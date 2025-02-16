Cheltenham Festival stat | novices in the Kim Muir Handicap Chase

Cheltenham Stat: The last six winners of the Kim Muir Handicap Chase have been novices

The Kim Muir enjoys a much higher profile than a typical 0-145 handicap chase due to being part of the Cheltenham Festival programme, but, as with other such races of its type, the key remains trying to identify a horse that might be ahead of their mark.

Novices typically haven’t shown the handicapper the full extent of their ability and it is interesting that the last six winners of the Kim Muir have been won by horses who had not won over fences in a previous campaign.

They weren’t all first-season novices, or even especially lightly raced over fences, but they were unexposed as staying chasers and showed improved form when faced with the test of stamina that three and a quarter miles around Cheltenham provided in the Kim Muir.

Novices formed around 37% of the representatives across those six editions but, as well as providing the winners, were responsible for 58% of the horses who finished in the frame.

It’s possible that there could be a smaller pool of novices to focus on in the Kim Muir this year as the two-and-a-half-mile novice handicap chase is back on the Festival programme and, more significantly, the National Hunt Chase, over three and three-quarter miles, is being run as a handicap this year.