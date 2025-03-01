Sporting Life
Lark In The Morning goes clear in the Boodles
Lark In The Mornin won at the Festival last year

Cheltenham Festival selections from the Timeform handicappers

By Timeform
Horse Racing
Sat March 01, 2025 · 10h ago

Three of the assessors at Timeform put forward a selection for the Cheltenham Festival handicaps.

Thecompanysergeant (each-way) - Novices' Handicap Chase

The non-runner-no-bet concession helps when you have a horse with multiple options, as is the case with Thecompanysergeant who is entered in three races and looks worthy of each-way interest wherever he turns up. Hopefully it will be in one of the chases, and were he mine I'd go for the Plate, but it seems like he's likely to go for the Novices' Handicap Chase over the same course and distance. He's got a good chance from a handicapping viewpoint on his form for previous connections and, after he was bought for €110,000 earlier this winter, he shaped with a lot of promise back over hurdles on his debut for Gavin Cromwell at Navan. I think he's very interesting early in his time for his new connections and is each-way value. Phil Turner

"Don't judge a book by it's cover" - David Power Jockeys' Cup Podcast: Charlie Deutsch

Lark In The Mornin - County Handicap Hurdle

He won the Boodles at the Festival last year but was then taken off his feet a bit around a really sharp track when sent off a short-price favourite in the Swinton Hurdle. He will appreciate the stiffer test that a race like the County Hurdle provides and should be staying on up the hill. He very much caught the eye on his return at Leopardstown after Christmas and it seems like this has been the plan having been put away since. Kris Hilliam

https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/cheltenham/events-tickets/the-festival/tickets/

No Ordinary Joe - Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle

It looks like Cheltenham has been the plan all along this season. He was second to Iroko in the Martin Pipe in 2023 and last year the ground went completely against him and the Nicky Henderson stable was having massive struggles, though he still shaped quite well with that in mind. He's off a BHA mark of 138 this time which is 1 lb lower than when runner-up to Iroko and it looks like he retains all his ability. He's nine and you couldn't call him an unexposed horse, but he's a well-handicapped horse. Martin Rigg

MOST READ RACING