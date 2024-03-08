Cheltenham Festival preview: What the trainers say

Check out the view from connections ahead of Tuesday's action at the Cheltenham Festival, featuring the Unibet Champion Hurdle.

13:30 Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) Willie Mullins, Tullyhill, Mystical Power, Mistergif, Asian Master, Gold Dancer and Supersundae - "I’m very happy with how all the team have travelled and arrived here, they’re all in good order. Tullyhill disappointed with his jumping on his first run, but we got that sorted out and now he’s showing his true colours. Mystical Power has surprised us, his pedigree is starting to come out. At home, he doesn’t show that sort of form, but when he gets to the racetrack he’s a different beast. I just thought after what he’s shown us on the track, it was an easy decision to go for the two-mile race.” Gordon Elliott, Firefox - “I think the trip will suit him, he looks in good form and we’re very happy with him. He was obviously disappointing the last day, but you can put a line through that – he didn’t scope right and was lame after the race. He’s in good form now and we’re looking forward to running him.” Henry de Bromhead, Slade Steel - “He’s done little wrong, we’re happy with him and he seems in good form. He seems pretty adaptable (trip-wise) and I suppose Ballyburn has beaten us a couple of times, so we said we’d take that view (of avoiding another clash) and that’s what we’re doing.” Nicky Henderson (via Unibet), Jeriko Du Reponet: “He is unbeaten and ever since he arrived at Seven Barrows, this race was always where we wanted to end up. While he may not have looked visually impressive at Doncaster last time, the race wasn’t run to suit, but has subsequently worked out very well – and there is likely to be much more pace on here, which will play to his strengths. Obviously, the Irish squad will be very hard to beat, but I rather fear Jeriko may be the slightly forgotten horse and I’m very much looking forward to it.” Ben Pauling, Tellherthename - “I’ve been delighted with him and we’re very excited. Touch wood and fingers crossed, we’ve got him there in great form and his preparations have gone well to date. He schooled well last Thursday and it’s just exciting to have one in the Supreme with a chance.” Alan King, Favour And Fortune - “I would prefer it if the rain didn’t arrive. He will be a much better horse on better ground. I promise you, the more the ground dries, the better his chance will be. I’m amazed he has done as well on the ground we have raced him on the last twice and Aintree was very tough and the same at Exeter. He’s such a good-actioned horse and he’s running well despite the ground. I bet he’s a 10lb better horse on decent ground – it was good to firm on his hurdles debut at Hereford and he loved that. I think it’s his class that keeps him in it on the testing ground.”

14:10 My Pension Expert Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase (Grade 1) Danny Mullins, Il Etait Temps - “I was expecting that Paul (Townend) might have wanted to ride him, given that he was favourite all week, but I suppose Gaelic Warrior has been very good at times and has had his own mind at other times. I’m delighted to be on my fella, I think any one of four can win the race and I’m definitely one of the four. “He ran to a solid Grade One level over hurdles but he seems to have been a deserving Grade One winner over fences this season, whereas he was maybe fortunate to win one over hurdles. For a small horse, he shows serious scope and it’ll be tested to the limit going into the Arkle.” Craig Kieswetter, owner Il Etait Temps - “He’s not the most elegant, but he certainly has a lot of fight and courage and character for a small horse. His style of racing and jumping is probably not the most attractive but he’s got the job done for us twice now in Grade Ones and has placed form in some big races since he came into the yard for Willie. They obviously think very highly of him at Closutton.” Joe Tizzard, JPR One - “He was unlucky early doors at Cheltenham and he’s only put in the one bad run at Sandown on heavy ground in the Henry VIII. Other than that, he’s been very good. I think he will need to improve again, but he is where I want him at home and if we have a clear round, I think he won’t be too far away. I hold the horse in high regard and a bit of drying ground wouldn’t do him any harm either. It’s unfortunate Marine Nationale won’t be there, but I watched the Dublin Racing Festival and it looks a wide-open race.” Nigel Twiston-Davies, Master Chewy and Matata - “They both have good form this season, so hopefully they will run well. I think they have quite a good chance and I think they are as good as any of the British. Matata has that nice course form from New Year’s Day, it was a good run.”

15:30 Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy (Grade 1) Willie Mullins, State Man - “He looks a worthy favourite and hopefully he can prove himself to be a proper favourite. He’s been doing everything right, so it would be great if he could win a Champion Hurdle, but nothing is a given when you come over here.” Paul Townend, State Man - “He’s been excellent this season, hopefully he can keep it going for another day. This is his third time here, so he knows the run of the place already.” Gordon Elliott, Irish Point - “If you take the favourite out of it, it looks an open race. I think there’s only two horses in the race under about 10/1, so we have to take our chance. I’m not worried about the trip.” Nicky Henderson (via Unibet), Iberico Lord and Luccia: “As everyone knows, this was definitely not the original plan (for Iberico Lord), but circumstances have meant he now slots into this, and our decision was also swayed by the fact that the ground is going to be softer in the early part of the week. Obviously, he has to improve dramatically to beat the likes of State Man, but his victory in the Greatwood Hurdle has worked out particularly well, as has his win at Newbury last time, so the form is strong, and he is an improving horse who deserves to be there. “She (Luccia) is the most wonderful person to have around the place and her owner has always been keen to run her in the Champion Hurdle, so here we are! Her form is very good all the way through, anyway, and she receives a 7lb sex allowance which is a big help. We haven’t seen her since December; therefore, she arrives here a fresh mare and I’m hopeful she can run a nice race.” Sean Bowen, Not So Sleepy - “State Man obviously looks the one, but there doesn’t look too much beyond him. I schooled Not So Sleepy last week and he was in great form with himself, so hopefully we can play a part. Hughie thinks he’s in great form. It was the absolute best, a brilliant day when he won the Fighting Fifth and it’s great to have horses like him still winning Grade Ones. Everyone will be watching him and willing him on, so it will be fun.” 16:10 Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle (Registered As The David Nicholson Mares' Hurdle) (Grade 1) Willie Mullins, Ashroe Diamond and Lossiemouth - “Lossiemouth was very good here on Trials day and most of my horses have been improving all season for their second run, so fingers crossed everything goes right for her. The race is two and a half miles, so we have to step up to that. I wouldn’t have any worries about it, Triumph Hurdle winners are normally stayers. We’ve also got an able deputy in Ashroe Diamond as well, so hopefully we’ll get a result,” the trainer said of the mare. Patrick Mullins, Ashroe Diamond - “I think she has a huge chance and I think her form is against proper open class geldings. Lossiemouth is stepping out of the juvenile division which is hard. It’s a great position to be in as there is no pressure and I do think at the trip, she has a great chance of causing an upset.” Danny Mullins, Gala Marceau - “I think it (the Yorkshire Rose) was a good return, she settled much better than she had on her debut last year, so that probably shows she’s a bit more mature mentally. Physically we’ve seen at home that she’s improved that way and I think the trip will be her big thing come Cheltenham. What she showed us in Auteuil last year (winning the Prix Alain du Breil) got me excited. The way Lossiemouth won in Cheltenham, it’s hard to see what can beat her, but we were close on her tail last year I think at two and a half miles, hopefully we might be able to frighten her in some way.” Noel Fehily, Love Envoi - “She’s in fantastic form, we’re very happy with her, and we’re really looking forward to it. I think the ground will be perfect, I’d expect a big run from her tomorrow. She needed her first run and that was a big improvement the next time at Cheltenham over two miles and I’d expect her to improve again. Hopefully we can see something like her run last year at Cheltenham. The ground is ideal and I think she loves Cheltenham, it lights her up a little bit, we’re hopeful for a big run.”