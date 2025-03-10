Sporting Life
Check out the latest selection and place your bets with Sky Bet

Cheltenham Festival RequestABet

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Mon March 10, 2025 · 2h ago

Check out our latest Cheltenham Festival RequestABet, exclusive to back at enhanced odds with Sky Bet.

Cheltenham Festival RequestABet - Day 1

  • KOPEK DES BORDES - 1.20 Cheltenham to WIN
  • MAJBOROUGH - 2.00 Cheltenham to WIN
  • FAMOUS BRIDGE - 2.40 Cheltenham to PLACE (7 places)
  • PUTURHANDSTOGETHER - 4.40 Cheltenham to WIN

Click here to back our latest exclusive Sky Bet RequestABet

The 2025 Festival can get off to the best possible start for Willie Mullins, with KOPEK DES BORDES and MAJBOROUGH strongly fancied in their respective races, while northern raider FAMOUS BRIDGE arrives in fine form and is entitled to be there or thereabouts in the Ultima Handicap Chase. Joseph O'Brien is adept at preparing juveniles and his PUTURHANDSTOGETHER looks to have been campaigned with this day in mind.

