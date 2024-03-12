Cheltenham Festival reaction: Gaelic Warrior tops Timeform rankings

Gaelic Warrior has now reached Timeform's threshold for a top-class chaser - 165 - and is considered a good winner of the Arkle, without reaching the exceptional level posted by El Fabiolo (175p) last season.

Fact To File went into the Cheltenham Festival as Timeform's highest-rated novice chaser in Britain or Ireland on 160p and he will get the chance to enhance his own rating in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase on Wednesday.

Timeform chase handicapper Phil Turner said: "Gaelic Warrior rounded off last season with a wide-margin win in the Grade 1 three-mile novice hurdle at the Punchestown Festival, so the fact he could repeat the feat over fully a mile shorter here in the Arkle is a clear illustration that we’re dealing with a horse out of the ordinary.