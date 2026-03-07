Cheltenham Festival runners and riders on Tuesday: Lossiemouth runs in Champion Hurdle on day one of big meeting

The popular grey also had the option of bidding for a hat-trick in the the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle at the meeting had connections chosen that path, but she will instead bid to emulate Annie Power, who won the Cheltenham Festival's day-one feature for the same connections 10 years ago.

The trainer and owner Rich Ricci decided to target hurdling's blue riband after discussions on Saturday evening.

Mullins told Sporting Life: "Rich and I have been in dialogue on her target and after we spoke after racing at Gowran it has been decided that Lossiemouth will run in the Champion Hurdle.

"With the declaration timing she was always going to travel over to England when she has and we're happy to let her take her chance on Tuesday where she'll wear cheekpieces."

Paddy Power make Lossiemouth their 15/8 market leader just ahead of the Dan Skelton-trained The New Lion at 9/4, with Gordon Elliott's Brighterdaysahead next in the market at 5/1.

Elsewhere on day one, there are 12 runners for the opening Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle including big names Old Park Star, Talk The Talk and the JP McManus-owned Mighty Park in the hands of Mark Walsh.

Mighty Park represents Mullins who has also declared Leader d'Allier, the mount of Paul Townend, and Too Bossy For Us.

There are seven horses in line for the Singer Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase, including the much-anticipated clash between Kopek Des Bordes and Lulamba.

The other four races on Tuesday are competitive handicaps, with Iroko (Jonjo O'Neill Jr) topping the weights under 12st in the Trustmarque Ultima Handicap Chase.

Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

Paddy Power: 9/4 Old Park Star, 10/3 Mighty Park, 5/1 Talk The Talk, 11/2 El Cairos, 8/1 Mydaddypaddy, 10 Leader D’Allier, 14 Sober Glory, 33 Baron Noir, 50 Eachtotheirown, Too Bossy For Us, 66 Koktail Brut, 100 Sageborough.

Singer Arkle Chase

Paddy Power: 11/8 Kopek Des Bordes, 6/4 Lulamba, 9/2 Kargese, 20 Steel Ally, 25 Jax Junior, 33 Mambonumberfive, 100 Hansard.

Unibet Champion Hurdle

Paddy Power: 15/8 Lossiemouth, 9/4 The New Lion, 5/1 Brighterdaysahead, 8/1 Golden Ace, 14 Poniros, 18 Tutti Quanti, 20 Alexei, 25 Anzadam, 33 Workahead.