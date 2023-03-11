Clerk of the course Jon Pullin says it is likely the 2023 Cheltenham Festival will start with soft ground on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking on ITV4’s The Opening Show on Saturday morning Pullin says the amount of rain that falls on the track on Sunday evening will determine how the ground rides on day one. “We’re soft ground at the moment,” he said. “We’re looking at soft ground for the start of the Festival on Tuesday. “If we’re at the top end (of the forecast) there could be some heavy in the description, but it depends on the amount of rain we get tomorrow (Sunday) night.

