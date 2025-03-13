Cheltenham Festival reaction: David Ord on Paul Nicholls landmark

David Ord on a big day at Cheltenham for a trainer who has had so many over the years.

He’s roared home plenty of Cheltenham Festival winners in this parade ring before. The Modus Operandi is always the same. Give him space to the front and the back. He needs it. The eyes never leave the big screen, but the mannerisms become more agitated. The first sign is the clapping of hands, he’s interested at that stage, then another. There’s a bounce in the legs, and then the shouts of encouragement. It reaches a crescendo, where for a millisecond he’s in his own world. The back is turned to the screen, another clap and punch of the air. Turn back round for the moment they cross the line, and the hugs, handshakes and high fives break out. Nothing matters to Paul Nicholls like a winner during this week. Now he’s had 50 of them.

And you think back to Kauto Star, Denman, Big Buck’s and Master Minded returning to this very spot. The time when the master of Ditcheat had a vice-like grip on the big races. Huge teams travelled up the M5 to Prestbury Park, not quite on the modern Mullins scale and seven enormous wagons, but it was groundbreaking at the time. The media day at the yard in the build-up brought his small, quiet, corner of Somerset to a standstill. Countless journalists, TV crews and radio interviewers crammed into the entrance to millionaire’s row where the biggest names in the game were housed. Outside satellite trucks irritated, nay angered, the locals as they made heading up the road towards civilisation (well Shepton Mallet) a tricky process. But they were going live to the ITV News lunchtime bulletin. They were a necessary nuisance. And you fast-forward 12 years to this spring. The throng of the press is down to a scattering. Nicholls again holds court in millionaire’s row but eyes are drawn to the honours boards of those who went before rather than the current inhabitants. The photo shoot is of the trainer and his five potential Randox Grand National runners. What do you feel? Pity? No that’s not right. Because he doesn’t and it’s the last thing he wants. There are those who feel the decline is terminal. He doesn’t – and because he doesn't, you don’t. These are transitional times for the team. The recruitment policy in recent years just hasn’t worked. There’s been money spent but getting your hands on the best young talent has been impossible. Big runners in the big races in March have become thin on the ground. In Nicholls’ mind the doubters were circling. And on the list of things he likes, silencing that particular group comes second only to Festival success. I asked him if Cheltenham this year felt like a free-hit, a pressure-free week to enjoy? “It does feel like that, yes,” he said. “But I much prefer having the pressure of having a really good one.” And he might just have one again. Because his 50th Cheltenham Festival winner is Caldwell Potter. The horse held up as a prime example of his sliding fortunes.

Caldwell Potter was brilliant at Cheltenham

What was the grey’s sin? Costing €740,000 at the Andy and Gemma Brown Dispersal Sale. But here he is, returning to the most hallowed spot on jumping’s most famous racecourse. It’s not in an Arkle or a Brown Advisory, not at the highest level where one who required so many raising of the hands to buy might be expected to be competing. But he’s run and jumped his rivals ragged in the Jack Richards Novices’ Handicap Chase, producing as good a round of fencing as you’ll see at Cheltenham. He’s done it in the colours of the late John Hales. His family are there to savour it, as are other part-owners including Sir Alex Ferguson and Ged Mason. On an afternoon where thoughts of the past are never far away, it's hard not to be drawn in by comparisons to One Man. Not in terms of raw ability, but front-running, freewheeling, slick jumping dominance from a grey horse whose rider is sporting yellow silks with a red star. Caldwell Potter is still at the top of the hill a few minutes later, Harry Cobden undertaking interview duties for ITV. Nicholls is in demand himself. Racing TV first, then ITV and Radio 5 Live. The written press gets their turn. The message to all is the same. “He gets stick just because he’s had a high price tag but it doesn’t matter. When they come through that front gate, they’re all worth the same. He and Regent’s Stroll get slated the whole time, but they’ll come good. They just need time; a bit of patience and we’ll learn about them.” “I’m just delighted for the Hales family and John, he’ll up there watching. The reason John bought this horse was he’d just lost Hermes Allen and wanted something to replace Hermes. He put his money where his mouth was and bought him but when they come into the yard, they are all worth the same. They’re treated just the same.”

A moment to savour for Sir Alex Ferguson and Paul Nicholls