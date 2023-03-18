David Ord says the Cheltenam Festival novice hurdles paint a very clear picture - of continued Irish domination.

Stay Away Fay’s win in the fifth and final Grade One novice hurdle of the Cheltenham Festival was a notable one. He was the second British-trained winner – and the first male to strike - among the fledgling hurdlers. Prior to that Marble Sands’ fifth in the Ballymore was the best the boys from the home ranks could muster. And what a depressing snap-shot that is of the state of the sport in Britain right now.

That’s nothing against Fergal O’Brien’s charge – he again ran to a Timeform rating of 133 to lead the leg-weary home contingent up the hill, trailing in the wake of Impaire Et Passe et al. But one place behind him was Hermes Allen – our big hope for the week in the division. He was beaten before the turn for home. There’ll be other days for Nicholls’ charge – but that remark also applies to the winner, Gaelic Warrior, Champ Kiely and Good Lad who were long gone by the time the British boys hit the line. In the Sky Bet Supreme Ireland had the first eight home. And while connections of Marine Nationale and Facile Vega plot which Grade One route they take next year, Strong Leader (ninth), Tahmuras (tenth) and Chasing Fire (12th) will look to make hay while the sun shines on the domestic front– long before it actually does come when March again comes around. The Boodles is a handicap of course. Ireland – despite the savage treatment of so many of their horses at the hands of the British assessor – had six of the first seven home. The Triumph was a bit of a struggle – just the first ten in that – but then came Stay Away Fay, a sure-footed, winner of the Albert Bartlett for the Ditcheat maestro. Can you guess where his five nearest pursuers hailed from though?

Nicky Henderson didn’t have a runner in the Supreme or Triumph. His best juvenile hurdler was balloted out of the Boodles and his one representative in the Ballymore pulled up at 150/1. Only Pauling (two) and Gary Moore could muster a home representative in the Triumph. Nicholls, Olly Murphy (two), O’Brien (a 200/1 chance) and Charlie Longsdon flew the flag in the Supreme. Joining Marble Sands and Hermes Allen in the Ballymore were Master Chewy (200/1) and Henderson’s Persian Time. It was better in the Albert Bartlett – seven of the 20-strong field are trained in Britain but the 18/1 winner was the shortest in the betting. The rest of the septet returned 66/1, 50/1, 66/1, 250/1, 33/1 and 100/1. And these are the seedcorn, next year’s Arkle, Turners and Brown Advisory horses. The 2024 novice hurdlers were in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper and Ireland saddled ten of the first 11 home, Willie Mullins responsible for seven of them. Thank goodness for Captain Teague, a very exciting prospect for Nicholls who still looked raw in finishing third.

