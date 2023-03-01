Fils de Roi (FR) 4 10 7 123 The Yes No Wait Sorries Fergal O'Brien

Prince Escalus (IRE) 8 10 12 139 The As You Like It Syndicate Jonjo O'Neill

Dancing On My Own (IRE) 9 11 3 144 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan Henry de Bromhead

Good Risk At All (FR) 7 11 0 143 Walters Plant Hire Ltd Sam Thomas

Run For Oscar (IRE) 8 11 4 147 Top Of The Hill Syndicate Charles Byrnes

In From The Cold (IRE) 6 11 0 133 Pioneer Racing Gordon Elliott

Soul Icon (GB) 6 9 12 127 This time next year maybe Keiran Burke

Two For Gold (IRE) 10 11 11 156 May We Never Be Found Out Partnership 2 Kim Bailey

NOT QUALIFIED: Galileo Silver (IRE), Jaycean (IRE), Jon Snow (FR), Kings Keeper (IRE), Santonito (FR), Surrey Quest (IRE), Top of The Bill (IRE)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.