Cheltenham Festival Specials tips: Mark Walsh the wager without Paul Townend

Our man takes a look at some of the more interesting Cheltenham Festival 'Specials' and finds a bet in one of the jockey markets.

Cheltenham Festival tips: Specials 1pt win Mark Walsh to be top jockey (without Paul Townend) at 4/1 (bet365) - 3/1 minimum Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Biggest winning Starting Price If you're already getting a bit tired of hearing about the countless number of 'good things' at Cheltenham this year, you'll be reassured to know there has been at least one winner that returned an SP of 25/1 or bigger at each of the past 20 Festivals, with 64 individuals meeting that criterion during the same period. There has been the solitary 80/1 shot home in front, namely Jeff Kidder in the 2021 Fred Winter, while successful 66/1 shots have been thin on the ground too – just four winning at the old ‘double-double carpet’. We've had eight 50/1 winners, nine 40/1 winner, 24 at 33/1, just four at 28/1 and 14 at 25s. Betfair offer 13/8 for the biggest winning SP at this year’s Festival to be 66/1 or bigger, which makes limited appeal in truth, while you can get 11/8 for over 40/1 at Ladbrokes and Coral, and a couple of smaller firms go 7/4 against under 40/1 being the biggest successful price. For those anticipating a clean sweep for the better-fancied runners, Sky Bet are 14/1 for no winner to return an SP greater than 20/1. Food for thought ahead of what could be one of the least competitive Festivals for years, but I think we can safely move on.

READ: Irish trainers to note away from 'big three'

Race to have the biggest winning distance Sky Bet have quite an interesting – and highly competitive – market on the go here, their prices on the race with the biggest winning distance ranging from the National Hunt Chase at 6/1 fav to the almost inevitable 100/1 handicaps such as the Coral Cup, Martin Pipe and County Hurdle. The Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase is another right up near the head of the betting at 7/1, with the Boodles Gold Cup 8/1 and Unibet Champion Hurdle 9/1. The Champion Chase (10 lengths, Energumene), Champion Hurdle (nine lengths, Constitution Hill) and Gold Cup (seven lengths, Galopin Des Champs) produced the three biggest winning margins at the 2023 Festival, and it’s not too difficult to envisage a repeat winner with El Fabiolo getting close to that sort of margin in this year's Queen Mother, though fans of Jonbon and Edwardstone may think otherwise. The Champion Hurdle could obviously produce the goods again, with or without the title-holder, although I’m not convinced the Gold Cup is going to be quite so clear cut this time, with Shishkin, Fastorslow and L’Homme Presse making Galopin Des Champs’ task look a touch harder than 12 months ago. In fact, if there’s a bet to be had then it surely lies among the novice chases. A messy-looking Arkle has been known to throw up a strange result or two and some costly jumping in the Turners might yield a wide-margin winner, as it did the year Galopin Des Champs came a cropper at the last to leave Bob Olinger in splendid isolation, officially 40 length ahead of Bussleton as only three finished. That small-field angle probably holds the key again and, with Fact To File seemingly scaring off a few possible rivals in Wednesday’s Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase, that race might do well to get eight or nine runners. The three-mile Grade 1 novice is 12/1 to have the biggest winning distance of the week and I’d just about prefer that at double the odds to the National Hunt Chase for anyone looking to have an interest. Top trainer Willie Mullins – more on him below – is 1/8 for the top trainer award and looks unopposable with no fewer than 17 antepost favourites at the time of publication. He’s only half a dozen shy of saddling 100 Festival winners in his career after claiming six at last year’s meeting, when seeing off Gordon Elliott and Henry De Bromhead, who each had three winners. Elliott is next in the betting this year as a general 6/1 shot, though BoyleSports have him at 12/1 and Mullins as short as 10s-on.

READ: John Ingles profiles this year's Cheltenham jockeys

Top jockey Mullins’ number one rider Paul Townend has won this gong three times in total, booting home five winners at the Festivals of 2020, 2022 and 2023. He had to settle for just the three in 2021 when Rachael Blackmore became the first woman to win the leading jockey award after her super six winners. Townend, incidentally, finished second behind Blackmore-ridden winners in the Champion Hurdle, Baring Bingham and the Champion Bumper that week. Townend is as short as 1/5 (Hills) to be lifting the trophy again this time around, though as big as 2/5 with bet365, and Jack Kennedy is clear of the rest at a best-priced 13/2 with Hills. Kennedy has an awful lot to look forward to with the likes of Firefox, Brighterdaysahead and Found A Fifty holding good chances in their respective races, but if they don’t deliver then a lot could hinge on whether the jockey has picked the right one in the Stayers’ Hurdle, before Gerri Colombe in the Gold Cup. Having missed two recent Festivals through injury, Kennedy will be determined to make the most of his opportunities but I’m not sure his books of rides is far superior to that of MARK WALSH. Click here to back Walsh Walsh 'without Paul Townend' with Sky Bet Walsh is 10/1 to be top jockey but it’s bet365’s 4/1 ‘without Paul Townend’ (3/1 with Sky Bet and Betfred is also perfectly fair) which really appeals as boss JP McManus looks to have assembled his strongest Festival squad for years. Presumably Nico De Boinville gets back on Jeriko Du Reponet in the Sky Bet Supreme – though Walsh did make the trip to ride him at Doncaster in January when De Boinville was out – but regardless of that one, the Irishman is widely expected to be on Mystical Power (Baring Bingham), Fact To File (Brown Advisory), Capodanno (Ryanair Chase), Majborough (Triumph Hurdle) and Dinoblue (Mares’ Chase). Throw into the mix reigning champ Sire Du Berlais in the Stayers’ Hurdle and a plethora of fascinating handicap projects such as Saint Roi, Inothewayurthinkin and Sa Majeste (provided he doesn’t run in the Martin Pipe) and you’d be hoping Walsh might be able to find three winners at least (he's evens with Sky Bet to hit that number and 11/4 for four or more). Perhaps that won’t be enough if Townend and Kennedy go at it hammer and tongs from the outset, but take the market leader out of the picture and I’m happy enough to oppose the injury-prone second-favourite with Walsh on offer at what look like generous odds.