Cheltenham Festival Thursday declarations | Jonbon in Ryanair Chase

Jonbon among nine declarations for Thursday’s Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.
Trainer Nicky Henderson had hinted that the 10-year-old - who has not been out of the first two in any of his 27 starts including three runner-up finishes at the Cheltenham Festival - could miss the meeting in favour of Aintree next month, but he will instead give leading owner JP McManus a strong second string alongside odds-on favourite Fact To File, winner of last year’s race and an impressive victor in the Irish Gold Cup last month.
Willie Mullins’ ace will be joined by stablemate Impaire Et Passe, while Ireland will also be represented by Banbridge, who came within a whisker of winning back-to-back King Georges at Christmas, last year’s runner-up Heart Wood, and the Gordon Elliott-trained Croke Park.
The home challenge of Matata and Master Chewy (Nigel & Willy Twiston-Davies) and JPR One (Joe Tizzard) complete the field.
The 2024 and 2025 winners of the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle will clash once more, with Teahupoo and Bob Olinger – who both race in the Robcour silks – leading 11 declarations for the Grade 1 contest.
As expected, Honesty Policy and Impose Toi will represent owner JP McManus, with the progressive home challengers Kabral Du Mathan and Ma Shantou joined by Ballyburn amongst the leading contenders
With Lossiemouth running in Tuesday’s Champion Hurdle, the path looks relatively clear for Wodhooh who will face seven rivals in the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle, the third Grade 1 on the card. Jade De Grugy steps into Lossiemouth’s boots, and will be hoping to go one place better than when second to her stablemate 12 months ago.
Click the links below for full racecards
13:20 - Ryanair mares' Novices' Hurdle (Grade 2)
14:00 - Jack Richards Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (Grade 2)
14:40 - Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle (Grade 1)
15:20 - Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle (Grade 1)
16:00 - Ryanair Chase (Grade 1)
16:40 - Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle
17:20 - Rosconn Group Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase
Cheltenham Festival coverage
- Cheltenham Festival betting tips
- Cheltenham Festival free bets
- Cheltenham Festival racecards
- Cheltenham Festival results
- More Cheltenham tips & features
- Join Sporting Life Plus for free
- Latest Cheltenham going description
- Latest non-runners
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.