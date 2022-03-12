Cheltenham Festival: Rating the bankers

Andrew Asquith takes a look at some of the bankers of the week and rates their chance.

Edwardstone – Arkle, Tuesday 15 March Edwardstone has done little wrong since returning to fences this season, overcoming an unfortunate incident at Warwick and winning each of his four starts since. He has developed into a tremendously assured novice, producing a foot-perfect performance in the Kingmaker last time in a race where Third Time Lucki and Brave Seasca had no answer for him. There doesn’t appear to be anything standout from the Irish challenge, either, and Edwardstone sets the standard on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings. He is very much the one to beat on all known form. BANKER. Honeysuckle – Champion Hurdle, Tuesday 15 March Honeysuckle stretched her remarkable unbeaten record to 14 when landing a third successive win in the Irish Champion Hurdle last month, not needing to be at her best but still defeating Zanahiyr by six and a half lengths. Honeysuckle continues to exert a stranglehold over the rest that only Big Bucks could claim to have matched in their respective divisions in recent times and, given that there doesn’t appear to be much depth in this year’s Champion Hurdle, she is once again impossible to oppose in her bid to become the first mare to win this race twice. BANKER. Sir Gerhard – Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, Wednesday 16 March It hasn’t been confirmed which race Sir Gerhard will run in yet, but he is much shorter in the betting for this than the Supreme, even though he has attracted support for the latter race also. The Ballymore has the potential to cut up given Dysart Dynamo, Constitution Hill and Jonbon are all behind him in the betting but will likely run in the Supreme. Journey With Me, Stage Star and the once-raced Walking On Air are all but confirmed for the race, but you would have to fancy Sir Gerhard over that trio on his bumper form and what he has achieved over hurdles so far. Throw into the mix that he is bred to improve for a step up to two and a half miles and the NRNB prices about him seem fair enough. BANKER.

Best of the Irish | 2022 Cheltenham Festival Previews

Bravemansgame - Brown Advisory Novices' Chase, Wednesday 16 March Galopin des Champs is reportedly heading for a clash with Bob Olinger later in the week so it will be Bravemansgame who will head the betting if that actually transpires. He has done nothing wrong over fences so far, winning all four of his starts, notably taking the scalp of Ahoy Senor in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton over Christmas. Ahoy Senor wasn't at his best that day, though, and has since won with any amount in hand at Wetherby. The track at Cheltenham should also suit him better, so Bravemansgame is by no means certain to uphold that form. There is also L'Homme Presse and Capodanno who cannot be dismissed, so if Galopin des Champs does indeed miss this, it will be far from a penalty kick for Bravemansgame. TAKE ON. Shishkin – Champion Chase, Wednesday 16 March Shishkin didn’t jump or travel as well as he can do but still emerged victorious against Energumene in the Clarence House at Ascot last time and, on that running, it is hard to see that form being reversed. Shishkin had to be steadied into the last but found plenty on the run-in and, with an even stiffer finish at Cheltenham, this course should play even more to his strengths. He is also defending an unbeaten record at the Festival having won the Supreme in 2020 and the Arkle so impressively 12 months ago, while his two main rivals, Enregumene and Chacun Pour Soi, have either never run at the track or have questions to answer. Shishkin will have to be at the top of his game but is fully expected to pass the test. BANKER.

Willie Mullins Cheltenham Festival stable tour | Part one

Tiger Roll – Cross Country, Wednesday 16 March Tiger Roll has controversially been removed from the Grand National for the second year running following his owner's disbelief at the British Handicapper allotting him a mark of 161 – just 2 lb higher than when winning in 2019 – for this year’s renewal. The 12-year-old will now reportedly be retired after the Cross Country and connections will be hoping to go out on a high, but it could be that Tiger Roll’s best days are behind him. Admittedly, he bolted up in this 12 months ago, and his record over this course and distance speaks for itself, but you don’t really feel like you’re getting a good deal by backing him at 7/4, especially considering he has been pulled up and beaten over 30 lengths both starts this season, so he is opposable on price grounds. TAKE ON. Facile Vega – Champion Bumer, Wednesday 16 March Facile Vega has an outstanding pedigree, being a son of the brilliant Quevega, and he has looked something out of the ordinary in his two starts so far. He made mincemeat of his rivals in a Grade 2 event at Leopardstown last time, the same bumper in which Kilcruit won 12 months ago, but he managed to get beaten in the Champion Bumper, and favourites in general haven’t got a great record in the race. Furthermore, this looks a very good renewal, with American Mike and stablemates Redemption Day and Mercurey all having looked smart prospects in their own right so far this season. At his current odds, the percentage call is to oppose Facile Vega. TAKE ON.

Talking Points | 2022 Cheltenham Festival Previews