One Sky Bet punter went through the card on Tuesday, netting a massive £60,000 from a stake of just £5.50.
The Warwick-based customer combined all seven winners together on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival in multiple bets and netted a massive sum from a relatively small outlay.
Marie's Rock was the biggest-priced winner when taking the Mares' Hurdle for Nicky Henderson and Nico De Boinville at 11/1, with Corach Rambler (10/1) and Brazil (15/2) others not easy to pick after winning highly competitive handicaps.
Constitution Hill (9/4), Edwardstone (11/4), Stattler (5/2) and dual Champion Hurdle heroine Honeysuckle - who justified 8/11 favouritism in superb fashion - rounded off the ambitious wager.
Sky Bet's Michael Shinners commented: "Congratulations to the lucky customer. We were treated to some fantastic races on Tuesday and the 2022 Festival could hardly have got off to a better start for this particular punter."
