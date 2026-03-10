Cheltenham Festival Thursday declarations | Jonbon in Ryanair Chase

Trainer Nicky Henderson had hinted that the 10-year-old - who has not been out of the first two in any of his 27 starts including three runner-up finishes at the Cheltenham Festival - could miss the meeting in favour of Aintree next month, but he will instead give leading owner JP McManus a strong second string alongside odds-on favourite Fact To File, winner of last year’s race and an impressive victor in the Irish Gold Cup last month.

Willie Mullins’ ace will be joined by stablemate Impaire Et Passe, while Ireland will also be represented by Banbridge, who came within a whisker of winning back-to-back King Georges at Christmas, last year’s runner-up Heart Wood, and the Gordon Elliott-trained Croke Park.

The home challenge of Matata and Master Chewy (Nigel & Willy Twiston-Davies) and JPR One (Joe Tizzard) complete the field.