time. Prengarde is also making his debut here but was a prolific cross-country winner in France and Enda Bolger will get the best out of him. Shady Operator and Midnight Maestro are old rivals from the banks course at Punchestown while Easysland won this in 2020 and was second last year to the evergreen TIGER ROLL.

Running at The Festival for the seventh and probably the final time, the 12-year-old will get a tremendous welcome if he can land this for a fourth time. He is the highest rated and the one to beat again having had a low-key campaign again to date. Diesel D'Allier can confirm running here in December with Potters Corner, Plan Of Attack and Back On The Lash but he was a long way behind Easysland and the selection in this in 2020.