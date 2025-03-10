Cheltenham Festival RequestABet

The 2025 Festival can get off to the best possible start for Willie Mullins, with KOPEK DES BORDES and MAJBOROUGH strongly fancied in their respective races, while northern raider FAMOUS BRIDGE arrives in fine form and is entitled to be there or thereabouts in the Ultima Handicap Chase. Joseph O'Brien is adept at preparing juveniles and his PUTURHANDSTOGETHER looks to have been campaigned with this day in mind.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.