2.50pm Ultima Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) 3m 1f
Horse Age Weight Rating Owner Trainer
Sam Brown (GB) 11 12 0 159 Mr T. C. Frost Anthony Honeyball
Lifetime Ambition (IRE) 8 11 13 158 Linda Mulcahy/Mary Wolridge Mrs J. Harrington
Coko Beach (FR) 8 11 10 155 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott
Fanion d'Estruval (FR) 8 11 10 155 Mr David Wilson Venetia Williams
Stolen Silver (FR) 8 11 9 154 Walters Plant Hire & Potter Group Sam Thomas
Adamantly Chosen (IRE) 6 11 8 153 Watch This Space Syndicate W. P. Mullins
Happygolucky (IRE) 9 11 7 152 Lady Dulverton Kim Bailey
Remastered (GB) 10 11 6 151 Brocade Racing David Pipe
I Am Maximus (FR) 7 11 6 151 Mr Claudio Michael Grech W. P. Mullins
The Big Breakaway (IRE) 8 11 6 151 Eric Jones, Geoff Nicholas, John Romans Joe Tizzard
Threeunderthrufive (IRE) 8 11 5 150 McNeill Family Paul Nicholls
Clondaw Castle (IRE) 11 11 5 150 J French, D McDermott, S Nelson, T Syder Tom George
Fastorslow (FR) 7 11 5 150 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan Martin Brassil
Kilcruit (IRE) 8 11 4 149 Miss M. A. Masterson W. P. Mullins
The Goffer (IRE) 6 11 4 149 Mr Allan Snow Gordon Elliott
Tea Clipper (IRE) 8 11 2 147 Mr Jerry Hinds & Mr Ashley Head Tom Lacey
Our Power (IRE) 8 11 2 147 Walters Plant Hire & Potter Group Sam Thomas
Into Overdrive (GB) 8 11 2 147 Mrs Wendy Hamilton Mark Walford
Corach Rambler (IRE) 9 11 1 146 The Ramblers Lucinda Russell
Cloudy Glen (IRE) 10 11 0 145 Exors of the late Mr Trevor Hemmings Venetia Williams
Next Destination (IRE) 11 11 0 145 Mr Malcolm C. Denmark Nicky Henderson
Nassalam (FR) 6 10 13 144 John and Yvonne Stone Gary Moore
Beauport (IRE) 7 10 12 143 Bryan & Philippa Burrough Nigel Twiston-Davies
Farinet (FR) 8 10 11 142 M Hammond, E Coombs & T Henriques Venetia Williams
Recite A Prayer (IRE) 8 10 11 142 The Turner Family W. P. Mullins
Karl Philippe (FR) 8 10 11 142 C Coley, D Porter, H Redknapp, P Smith Fergal O'Brien
Francky du Berlais (FR) 10 10 10 141 Mr Roddy Owen Peter Bowen
Dunboyne (IRE) 8 10 10 141 S. P. O'Connor Gordon Elliott
Death Duty (IRE) 12 10 10 141 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott
Eva's Oskar (IRE) 9 10 10 141 Sally & Richard Prince Tim Vaughan
Empire Steel (IRE) 9 10 10 141 Alan Wight Sandy Thomson
Top Ville Ben (IRE) 11 10 9 140 Harbour Rose Partnership Philip Kirby
Monbeg Genius (IRE) 7 10 9 140 Barrowman Racing Limited Jonjo O'Neill
Good Boy Bobby (IRE) 10 10 9 140 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies
Coeur Serein (IRE) 9 10 9 140 Andy Ralph Jonjo O'Neill
Fortescue (GB) 9 10 9 140 Mrs L Nixon Henry Daly
Oscar Elite (IRE) 8 10 8 139 Mrs Mary-Ann Middleton Joe Tizzard
Slipway (IRE) 8 10 8 139 Mrs S. N. J. Embiricos Ben Pauling
Castle Robin (IRE) 8 10 7 138 Bradley Partnership Charlie Longsdon
Folcano (FR) 8 10 7 138 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott
Gevrey (FR) 7 10 6 137 Denis Gallagher Racing Gordon Elliott
Lord Accord (IRE) 8 10 6 137 Lynne & Angus Maclennan Neil Mulholland
Punitive (IRE) 9 10 6 137 Pioneer Racing Gordon Elliott
Silver Hallmark (GB) 9 10 6 137 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Fergal O'Brien
Iron Bridge (IRE) 7 10 6 137 Exors of the late Mr Trevor Hemmings Jonjo O'Neill
Kinondo Kwetu (GB) 7 10 6 137 Gunalt Partnership Sam England
Kapga de Lily (FR) 10 10 5 136 Lady Judith Price & Mrs Carol Shaw Venetia Williams
Iceo Madrik (FR) 5 10 5 140 Prof. Caroline Tisdall David Pipe
Laskalin (FR) 8 10 4 135 David & Carol Shaw Venetia Williams
Born By The Sea (IRE) 9 10 4 135 Natalie Gilligan Paul John Gilligan
Stumptown (IRE) 6 10 4 135 Furze Bush Syndicate Gavin Cromwell
Fontaine Collonges (FR) 8 10 4 135 Mr P. Davies Venetia Williams
Harper's Brook (IRE) 7 10 3 134 The Megsons Ben Pauling
Cooper's Cross (IRE) 8 10 2 133 Mr J. Fyffe Stuart Coltherd
Bowtogreatness (IRE) 7 10 2 133 Harry Redknapp & Sophie Pauling Ben Pauling
Java Point (IRE) 8 10 1 132 Fanning, Griffith, Haddock Tom George
Fantastikas (FR) 8 10 1 132 Imperial Racing Partnership 2016 Nigel Twiston-Davies
Western Zara (IRE) 7 10 1 132 Anna M. Scanlon Paul Nolan
Secret Reprieve (IRE) 9 10 1 132 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Evan Williams
The Wolf (FR) 9 9 13 130 McNeill Family & Stone Family Olly Murphy
Broken Halo (GB) 8 9 13 130 Giraffa Racing - BH Paul Nicholls
Glamorgan Duke (IRE) 10 9 11 128 Natalie Gilligan Paul John Gilligan
NOT QUALIFIED: Irascible (FR) 8 NQ
4.50pm Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap) 2m 87y
Horse Age Weight Rating Owner Trainer
McTigue (IRE) 4 11 12 142 Mr P. Byrne Emmet Mullins
Isaline de Chandou (FR) 4 11 6 136 Mme MH. Cassier/D. Beaunee D. Sourdeau De Beauregard
Tekao (FR) 4 11 5 135 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins
Bo Zenith (FR) 4 11 3 133 Mr O. S. Harris Gary Moore
Perseus Way (IRE) 4 11 2 132 Mr O. S. Harris Gary Moore
Common Practice (IRE) 4 11 1 131 Mr John P. McManus Joseph Patrick O'Brien
Sir Allen (GB) 4 11 1 131 Eight Star Syndicate A. Slattery
Nusret (GB) 4 11 1 131 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede Joseph Patrick O'Brien
Cougar (JPN) 4 10 13 129 Mr John P. McManus Padraig Roche
Byker (IRE) 4 10 12 128 Relicpride Co Ltd Partnership Charles Byrnes
Jipcot (FR) 4 10 11 127 Mr Jacques Alvarez Patrice Quinton
Jackpot de Choisel (FR) 4 10 11 127 Mr D. Kierans John McConnell
Risk Belle (FR) 4 10 11 127 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins
Punta Del Este (FR) 4 10 10 126 Darren & Annaley Yates Dan Skelton
Bad (FR) 4 10 10 126 Mr D. P. Howden Ben Pauling
Samuel Spade (GER) 4 10 10 126 Mrs Emma Palmer Ben Pauling
Jazzy Matty (FR) 4 10 9 125 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott
Metamorpheus (IRE) 4 10 9 125 The Spice of Life Partnership Paul Nolan
Action Motion (IRE) 4 10 9 125 Mr Justin Carthy Denis G. Hogan
Morning Soldier (IRE) 4 10 9 125 HOS Partnership Thomas Mullins
Mighty Mo Missouri (IRE) 4 10 8 124 Mount Temple Three Syndicate Mrs J. Harrington
Jolly Nellerie (FR) 4 10 8 124 RaceShare - Jolly Nellerie Venetia Williams
Fils de Roi (FR) 4 10 7 123 The Yes No Wait Sorries Fergal O'Brien
Afadil (FR) 4 10 7 123 Mr P. J. Vogt Paul Nicholls
Gordons Aura (IRE) 4 10 6 122 Mr Michael Phillips Gordon Elliott
Shared (GB) 4 10 6 122 Mr Colm Donlon Harry Derham
Paradise Lost (IRE) 4 10 5 121 Painestown Syndicate Charles O'Brien
Planet Legend (IRE) 4 10 5 121 Mark Hough Dr Richard Newland
Ludus (GB) 4 10 4 120 Mr Aidan J. Ryan Gordon Elliott
Sundial (IRE) 4 10 4 120 Mr John P. McManus Padraig Roche
Mr Freedom (GB) 4 10 4 120 The Affordable (3) Partnership Sheena West
Romancero Le Dun (FR) 4 10 3 119 Tom Chadney and Friends Mrs Jane Williams
Zanndabad (IRE) 4 10 3 119 Mr P. Davies A. J. Martin
Spartan Army (IRE) 4 10 2 118 McNeill Family & Patrick&Scott Bryceland Alan King
The Churchill Lad (IRE) 4 10 2 118 Flying High and Blacklock Rebecca Menzies
Arclight (GB) 4 10 2 118 Fortnum Racing Nicky Henderson
Pont Audemer (FR) 4 10 2 118 Thomas Donohoe Gavin Cromwell
Libby (IRE) 4 10 1 117 LECH Racing Club Ireland Joseph Patrick O'Brien
Almuhit (IRE) 4 10 1 117 Mr Justin Carthy Denis G. Hogan
Surac (IRE) 4 10 1 117 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede Richard John O'Brien
Active Duty (FR) 4 10 1 117 Mr T. P. Radford Ben Pauling
Jilaijone (FR) 4 10 1 117 Mr Samuel Sutton David Pipe
Bringbackmemories (FR) 4 10 1 117 Mr J. Fyffe John McConnell
By Your Side (GB) 4 10 0 116 Mr Kieron Gammell Gordon Elliott
Calico (FR) 4 10 0 116 Goldman Racing Syndicate Gordon Elliott
Non Stop (FR) 4 9 13 115 Gavigan Kennedy Sharp Joe Tizzard
Artistic Choice (IRE) 4 9 12 114 Mr Stuart Mizon Michael Bell
Thetys (FR) 4 9 11 113 Lannigans Ball Racing Syndicate A. J. Martin
Charles St (GB) 4 9 11 113 The Cheltenham & South West Racing Club Fergal O'Brien
Loukarak (FR) 4 9 10 112 Mr T. Vaughan Tim Vaughan
Jacovec Cavern (GB) 4 9 8 110 The Turner Family P. Hennessy
Secret Rock (IRE) 4 9 2 104 Newtown Anner Stud Farm A. J. Martin
Morandi Second (FR) 4 8 13 101 Cold Beer Sports Partnership Patrick Neville
NOT QUALIFIED: Nikhi (GB)
2.50pm Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap) 2m 5f
Horse Age Weight Rating Owner Trainer
Zanahiyr (IRE) 6 12 0 157 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott
Winter Fog (IRE) 9 11 9 152 The Triple Lock Partnership W. P. Mullins
Saint Sam (FR) 6 11 9 152 Mr Edward J. Ware W. P. Mullins
Fil Dor (FR) 5 11 8 151 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott
Sporting John (IRE) 8 11 8 151 Mr John P. McManus Philip Hobbs
Haut En Couleurs (FR) 6 11 8 151 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins
Brewin'upastorm (IRE) 10 11 7 150 Mrs Barbara Hester Olly Murphy
Brandy Love (IRE) 7 11 6 149 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins
Ballyadam (IRE) 8 11 5 148 Cheveley Park Stud Henry de Bromhead
Run For Oscar (IRE) 8 11 4 147 Top Of The Hill Syndicate Charles Byrnes
Scaramanga (IRE) 8 11 4 147 Mr Malcolm C. Denmark W. P. Mullins
Red Risk (FR) 8 11 4 147 Middleham Park Racing XLIV & A&J Ryan Paul Nicholls
Beacon Edge (IRE) 9 11 4 147 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade
Call Me Lord (FR) 10 11 3 146 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson
Felix Desjy (FR) 10 11 2 145 Mr A. Dunlop Gordon Elliott
Might I (IRE) 7 11 2 145 Brian & Sandy Lambert Harry Fry
Theatre Glory (IRE) 6 11 2 145 Canter Banter Racing 2 Nicky Henderson
Call Me Lyreen (IRE) 7 11 2 145 Lyreen Syndicate Gordon Elliott
Icare Allen (FR) 5 11 2 145 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins
Grand Roi (FR) 7 11 1 144 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott
Cilaos Emery (FR) 11 11 1 144 The Has Been's Sophie Leech
Metier (IRE) 7 11 0 143 Mr G. C. Stevens Harry Fry
Anna Bunina (FR) 7 11 0 143 Ms Caroline Ahearn John McConnell
Captain Conby (IRE) 6 11 0 143 O'Reilly Buller Partnership E. Sheehy
Good Risk At All (FR) 7 11 0 143 Walters Plant Hire Ltd Sam Thomas
Summerville Boy (IRE) 11 11 0 143 Mr R. S. Brookhouse Henry de Bromhead
Vina Ardanza (IRE) 6 11 0 143 Alymer Stud Ltd Gordon Elliott
Hms Seahorse (IRE) 5 11 0 143 Sonja Buckley/Anne Coffey Partnership Paul Nolan
Watch House Cross (IRE) 6 10 13 142 Sunday Racing & R.M.Kelleher Partnership Henry de Bromhead
Three Card Brag (IRE) 6 10 13 142 McNeill Family/Patrick & Scott Bryceland Gordon Elliott
Langer Dan (IRE) 7 10 12 141 Mr Colm Donlon Dan Skelton
Captain Morgs (IRE) 7 10 12 141 The Albatross Club Nicky Henderson
Seddon (IRE) 10 10 12 141 Galaxy Horse Racing Syndicate John McConnell
Bold Endeavour (GB) 7 10 11 140 Countrywide Park Homes Ltd Nicky Henderson
Molly Ollys Wishes (GB) 9 10 11 140 Mr Dean Pugh Dan Skelton
Imagine (FR) 5 10 10 139 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott
The Very Man (IRE) 9 10 10 139 Dan Kiely/Rob Kearney Mrs J. Harrington
Coltor (IRE) 6 10 10 139 Nick Bradley Racing 3 and Partner Roger Fell
No Ordinary Joe (IRE) 7 10 10 139 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson
Camprond (FR) 7 10 9 138 Mr John P. McManus Philip Hobbs
Iroko (FR) 5 10 9 138 Mr John P. McManus
Mill Green (GB) 11 10 9 138 Mrs Rita Brown Nicky Henderson
San Salvador (IRE) 7 10 9 138 Annus Mirabilis Syndicate Joseph Patrick O'Brien
Tax For Max (GER) 6 10 8 137 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins
An Epic Song (FR) 6 10 8 137 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan Martin Brassil
Saylavee (IRE) 6 10 8 137 Ecurie Madame Lynne Maclennan W. P. Mullins
Sa Fureur (IRE) 6 10 8 137 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott
Party Business (IRE) 7 10 8 137 Eventmasters Racing Ian Williams
Hauturiere (FR) 6 10 7 136 Dr S. P. Fitzgerald W. P. Mullins
Riaan (IRE) 6 10 6 135 Philip J. Reynolds Gordon Elliott
Au Fleuron (FR) 6 10 6 135 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott
Nells Son (GB) 8 10 6 135 Langdale Bloodstock Nicky Richards
Spanish Harlem (FR) 5 10 6 135 Dr S. P. Fitzgerald W. P. Mullins
Off Your Rocco (IRE) 7 10 6 135 Pioneer Racing Gordon Elliott
Pull Again Green (IRE) 7 10 5 134 Roy & Sally Green Tony & Karen Exall Fergal O'Brien
Jon Snow (FR) 8 10 5 134 PJL Racing & Paul Bowden George Baker
Elvis Mail (FR) 9 10 5 134 The Ladies Who N. W. Alexander
Presentandcounting (IRE) 9 10 5 134 The Turner Family Donald McCain
Benson (GB) 8 10 5 134 J Fyffe & S Townshend Sandy Thomson
Firm Footings (IRE) 5 10 5 134 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott
Hector Javilex (FR) 6 10 5 134 Mr David Mason Charlie Longsdon
Irish Hill (GER) 5 10 5 134 Sir Martin Broughton & Friends 8 Paul Nicholls
Impulsive One (USA) 5 10 4 133 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson
Harbour Lake (IRE) 7 10 3 132 Exors of the late Mr Trevor Hemmings Alan King
Lunar Power (IRE) 5 10 3 132 Mrs Patricia Hunt Noel Meade
Haxo (FR) 6 10 3 132 Noel Fehily Racing Syndicate W. P. Mullins
Accidental Rebel (GB) 9 10 3 132 KHDRP Fergal O'Brien
Bothwell Bridge (IRE) 8 10 2 131 Victoria Dunn and Nicholas Mustoe Nicky Henderson
Historique Reconce (FR) 6 10 2 131 Mrs J. M. Mullins W. P. Mullins
Djelo (FR) 5 10 1 130 Mr P. Davies Venetia Williams
Glynn (IRE) 9 10 1 130 Owners Group 039 Nicky Henderson
McTigue (IRE) 4 10 1 142 Mr P. Byrne Emmet Mullins
Outlaw Peter (IRE) 7 10 1 130 The Stewart Family,Dench,Ferguson&Mason Paul Nicholls
Hollow Sound (IRE) 8 10 0 129 Mr Luke Comer Luke Comer
Will Carver (IRE) 8 9 13 128 Owners Group 064 Nicky Henderson
Hey Johnny (IRE) 6 9 12 127 Mr Joseph M. Fitzpatrick Thomas Mullins
Rexem (IRE) 6 9 12 127 Mr D. Kierans John McConnell
Fifty Ball (FR) 8 9 11 126 Mr Steven Packham Gary Moore
Mahons Glory (IRE) 7 9 11 126 C Nightingale & Hold My Beer Partnership Dr Richard Newland
Yorksea (IRE) 5 9 11 126 Aura (Gas) Holdings Ltd Gary Moore
Innatendue (FR) 5 9 10 125 Alymer Stud Ltd A. J. Martin
Unanswered (GB) 6 9 8 123 Mr John Breslin A. J. Martin
SCATCHED: Peking Rose (GB), Weseekhimhere (IRE)
NOT QUALIFIED: American Mike (IRE), Fennor Cross (IRE), Landrake (GB)
4.50pm Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) 1m 7f 199y
Horse Age Weight Rating Owner Trainer
Andy Dufresne (IRE) 9 12 0 155 Mr John P. McManus Gordon Elliott
Saint Roi (FR) 8 11 12 153 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins
Coeur Sublime (IRE) 8 11 12 153 C. Jones Henry de Bromhead
Final Orders (GB) 7 11 9 150 C. M. D. Syndicate Gavin Cromwell
Third Time Lucki (IRE) 8 11 8 149 Mike and Eileen Newbould Dan Skelton
Riviere d'Etel (FR) 6 11 8 149 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott
Malystic (GB) 9 11 8 149 Clova Syndicate and Mr P. D. Niven Peter Niven
A Wave of The Sea (IRE) 7 11 7 148 Mr John P. McManus Joseph Patrick O'Brien
Magic Daze (IRE) 7 11 7 148 Robcour Henry de Bromhead
Aucunrisque (FR) 7 11 6 147 Goodwin Racing Ltd Chris Gordon
Elixir de Nutz (FR) 9 11 6 147 Mr Terry Warner Joe Tizzard
Thyme White (FR) 7 11 6 147 The Stewart Family & Michael Blencowe Paul Nicholls
Epson du Houx (FR) 9 11 6 147 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead
Midnight Run (IRE) 9 11 5 146 Gigginstown House Stud Joseph Patrick O'Brien
Dads Lad (IRE) 8 11 4 145 Whitegrass Racing Syndicate W. P. Mullins
Call Me Lyreen (IRE) 7 11 4 145 Lyreen Syndicate Gordon Elliott
Embittered (IRE) 9 11 4 145 Gigginstown House Stud Joseph Patrick O'Brien
Dancing On My Own (IRE) 9 11 3 144 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan Henry de Bromhead
Battleoverdoyen (IRE) 10 11 3 144 Pioneer Racing Gordon Elliott
Before Midnight (GB) 10 11 2 143 Walters Plant Hire & Potter Group Sam Thomas
Fils d'Oudairies (FR) 8 11 1 142 Mr Claudio Michael Grech Gordon Elliott
Maskada (FR) 7 11 1 142 M. K. Mariga Henry de Bromhead
Notlongtillmay (GB) 7 11 1 142 Mr Alan Rogers L J Morgan
Sizing Pottsie (FR) 9 10 13 140 Tracey, Alexander, Apiafi, Kuyt, Harman David Pipe
Dinoblue (FR) 6 10 13 140 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins
Vado Forte (FR) 10 10 13 140 Downtown Syndicate Ross O'Sullivan
Global Citizen (IRE) 11 10 12 139 The Megsons Ben Pauling
The Last Day (IRE) 11 10 12 139 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Evan Williams
Prince Escalus (IRE) 8 10 12 139 The As You Like It Syndicate Jonjo O'Neill
Riders Onthe Storm (IRE) 10 10 12 139 Carl Hinchy and Mark Scott Richard Hobson
Saint Segal (FR) 5 10 12 139 Culverhill Racing Club V Mrs Jane Williams
Shakem Up'arry (IRE) 9 10 12 139 Mr Harry Redknapp Ben Pauling
Unexpected Party (FR) 8 10 11 138 O'Reilly MacLennan Tynan Carthy Shanahan Dan Skelton
Red Rookie (GB) 8 10 10 137 The Hawk Inn Syndicate 3 Emma Lavelle
Rouge Vif (FR) 9 10 10 137 Peake, Slater, Isy & Partners Harry Whittington
Grey Diamond (FR) 9 10 8 135 Walters Plant Hire Ltd Sam Thomas
Frero Banbou (FR) 8 10 8 135 Mr P. Davies Venetia Williams
Shakeytry (IRE) 11 10 7 134 Glebeland Farm Partnership E. J. O'Grady
Gemirande (FR) 7 10 5 132 The Bellamy Partnership Venetia Williams
Espion du Chenet (FR) 9 10 5 132 Nicholas Teehan Louise G. Lyons
Fast Buck (FR) 9 10 3 130 KnightRiders III Mrs Jane Williams
Sil Ver Klass (FR) 9 10 2 129 Mulvany's Bar Syndicate A. J. Martin
Destined To Shine (IRE) 11 9 12 125 Campbell-Mizen & Miss Kerry Lee Kerry Lee
Douglas Talking (IRE) 7 9 11 124 The Bristol Boys & Russell Lucinda Russell
Galop de Chasse (FR) 7 9 11 124 The Winter Partnership Venetia Williams
Brandy Harbour (GB) 9 9 9 122 Latin Partnership Mrs Grainne O'Connor
NOT QUALIFIED: Hollow Games (IRE)
2.10pm Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap) 2m 7f 213y
Horse Age Weight Rating Owner Trainer
Botox Has (FR) 7 12 0 149 John and Yvonne Stone Gary Moore
Shewearsitwell (IRE) 8 11 13 148 Closutton Racing Club W. P. Mullins
Salvador Ziggy (IRE) 7 11 12 147 William Hurley/Mrs Aisling Hurley Gordon Elliott
Call Me Lord (FR) 10 11 11 146 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson
The Bosses Oscar (IRE) 8 11 10 145 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott
Maxxum (IRE) 6 11 10 145 Mr P. Rabbitt Gordon Elliott
Itchy Feet (FR) 9 11 8 143 The Sherington Partnership Olly Murphy
Good Time Jonny (IRE) 8 11 7 142 A Shiels/Donal Gavigan/Niall Reilly A. J. Martin
Wakool (FR) 7 11 7 142 Turcan, Borwick, Dunning & Elles N. W. Alexander
Captain Morgs (IRE) 7 11 6 141 The Albatross Club Nicky Henderson
Perceval Legallois (FR) 6 11 5 140 Mr John P. McManus Gavin Cromwell
Coltor (IRE) 6 11 4 139 Nick Bradley Racing 3 and Partner Roger Fell
Green Book (FR) 6 11 4 139 Lady Price, C Shaw, C Boylan & I Tagg Venetia Williams
Shoot First (IRE) 7 11 4 139 Dubai Cowboys Syndicate Charles Byrnes
An Tailliur (FR) 7 11 4 139 Mr P. Hickey Jonjo O'Neill
Mill Green (GB) 11 11 3 138 Mrs Rita Brown Nicky Henderson
Walking On Air (IRE) 6 11 3 138 Mrs Doreen Tabor Nicky Henderson
Glimpse of Gala (GB) 7 11 2 137 The Tweed Clad Fossils Charlie Longsdon
Bear Ghylls (IRE) 8 11 1 136 Bradley Partnership Nicky Martin
Hector Javilex (FR) 6 10 13 134 Mr David Mason Charlie Longsdon
Steal A March (GB) 8 10 13 134 HM The King & HM The Queen Consort Nicky Henderson
Jet of Magic (IRE) 7 10 8 129 Ratkatcha Racing Paul Nicholls
The Changing Man (IRE) 6 10 7 128 Susan and John Waterworth Joe Tizzard
Thanksforthehelp (FR) 6 10 7 128 Mr John P. McManus David Pipe
Level Neverending (IRE) 6 10 5 126 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott
Burrows Park (FR) 11 10 5 126 Venetia Williams Racehorse Syndicate III Venetia Williams
Champagne Court (IRE) 10 10 4 125 Coles, Smith, McManus and Broughton Jeremy Scott
Schalke (GB) 8 10 4 125 Sapphire Print Solutions Ltd Rebecca Menzies
Risk And Roll (FR) 9 10 4 125 Mr B. Preece James Evans
Moka de Vassy (FR) 5 10 4 125 Tom Chadney and Friends Mrs Jane Williams
Takarengo (IRE) 7 10 3 124 Mrs Rita Byrne Thomas Mullins
Scarpia (IRE) 9 10 2 123 Mrs T. Brown Nicky Henderson
Lieutenant Rocco (IRE) 8 10 1 122 Syd Hosie Syd Hosie
Brandy McQueen (IRE) 6 10 0 121 Townshend, Irving & Graham
Sabrina (IRE) 8 9 13 120 Owners Group 030 Paul Nicholls
Ballybegg (IRE) 8 NQ Glass Half Full Kerry Lee
Dubrovnik Harry (IRE) 7 NQ Manhole Covers Ltd Harry Fry
NOT QUALIFIED: Galileo Silver (IRE), Jaycean (IRE), Jon Snow (FR), Kings Keeper (IRE), Santonito (FR), Surrey Quest (IRE), Top of The Bill (IRE)
4.10pm Magners Plate Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) 2m 4f 127y
Horse Age Weight Rating Owner Trainer
Hitman (FR) 7 12 0 159 Mason, Hogarth, Ferguson & Done Paul Nicholls
Haut En Couleurs (FR) 6 11 12 157 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins
Two For Gold (IRE) 10 11 11 156 May We Never Be Found Out Partnership 2 Kim Bailey
French Dynamite (FR) 8 11 10 155 Robcour M. F. Morris
Stolen Silver (FR) 8 11 9 154 Walters Plant Hire & Potter Group Sam Thomas
Minella Drama (IRE) 8 11 9 154 Green Day Racing Donald McCain
Adamantly Chosen (IRE) 6 11 8 153 Watch This Space Syndicate W. P. Mullins
Stage Star (IRE) 7 11 7 152 Owners Group 044 Paul Nicholls
Midnight River (GB) 8 11 7 152 Mr Frank McAleavy Dan Skelton
Balco Coastal (FR) 7 11 6 151 Mr Mark Blandford Nicky Henderson
Escaria Ten (FR) 9 11 6 151 McNeill Family Gordon Elliott
I Am Maximus (FR) 7 11 6 151 Mr Claudio Michael Grech W. P. Mullins
Fastorslow (FR) 7 11 5 150 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan Martin Brassil
Kilcruit (IRE) 8 11 4 149 Miss M. A. Masterson W. P. Mullins
Riviere d'Etel (FR) 6 11 4 149 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott
Fil Dor (FR) 5 11 4 151 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott
Fugitif (FR) 8 11 4 149 Mr Carl Hinchy & Dr Emad Hussain Richard Hobson
Fire Attack (IRE) 8 11 2 147 Gigginstown House Stud Joseph Patrick O'Brien
Elixir de Nutz (FR) 9 11 2 147 Mr Terry Warner Joe Tizzard
Minella Trump (IRE) 9 11 2 147 Mr T. G. Leslie Donald McCain
Il Ridoto (FR) 6 11 1 146 Giles, Hogarth, Mason & McGoff Paul Nicholls
Midnight Run (IRE) 9 11 1 146 Gigginstown House Stud Joseph Patrick O'Brien
Dads Lad (IRE) 8 11 0 145 Whitegrass Racing Syndicate W. P. Mullins
Bold Endeavour (GB) 7 11 0 145 Countrywide Park Homes Ltd Nicky Henderson
Call Me Lyreen (IRE) 7 11 0 145 Lyreen Syndicate Gordon Elliott
Datsalrightgino (GER) 7 11 0 145 The GD Partnership Jamie Snowden
Fusil Raffles (FR) 8 11 0 145 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson
Embittered (IRE) 9 11 0 145 Gigginstown House Stud Joseph Patrick O'Brien
Next Destination (IRE) 11 11 0 145 Mr Malcolm C. Denmark Nicky Henderson
War Lord (GER) 8 10 13 144 The Wychwood Partnership Joe Tizzard
Battleoverdoyen (IRE) 10 10 13 144 Pioneer Racing Gordon Elliott
Coole Cody (IRE) 12 10 12 143 Mr W. Clifford Evan Williams
So Scottish (FR) 6 10 12 143 Mr John P. McManus Emmet Mullins
Seddon (IRE) 10 10 12 143 Galaxy Horse Racing Syndicate John McConnell
Marvel de Cerisy (FR) 6 10 11 142 Mr C. B. Woods Henry de Bromhead
Champagne Gold (IRE) 8 10 11 142 Mr Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead
Fantastic Lady (FR) 8 10 10 141 Mr E. R. Hanbury Nicky Henderson
Francky du Berlais (FR) 10 10 10 141 Mr Roddy Owen Peter Bowen
Flic Ou Voyou (FR) 9 10 8 139 Mr Colm Donlon Paul Nicholls
Shakem Up'arry (IRE) 9 10 8 139 Mr Harry Redknapp Ben Pauling
Mars Harper (GB) 7 10 7 138 Pioneer Racing Gordon Elliott
Gevrey (FR) 7 10 6 137 Denis Gallagher Racing Gordon Elliott
Hereditary Rule (IRE) 8 10 5 136 CF Syndicate John McConnell
Numitor (GB) 9 10 4 135 Mr Paul G. Jacobs and Wetumpka Racing Heather Main
Celebre d'Allen (FR) 11 10 4 135 Mr Allan Stennett Philip Hobbs
Frero Banbou (FR) 8 10 4 135 Mr P. Davies Venetia Williams
Born By The Sea (IRE) 9 10 4 135 Natalie Gilligan Paul John Gilligan
Presentandcounting (IRE) 9 10 3 134 The Turner Family Donald McCain
Barnacullia (IRE) 6 10 3 134 Clearys Syndicate Michael Mulvany
Eritage (FR) 9 10 3 134 Syd Hosie Syd Hosie
Captain Tom Cat (IRE) 8 10 2 133 Deva Racing (CTC) Dr Richard Newland
Bowtogreatness (IRE) 7 10 2 133 Harry Redknapp & Sophie Pauling Ben Pauling
Percy Warner (IRE) 7 10 2 133 Mr Basil Holian Henry de Bromhead
Cooper's Cross (IRE) 8 10 2 133 Mr J. Fyffe Stuart Coltherd
Gemirande (FR) 7 10 1 132 The Bellamy Partnership Venetia Williams
Black Gerry (IRE) 8 10 1 132 Mrs M. Devine Gary Moore
Il Courra (IRE) 8 10 0 131 Mrs Mary F. Griffin C. W. J. Farrell
Knight In Dubai (IRE) 10 9 13 130 Mr & Mrs Ben Houghton Dan Skelton
Super Six (GB) 6 9 12 129 Baker, Dodd & Lakin Nigel Twiston-Davies
Glamorgan Duke (IRE) 10 9 11 128 Natalie Gilligan Paul John Gilligan
Quick Draw (IRE) 7 9 9 126 Miss A. C. Bamford Nicky Henderson
Bass Rock (FR) 7 NQ Mr Raymond Anderson Green Sandy Thomson
Hollow Games (IRE) 7 NQ Bective Stud Gordon Elliott
NOT QUALIFIED: Irascible (FR)
5.30pm Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase (Sponsored by the JRL Group) 3m 2f
Horse Age Weight Rating Owner Trainer
Next Destination (IRE) 11 12 0 145 Mr Malcolm C. Denmark Nicky Henderson
De Rasher Counter (GB) 11 12 0 145 Makin' Bacon Partnership Emma Lavelle
Mr Incredible (IRE) 7 12 0 145 Mr P. Byrne W. P. Mullins
Lord du Mesnil (FR) 10 12 0 145 Mr Paul Porter & Mike & Mandy Smith Richard Hobson
Annual Invictus (IRE) 8 11 13 144 Mr Thomas Michael Smith Chris Gordon
Hill Sixteen (GB) 10 11 12 143 J Fyffe & S Townshend Sandy Thomson
Beauport (IRE) 7 11 12 143 Bryan & Philippa Burrough Nigel Twiston-Davies
Farinet (FR) 8 11 11 142 M Hammond, E Coombs & T Henriques Venetia Williams
Rapper (GB) 9 11 11 142 The Home Farm Partnership Henry Daly
Amirite (IRE) 7 11 11 142 Patrick Hale Henry de Bromhead
Dunboyne (IRE) 8 11 10 141 S. P. O'Connor Gordon Elliott
Death Duty (IRE) 12 11 10 141 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott
Monbeg Genius (IRE) 7 11 9 140 Barrowman Racing Limited Jonjo O'Neill
Coeur Serein (IRE) 9 11 9 140 Andy Ralph Jonjo O'Neill
Snow Leopardess (GB) 11 11 9 140 Andrew Fox-Pitt Charlie Longsdon
Slipway (IRE) 8 11 8 139 Mrs S. N. J. Embiricos Ben Pauling
Farceur du Large (FR) 8 11 8 139 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade
Defi Bleu (FR) 10 11 8 139 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott
Royal Thief (IRE) 9 11 7 138 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead
Folcano (FR) 8 11 7 138 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott
Castle Robin (IRE) 8 11 7 138 Bradley Partnership Charlie Longsdon
Lord Accord (IRE) 8 11 6 137 Lynne & Angus Maclennan Neil Mulholland
Milan Native (IRE) 10 11 6 137 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott
Iron Bridge (IRE) 7 11 6 137 Exors of the late Mr Trevor Hemmings Jonjo O'Neill
Punitive (IRE) 9 11 6 137 Pioneer Racing Gordon Elliott
Chambard (FR) 11 11 6 137 David & Carol Shaw Venetia Williams
Kapga de Lily (FR) 10 11 5 136 Lady Judith Price & Mrs Carol Shaw Venetia Williams
Dr Kananga (GB) 9 11 4 135 Tootell, Tomkies & Tory Ben Clarke
Stumptown (IRE) 6 11 4 135 Furze Bush Syndicate Gavin Cromwell
Fakiera (FR) 8 11 4 135 Mr T. O'Driscoll Gordon Elliott
Laskalin (FR) 8 11 4 135 David & Carol Shaw Venetia Williams
Fontaine Collonges (FR) 8 11 4 135 Mr P. Davies Venetia Williams
Musical Slave (IRE) 10 11 4 135 Mr John P. McManus Philip Hobbs
Anightinlambourn (IRE) 9 11 4 135 The Megsons Ben Pauling
Harper's Brook (IRE) 7 11 3 134 The Megsons Ben Pauling
Emir Sacree (FR) 9 11 3 134 Mr G. L. Porter Nicky Henderson
Percy Warner (IRE) 7 11 2 133 Mr Basil Holian Henry de Bromhead
Western Zara (IRE) 7 11 1 132 Anna M. Scanlon Paul Nolan
Captain Cattistock (GB) 10 11 1 132 Mr Nic Brereton Fergal O'Brien
Java Point (IRE) 8 11 1 132 Fanning, Griffith, Haddock Tom George
Guetapan Collonges (FR) 7 11 1 132 Mr John P. McManus Charlie Longsdon
Secret Reprieve (IRE) 9 11 1 132 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Evan Williams
Angels Dawn (IRE) 8 11 0 131 Mr Alfred Sweetnam S. Curling
The Wolf (FR) 9 10 13 130 McNeill Family & Stone Family Olly Murphy
Malinello (GB) 8 10 13 130 Martin & Lynn Jones Ben Pauling
Percussion (GB) 8 10 12 129 Mr E. R. Hanbury L J Morgan
Ballykeel (IRE) 7 10 12 129 Mr Brendan Scully Gordon Elliott
Panic Attack (IRE) 7 10 10 127 Bryan Drew David Pipe
The Dabbler (IRE) 10 10 10 127 Mr Michael P.Heery L. P. Cusack
Tim Pat (IRE) 7 10 8 125 Mr T. G. Leslie Donald McCain
Coup de Pinceau (FR) 11 10 6 123 Syd Hosie Syd Hosie
Bbold (IRE) 9 10 5 122 Syd Hosie Syd Hosie
One More Fleurie (IRE) 9 10 3 120 Mr K. McKenna Ian Williams
Captain Speaking (FR) 8 10 3 120 T. A. Ringer/N. P. Littmoden Nick Littmoden
Sumsam (GB) 8 10 3 120 S. Sutton/J. Finch Nick Littmoden
Imperil (FR) 7 10 2 119 Gerry Chesneaux ,Emma Littmoden Nick Littmoden
Coo Star Sivola (FR) 11 10 1 118 Babbitt Racing Venetia Williams
Didero Vallis (FR) 10 10 1 118 Normans, Ramsay, Tufnell & Bishop Venetia Williams
NOT QUALIFIED: Irascible (FR)
2.10pm McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap) 2m 179y
Horse Age Weight Rating Owner Trainer
Zanahiyr (IRE) 6 12 0 157 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott
Il Etait Temps (FR) 5 11 12 155 Hollywood Syndicate & Barnane Stud W. P. Mullins
Sharjah (FR) 10 11 12 155 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins
Pied Piper (GB) 5 11 11 154 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott
Winter Fog (IRE) 9 11 9 152 The Triple Lock Partnership W. P. Mullins
Saint Sam (FR) 6 11 9 152 Mr Edward J. Ware W. P. Mullins
First Street (GB) 6 11 9 152 Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford Nicky Henderson
Fil Dor (FR) 5 11 8 151 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott
Jason The Militant (IRE) 9 11 7 150 Mr G. Nicholson Philip Kirby
Ballyadam (IRE) 8 11 5 148 Cheveley Park Stud Henry de Bromhead
Scaramanga (IRE) 8 11 4 147 Mr Malcolm C. Denmark W. P. Mullins
Aucunrisque (FR) 7 11 4 147 Goodwin Racing Ltd Chris Gordon
Hunters Yarn (IRE) 6 11 4 147 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins
Icare Allen (FR) 5 11 2 145 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins
Call Me Lyreen (IRE) 7 11 2 145 Lyreen Syndicate Gordon Elliott
Fils d'Oudairies (FR) 8 11 2 145 Mr Claudio Michael Grech Gordon Elliott
Next Destination (IRE) 11 11 2 145 Mr Malcolm C. Denmark Nicky Henderson
Might I (IRE) 7 11 2 145 Brian & Sandy Lambert Harry Fry
Grand Roi (FR) 7 11 1 144 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott
Prairie Dancer (IRE) 5 11 1 144 Sean Sweeney/Kieran O'Hare Joseph Patrick O'Brien
Cilaos Emery (FR) 11 11 1 144 The Has Been's Sophie Leech
Glory And Fortune (IRE) 8 11 1 144 Mr J. Hinds Tom Lacey
Metier (IRE) 7 11 0 143 Mr G. C. Stevens Harry Fry
Highway One O Two (IRE) 8 11 0 143 Mr Anthony Ward-Thomas Chris Gordon
Soaring Glory (IRE) 8 11 0 143 Mr P. Hickey Jonjo O'Neill
Colonel Mustard (FR) 8 11 0 143 Mrs A.Frost/P.G. Davies/R.H. Fowler Mrs Lorna Fowler
Anna Bunina (FR) 7 11 0 143 Ms Caroline Ahearn John McConnell
Hacker des Places (FR) 6 10 12 141 Owners Group 068 Paul Nicholls
Milkwood (IRE) 9 10 12 141 Ms Jo Bridel Neil Mulholland
Filey Bay (IRE) 7 10 12 141 Mr John P. McManus Emmet Mullins
Pinkerton (IRE) 7 10 12 141 Mr P. L. Polly Noel Meade
Path d'Oroux (FR) 6 10 12 141 French Connection Partnership Gavin Cromwell
Petit Tonnerre (FR) 5 10 11 140 Mr John P. McManus Jonjo O'Neill
No Ordinary Joe (IRE) 7 10 10 139 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson
The Very Man (IRE) 9 10 10 139 Dan Kiely/Rob Kearney Mrs J. Harrington
Imagine (FR) 5 10 10 139 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott
Da Capo Glory (IRE) 6 10 10 139 Red Strand Syndicate Padraig Butler
Highland Charge (IRE) 8 10 10 139 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade
San Salvador (IRE) 7 10 9 138 Annus Mirabilis Syndicate Joseph Patrick O'Brien
Tax For Max (GER) 6 10 8 137 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins
Sa Fureur (IRE) 6 10 8 137 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott
Ganapathi (FR) 7 10 7 136 Mrs Wilma Duffus Patrick Neville
Magnor Glory (IRE) 7 10 7 136 Barry F. Walsh/Joseph Sheahan Terence O'Brien
Pembroke (GB) 6 10 7 136 Jon and Julia Aisbitt Dan Skelton
Nayati (FR) 9 10 6 135 CP RACING Donald McCain
Playful Saint (FR) 8 10 6 135 Mr and Mrs J. D. Cotton Dan Skelton
Gin Coco (FR) 7 10 6 135 David's Partnership Harry Fry
Faivoir (FR) 8 10 5 134 Mrs Suzanne Lawrence Dan Skelton
The Model Kingdom (IRE) 6 10 5 134 Model Kingdom Syndicate Noel Meade
Glan (IRE) 8 10 5 134 Mr John P. McManus Gordon Elliott
Wonderwall (IRE) 7 10 5 134 REBEL JUMPING II Richard Spencer
Impulsive One (USA) 5 10 4 133 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson
Luttrell Lad (IRE) 7 10 4 133 Owners for Owners Luttrell Lad Tom Lacey
The Wounded Knee (GB) 6 10 3 132 R.Dennis, A.Tomlinson Patrick Neville
Man O Work (IRE) 5 10 3 132 Mr C. J. O'Reilly P. G. Fahey
Iceo (FR) 5 10 3 132 Chris Giles Paul Nicholls
Timeforatune (GB) 7 10 3 132 Mr J. Hales Paul Nicholls
Jungle Jack (GB) 7 10 3 132 Mr T. G. Leslie Donald McCain
Toothless (FR) 5 10 2 131 Mr Colm Donlon Paul Nicholls
Wajaaha (IRE) 8 10 1 130 Mr P. J. McKenna P. J. McKenna
Teddy Blue (GER) 5 10 1 130 Hale Sargent Evans Clifton Gary Moore
Silent Revolution (IRE) 7 10 1 130 Mr Colm Donlon Paul Nicholls
Nibiru (IRE) 8 10 1 130 Mr John Breslin A. J. Martin
Monviel (IRE) 6 10 0 129 Dr V. M. G. Ferguson Philip Hobbs
Punctuation (GB) 6 10 0 129 Mr Grant Leon Fergal O'Brien
Knickerbockerglory (IRE) 7 10 0 129 Chelsea Thoroughbreds - Knickerbocker Dan Skelton
Hey Johnny (IRE) 6 9 12 127 Thomas Mullins
Lebowski (IRE) 8 9 12 127 Mr Mark Dunphy Michael Scudamore
Soul Icon (GB) 6 9 12 127 This time next year maybe Keiran Burke
JPR One (IRE) 6 9 12 127 Mr J. P. Romans Joe Tizzard
Deere Mark (GB) 6 9 10 125 Walters Plant Hire Ltd Sam Thomas
Parramount (GB) 7 9 9 124 Andrew Fox-Pitt Charlie Longsdon
Vultan (IRE) 6 9 9 124 Newtown Anner Stud Farm A. J. Martin
Al Zaraqaan (GB) 6 9 6 121 Hambleton Racing Ltd XVIII & Partner Archie Watson
SCRATCHED: Weseekhimhere (IRE)
NOT QUALIFIED: Fennor Cross (IRE)
5.30pm Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle 2m 4f 56y
Horse Age Weight Rating Owner Trainer
Felix Desjy (FR) 10 11 12 145 Mr A. Dunlop Gordon Elliott
Might I (IRE) 7 11 12 145 Brian & Sandy Lambert Harry Fry
Grand Roi (FR) 7 11 11 144 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott
Vina Ardanza (IRE) 6 11 10 143 Alymer Stud Ltd Gordon Elliott
Anna Bunina (FR) 7 11 10 143 Ms Caroline Ahearn John McConnell
Metier (IRE) 7 11 10 143 Mr G. C. Stevens Harry Fry
Three Card Brag (IRE) 6 11 9 142 McNeill Family/Patrick & Scott Bryceland Gordon Elliott
Watch House Cross (IRE) 6 11 9 142 Sunday Racing & R.M.Kelleher Partnership Henry de Bromhead
Milkwood (IRE) 9 11 8 141 Ms Jo Bridel Neil Mulholland
Favori de Champdou (FR) 8 11 8 141 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott
Seddon (IRE) 10 11 8 141 Galaxy Horse Racing Syndicate John McConnell
Hacker des Places (FR) 6 11 8 141 Owners Group 068 Paul Nicholls
Langer Dan (IRE) 7 11 8 141 Mr Colm Donlon Dan Skelton
Bold Endeavour (GB) 7 11 7 140 Countrywide Park Homes Ltd Nicky Henderson
Cool Survivor (IRE) 6 11 7 140 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott
Blue Sari (FR) 8 11 7 140 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins
Molly Ollys Wishes (GB) 9 11 7 140 Mr Dean Pugh Dan Skelton
Imagine (FR) 5 11 6 139 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott
Mark of Gold (GB) 6 11 6 139 Stevie Fisher & Friends Gary Moore
No Ordinary Joe (IRE) 7 11 6 139 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson
Da Capo Glory (IRE) 6 11 6 139 Red Strand Syndicate Padraig Butler
Mill Green (GB) 11 11 5 138 Mrs Rita Brown Nicky Henderson
Iroko (FR) 5 11 5 138 Mr John P. McManus
Camprond (FR) 7 11 5 138 Mr John P. McManus Philip Hobbs
San Salvador (IRE) 7 11 5 138 Annus Mirabilis Syndicate Joseph Patrick O'Brien
Sa Fureur (IRE) 6 11 4 137 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott
An Epic Song (FR) 6 11 4 137 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan Martin Brassil
Spirit of Legend (FR) 6 11 4 137 C. Jones Henry de Bromhead
Saylavee (IRE) 6 11 4 137 Ecurie Madame Lynne Maclennan W. P. Mullins
Santonito (FR) 6 11 4 137 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott
Tax For Max (GER) 6 11 4 137 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins
Hauturiere (FR) 6 11 3 136 Dr S. P. Fitzgerald W. P. Mullins
Spanish Harlem (FR) 5 11 2 135 Dr S. P. Fitzgerald W. P. Mullins
Au Fleuron (FR) 6 11 2 135 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott
Off Your Rocco (IRE) 7 11 2 135 Pioneer Racing Gordon Elliott
Riaan (IRE) 6 11 2 135 Philip J. Reynolds Gordon Elliott
Pull Again Green (IRE) 7 11 1 134 Roy & Sally Green Tony & Karen Exall Fergal O'Brien
Irish Hill (GER) 5 11 1 134 Sir Martin Broughton & Friends 8 Paul Nicholls
Mars Harper (GB) 7 11 1 134 Pioneer Racing Gordon Elliott
Presentandcounting (IRE) 9 11 1 134 The Turner Family Donald McCain
Firm Footings (IRE) 5 11 1 134 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott
Benson (GB) 8 11 1 134 J Fyffe & S Townshend Sandy Thomson
Jon Snow (FR) 8 11 1 134 PJL Racing & Paul Bowden George Baker
Wonderwall (IRE) 7 11 1 134 REBEL JUMPING II Richard Spencer
Hector Javilex (FR) 6 11 1 134 Mr David Mason Charlie Longsdon
Faivoir (FR) 8 11 1 134 Mrs Suzanne Lawrence Dan Skelton
Impulsive One (USA) 5 11 0 133 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson
Bella Scintilla (FR) 5 11 0 133 Burnham P & D Ltd Joseph Patrick O'Brien
In From The Cold (IRE) 6 11 0 133 Pioneer Racing Gordon Elliott
Sir Psycho (IRE) 7 11 0 133 Martin Broughton & Friends 3 Paul Nicholls
Haxo (FR) 6 10 13 132 Noel Fehily Racing Syndicate W. P. Mullins
Timeforatune (GB) 7 10 13 132 Mr J. Hales Paul Nicholls
Accidental Rebel (GB) 9 10 13 132 KHDRP Fergal O'Brien
Harbour Lake (IRE) 7 10 13 132 Exors of the late Mr Trevor Hemmings Alan King
Lunar Power (IRE) 5 10 13 132 Mrs Patricia Hunt Noel Meade
Iceo (FR) 5 10 13 132 Chris Giles Paul Nicholls
West To The Bridge (IRE) 10 10 13 132 Mr J. Tierney Dan Skelton
Toothless (FR) 5 10 12 131 Mr Colm Donlon Paul Nicholls
Buddy One (IRE) 6 10 12 131 E. Lynch/T.C.Quinn/John J. McGrath Paul John Gilligan
Historique Reconce (FR) 6 10 12 131 Mrs J. M. Mullins W. P. Mullins
Bothwell Bridge (IRE) 8 10 12 131 Victoria Dunn and Nicholas Mustoe Nicky Henderson
Gaelik Coast (FR) 9 10 12 131 Mr T. G. Leslie Donald McCain
Silent Revolution (IRE) 7 10 11 130 Mr Colm Donlon Paul Nicholls
Djelo (FR) 5 10 11 130 Mr P. Davies Venetia Williams
Grozni (FR) 7 10 11 130 Mr Cathal Byrnes Charles Byrnes
Glynn (IRE) 9 10 11 130 Owners Group 039 Nicky Henderson
Wajaaha (IRE) 8 10 11 130 Mr P. J. McKenna P. J. McKenna
McTigue (IRE) 4 10 11 142 Mr P. Byrne Emmet Mullins
Eritage (FR) 9 10 10 129 Syd Hosie Syd Hosie
Hollow Sound (IRE) 8 10 10 129 Mr Luke Comer Luke Comer
Will Carver (IRE) 8 10 9 128 Owners Group 064 Nicky Henderson
Royaume Uni (IRE) 6 10 9 128 Mrs E. Avery Gary Moore
Rexem (IRE) 6 10 8 127 Mr D. Kierans John McConnell
Hey Johnny (IRE) 6 10 8 127 Mr Joseph M. Fitzpatrick Thomas Mullins
Scarface (IRE) 6 10 7 126 Mr K Leggett, Susan and John Waterworth Joe Tizzard
Fifty Ball (FR) 8 10 7 126 Mr Steven Packham Gary Moore
Mahons Glory (IRE) 7 10 7 126 C Nightingale & Hold My Beer Partnership Dr Richard Newland
Zoffany Bay (IRE) 9 10 6 125 Pimlico Racing Ireland Peter Fahey
Innatendue (FR) 5 10 6 125 Alymer Stud Ltd A. J. Martin
Vultan (IRE) 6 10 5 124 Newtown Anner Stud Farm A. J. Martin
Unanswered (GB) 6 10 4 123 Mr John Breslin A. J. Martin
Vocal Duke (IRE) 7 10 0 119 Jim Bracken, Keith Hadwin & DJM James Moffatt
SCRATCHED: Peking Rose (GB), Weseekhimhere (IRE)
NOT QUALIFIED: American Mike (IRE), Fennor Cross (IRE), Landrake (GB)
