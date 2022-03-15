2.50 Cheltenham - Ultima Handicap Chase tip

Vintage Clouds is only a pound higher than when successful last year and has probably been trained with the race in mind again. Frodon seeks a sixth course victory and a second Festival success but is giving 9lb and upwards to his rivals. The in-form Run To Milan could go well at a price with a feather weight and Kiltealy Briggs is finally starting to fulfil his potential.

Gordon Elliott runs Death Duty and Floueur, who were first and third in the Grand National Trial at Punchestown last month with Ireland well represented on the whole, though Discordantly is penalised for winning at Leopardstown. The novice Does He Know won here in October and runs in this rather than today’s finale. He was successful in the Reynoldstown at Ascot last month but Corach Rambler was close up when falling five out that day and is 9lb better off.

FULL BACK won on the New Course here on New Year’s Day and finished well ahead of higher-rated chasers when second at Taunton subsequently. He is still on a fair mark and will be staying on here when others have cried enough. Fantastikas has won twice at Lingfield in his novice season but neither victory has really worked out.

2.50 Cheltenham - Sky Bet offer

Sky Bet are paying 7 PLACES INSTEAD OF 4 in the 2.40.