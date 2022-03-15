Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Cheltenham Festival
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
There were some popular winners at Cheltenham on Tuesday
There were some popular winners at Cheltenham on Tuesday

Cheltenham Festival punter wins £60,000 from £5.50 bet after picking all seven winners on Tuesday

By Sporting Life
18:13 · TUE March 15, 2022

One Sky Bet punter went through the card on Tuesday, netting a massive £60,000 from a stake of just £5.50.

The Warwick-based customer combined all seven winners together on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival in multiple bets and netted a massive sum from a relatively small outlay.

Marie's Rock was the biggest-priced winner when taking the Mares' Hurdle for Nicky Henderson and Nico De Boinville at 11/1, with Corach Rambler (10/1) and Brazil (15/2) others not easy to pick after winning highly competitive handicaps.

Constitution Hill (9/4), Edwardstone (11/4), Stattler (5/2) and dual Champion Hurdle heroine Honeysuckle - who justified 8/11 favouritism in superb fashion - rounded off the ambitious wager.

Sky Bet's Michael Shinners commented: "Congratulations to the lucky customer. We were treated to some fantastic races on Tuesday and the 2022 Festival could hardly have got off to a better start for this particular punter."

Click on the image below to check out our top tips for Wednesday.

Wednesday's selections from the team
Wednesday's selections from the team

Cheltenham Festival 2022 | Day Two Best Bets

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING