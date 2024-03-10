Cheltenham Festival preview: Simon Holt on the action

There are few more exciting moments in British horse racing than the start of Tuesday's Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle.
As the tapes go up - and the racecourse commentator says "They're Off!" - the crowd will give it the full, erupting Cheltenham Roar, a mass exhalation of months of anticipation.
For 'Channel4 Racing' viewers, this is how it used to go:
(Horses coming out onto the course)
Producer: Ok Alastair, hand over.
Commentator: Well, good afternoon everyone. This is the moment we've been waiting for. ('Fill' for a bit) And now they're approaching the starter...
Producer: Right, PAUSE THERE
(Horses now closer to the tape....)
Starter: Alright, go on then
(Massive cheer from the crowd)
Commentator (after a few seconds): So, let the festivities begin, away they go for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle...
Despite his many years of experience, ITV commentator Richard Hoiles will be on tenterhooks at 1.30 on Tuesday, and anxious to get the first race over with before being able to relax into what is a tough four days.
For my part, like some of the jockeys with their hearts thumping, I always went off far too quickly over the first two flights as it's a full syringe hit of adrenalin and, the noise and size of the crowd still surprises just like the first visit.
Come the closing stages, the course commentary is completely drowned out by the deafening cheers but the words will be heard on replays, and finding the right words is the final challenge.
So, away they go, but what can we expect this week?
We can certainly expect plenty of Irish success but the increasing perception of the meeting being a needle-match between teams of horses on either side of the Irish Sea is exaggerated.
Yes there will be daily count-ups, but as those who have attended or watched this celebration of jumps racing for many years will tell you, partisanship becomes almost irrelevant when certain horses are truly admired. And not many punters backing a winner this week will be too bothered about where the horse is trained.
So, this is not Brighton versus Crystal Palace, or Millwall against anyone who thinks they’re hard enough.
The mighty Arkle was hugely feted on these shores, and did the British fans not cheer as loudly as the Irish when Moscow Flyer won his second Champion Chase or when Hardy Eustace heroically fended off Harchibald and Brave Inca in the Champion Hurdle?
And there would have been plenty of Irish eyes smiling when Sprinter Sacre's 'impossible dream' came true, or felt the emotion of Best Mate's third Gold Cup win when Henrietta Knight, after being kissed by Derek Thompson (in every life a little rain must fall), fell into a joyful embrace with her husband Terry Biddlecombe.
Also, no one who was present, will ever forget Dawn Run's Gold Cup win which prompted a mass celebration on the press-room balcony where hardened old British hacks embraced and shed icy tears.
But, while the rivalry between the British Academicals and Athletico Ireland may be overplayed, there is a very serious problem for the home team.
At the six-day declaration stage, the Sky Bet Supreme, a race that showcases the stars of the future, contained just 15 runners of which only three - Favour And Fortune, Jeriko Du Reponet and Tellherthename - are trained in Britain. Two of them were bred in Ireland and one (Jeriko) in France, while Willie Mullins trains nine of the others who were declared.
In Wednesday's Gallagher Novices' Hurdle, there were 24, 13 trained by Mullins and just eight housed in British yards.
With such incredible representation, there is a good chance that Mullins could get into double figures this week and, while this might be considered undesirable dominance, it will still be a treat to see horses of the calibre of State Man, El Fabiolo, Ballyburn, Fact To File, Majborough and Galopin Des Champs to name just six.
In time, the balance always shifts but, with British prize money remaining so unattractive, British breeding still lacking influence and many big-spending owners drawn to very successful Irish trainers, it's difficult to see change in at least the near future.
Still, it's important that the struggling Academicals don't get too defeatist even with their star player out of action.
Nicky Henderson might be reeling from his failure to get Constitution Hill to defend his Champion Hurdle crown, but there is still Jonbon, Sir Gino and Shishkin as long as they are healthy.
Worryingly, Henderson had no runners last week but runs one (Fierce Warrior) at Plumpton on Monday.
In contrast, Paul Nicholls is in good form boasting a 40% strike rate in the last fortnight, and looks to have a strong, select squad with Stage Star, Ginny's Destiny, Captain Teague, Stay Away Fay and Liari definitely holding winning chances, while Ben Pauling's stellar season may be further enhanced as the highly regarded Tellherthename, Handstands, Shakem Up'Arry, Bowtogreatness, Henry's Friend and the exciting Sixmilebridge (in the bumper) should all run well.
And there are others who can mount a strong defence like Crambo (Fergal O'Brien), Edwardstone (Alan King), Giovinco (Lucinda Russell), Lucky Place (Henderson), Love Envoi (Harry Fry), Libberty Hunter (Evan Williams), L'Eau Du Sud (Dan Skelton) and stablemate Grey Dawning amongst a few others.
Perhaps some of the above can contribute to the equivalent of a four-day, giant-killing Cup run and, who knows, this could be the week when Athletico's expensive players miss a few penalty kicks.
Fanciful thinking? Maybe.
Let the festivities begin and, while cheering home the goalscorers on both sides, we'll see.
In recent weeks, the subject of dilution - arising from seven races over four days now - has again been discussed and, because of the increased number of opportunities, more horses boast multiple entries rendering ante-post punting more risky than ever.
There are 28 races to bet on and, unlike the runners - and the commentator - at the beginning of the Supreme, the best advice on the betting front (unless you have a strong fancy in the opening race) is to set off slowly and ride a waiting race.
Tactics are equally crucial out on the track and there is a big difference between the Old Course, which has a shorter run from the top of the hill and up the home straight, compared to the New Course with a longer run to the finish.
Most of us can agree that Ruby Walsh was brilliant round both courses but he prefers the New Course as it allows sensible riders to bide their time whereas a rush of blood on the home turn risks embarrassing failure.
One certainty at Cheltenham is that, unlike in the betting shops, there will be no restricting algorithms or calls to head office down in the 'jungle', and punters are guaranteed to get on. It's a week when bookmakers need to grow some balls.
The market is the centre of it all, especially in the handicaps, and spotting the sacrifices made on the altar of handicap mark protection requires keen study or good information.
And, with so many of the Grade Ones likely to feature short-priced favourites, it is the handicaps which perhaps offer the best chance of reward with plenty of big prices and enhanced each-way terms available.
So, let the festivities begin and I hope the following will make it an extra special week...
GIOVINCO could have aimed to give his trainer Lucinda Russell an unprecedented hat-trick in Tuesday's Ultima having won the race for the past two years with Corach Rambler, but looks likely to run in Wednesday's Brown Advisory Novices' Chase instead which could be a pointer in itself.
LUCKY PLACE looks capable of being better than his current rating of 137. The Nicky Henderson-trained five-year-old has yet to finish out of the first two and ran with great credit to chase home the highly regarded Golden Ace (who was receiving a stone) and Gidleigh Park on his last two starts. This horse jumps really well, has a determined attitude and has entries in the Gallagher, Coral Cup, Albert Bartlett and Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle.
MASKADA beat Dinoblue six-and-a-half lengths in last year's Johnny Henderson Grand Annual and, although up 7lb now, the runner-up (+19lb) has thrived since, and will start favourite for the Mares Chase on Friday. Henry De Bromhead's mare has run in two Listed races and a Grade Two this season and could again prove hard to beat in this fast-run handicap which suited her so well 12 months ago. The Grand Annual is her only entry.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.