Cheltenham Festival preview: The best of the British team

Will the British team enjoy more success than of late at next week's Cheltenham Festival? Simon Holt looks at their main hopes.

WHEN one peruses the entries at next week's Cheltenham Festival, the firepower and sheer numbers of the Irish invasion, headed by Willie Mullins, is truly terrifying. Over the four days, British trainers will certainly need to show a few stiff upper lips and, as a last resort, Mullins should be offered a state visit in return for the security guarantee that he will leave a few at home. So which horses could be the back-to-the-wall Best of British next week? Well, here are a few thoughts despite the many multiple entries:

TUESDAY MICHAEL O'SULLIVAN SUPREME: With The New Lion set for the Turners on Wednesday, Fergal O'Brien's Kempton winner TRIPOLI FLYER looks the only feasible hope up against the potentially brilliant red-hot favourite Kopek Des Bordes. He was impressive in the Dovecote giving weight and a big beating to Miami Magic, though reportedly returned with a nose bleed. MY PENSION EXPERT ARKLE: L'EAU DE SUD faces a tough task against the imposing Majborough but has done nothing wrong all season and was a fine second to Absurde in last year's County Hurdle. Dan Skelton's grey is a sound jumper and finds plenty for pressure. ULTIMA: The Changing Man is at the head of the market and had been a near misser before his win in the Reynoldstown which cut up badly this year. There are positive vibes surrounding BROADWAY BOY despite a disappointing run on New Years Day while last year's fourth FAMOUS BRIDGE appears to be reaching his prime based on that decisive Grand National Trial win at Haydock. CLOSE BROTHERS MARES HURDLE: Now that Brighterdaysahead goes for the Champion Hurdle, GOLDEN ACE may well be better off here as it's hard to see her making much impact in the big one. This won't be easy either, especially if last year's winner Lossiemouth is re-routed, but Jeremy Scott's star mare is running into form at the right time and she was superb when beating Brighterdaysahead in the mares' novice 12 months ago. Take No Chances, for the Skeltons, has had a very consistent season.

Constution Hill powers to a third Christmas Hurdle win

UNIBET CHAMPION HURDLE: The brightest hope for the home team has to be CONSTITUTION HILL with the slight doubt that he hasn't had the opportunity to prove if he's quite so good this season while his occasional tendency to jump from 'outside the wings' is risky and a little unnerving. But it will be a shock if a clean round doesn't result in a dominant victory even with Brighterdaysahead getting her generous 7lb sex allowance. FRED WINTER: Lots of possible Irish-trained winners but, if turned out again after his Adonis win, Mambonumberfive looks a possible as is HOT FUSS who bolted up at Southwell on the Flat wearing a visor for the first time recently after a break and whose second to East India Dock (Give It To Me Oj third) at Wincanton in October is strong form. He looks well handicapped over hurdles. PRINCESS ROYAL NATIONAL HUNT CHALLENGE CUP: HAITI COULEURS (also in the Brown Advisory) could relish the stamina test for five-times Cheltenham Festival winning trainer Rebecca Curtis. The winner of his first two chases, he ran a nice race over hurdles at Newbury last month. Transmission (see below comments in Kim Muir) could also be interesting if sent for this.

Willie Mullins Stable Tour: Cheltenham Festival 2025

WEDNESDAY TURNERS NOVICES' HURDLE: THE NEW LION is the main hope to topple Final Demand after a flawless season so far including an impressive win in the Challow Hurdle. Possibly the home side's strongest novice team of the week with Sixmilebridge and Potters Charm also in the line-up. BROWN ADVISORY NOVICES' CHASE: Ballyburn could be a banker extending to three miles but Jango Baie or Jingko Blue should run well for Nicky Henderson with the latter proven over the trip but an early casualty in the Reynoldstown. CORAL CUP: BE AWARE needs a few to come out but could be well suited by the step up in trip and looks potentially well handicapped on his second to Burdett Road in the Greatwood here in November. This is his only entry. Impose Toi (also in the Martin Pipe) and Altobelli have posted decent winning performances on their latest runs. GLENFARCLAS CROSS-COUNTRY: MISTER COFFEY, twice second over the course and distance this season, seems bound to run well but, at the age of ten, remains a maiden over fences. Latenightpass boasts excellent course and distance form including when just behind Stumptown and Mister Coffey at the December meeting.

Jonbon powers clear in the Clarence House

BetMGM QUEEN MOTHER CHAMPION CHASE: A great chance for JONBON, the outstanding two-miler this side of the Irish Sea. Gaelic Warrior and Energumene have both won here before but the forecasted drying weather may not be ideal for their chances this time. JOHNNY HENDERSON GRAND ANNUAL: LIBBERTY HUNTER is a big price for the Champion Chase and could run in this as an alternative after finishing second last year to Unexpected Party who would be 6lb better off - an illustration of how much Evan Williams' stable star is improving. Springwell Bay has been on many shortlists for one of the Festival handicaps and has multiple entries. Kalif Du Berlais didn't get home in the Scilly Isles and remains a horse of great promise at this trip. WEATHERBYS CHAMPION BUMPER: As ever, the Irish look strong and the well regarded pair NO DRAMA THIS END and KAYLAN, both winners at Warwick, are potentially the leading home contenders now that David Pipe’s Windbeneathmywings has been ruled out. THURSDAY RYANAIR MARES NOVICES' HURDLE: JUBILEE ALPHA is fancied quite strongly by Paul Nicholls after victories at Taunton and Windsor as is stable-mate Just A Rose, an easy winner at Taunton in January. Diva Luna hasn't quite lived up to expectations over hurdles but it's still early days. JACK RICHARDS NOVICES' HANDICAP CHASE: Another entry here for the promising Springwell Bay, and Jagwar is favourite for this and the Plate later on following his course and distance win at the Trials meeting. PIC ROC has struggled to get his head in front over fences so far but there is no doubting his potential and he is well down the weights. PERTEMPS NETWORK FINAL: JERIKO DU REPONET flopped in the Supreme last year when his trainer's horses were under a cloud and looks unexposed over this trip after a staying-on third in the Exeter qualifier (though he's also in the shorter Coral Cup). Last year's winner Monmiral is up 11lb and stable companion Henri The Second has twice run well at Sandown this season albeit in testing ground. One Big Bang, for a stable going places, showed improved form to win at Haydock last month.

Protektorat returns to winning ways

RYANAIR CHASE: Hopes rest here with last year's winner PROTEKTORAT and DJELO who were first and second in the Peterborough Chase in December. The tables were turned at Windsor next time and Djelo then bounced back in the Denman at Newbury. However, Fact To File could be very hard to beat if he runs in this and not the Gold Cup while the bold jumping King George runner-up Il Est Francais is also a fascinating contender albeit on a very different course than Kempton. PADDY POWER STAYERS' HURDLE: Teahupoo has clearly been trained for a repeat success but LUCKY PLACE seems much improved after last year's Coral Cup fourth (when the stable wasn't firing) and successfully gave weight all round in the Relkeel. Tough and likeable, he could do even better over this longer trip. TRUSTATRADER PLATE: Another entry for both JAGWAR and SPRINGWELL BAY. The latter's best form has come over this distance so perhaps this should be the chosen target. FULKE WALWYN, KIM MUIR: Very hard to know before seeing the five-day declarations but TRANSMISSION (also in the National Hunt Chase) has solid Cheltenham chase form winning an amateurs chase here (ridden by Patrick Mullins) in November before finishing a good second to Haiti Couleurs next time. Had a tough task back over hurdles in the Cleeve Hurdle latest and this looks much more suitable. FRIDAY JCB TRIUMPH: Two really strong contenders for this in LULUMBA and EAST INDIA DOCK with personal preference for the latter who has got more experience and jumps quickly. One of them should win, though German Derby winner Palladium could easily improve a good deal for his hurdling debut at Huntingdon. WILLIAM HILL COUNTY HURDLE: Dan Skelton has won four of the last nine runnings which is some achievement in perhaps the most competitive race at the meeting, and the vibes have been warming up for VALGRAND despite disappointing efforts on his last two starts. However, the smart Greatwood winner BURDETT ROAD looks much more solid returning to handicap company assuming he runs in this and not the Champion Hurdle. MRS PADDY POWER MARES' CHASE: Dinoblue is likely to go off a short priced favourite for Willie Mullins but was beaten by Limerick Lace last year and, in one of the weaker races at the meeting, Lucy Wadham's progressive TELEPATHIQUE should go well after her listed win at right handed Huntingdon despite jumping left. She has gone up a remarkable 45lb in the ratings since October. ALBERT BARTLETT: The Yellow Clay and, maybe The Big Westerner, look the best of the Irish but Jamie Snowden's WENDIGO, a fine second to The New Lion in the Challow could shake them up with stamina likely to be an asset while the unbeaten Derryhassen Paddy is well regarded by in-form trainer Lucinda Russell who won this with Brindisi Breeze in 2012.

Charlie Deutsch returns on L'Homme Presse after the Cotswold