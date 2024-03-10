Cheltenham Festival preview: Simon Holt on the action

There are few more exciting moments in British horse racing than the start of Tuesday's Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

As the tapes go up - and the racecourse commentator says "They're Off!" - the crowd will give it the full, erupting Cheltenham Roar, a mass exhalation of months of anticipation. For 'Channel4 Racing' viewers, this is how it used to go: (Horses coming out onto the course) Producer: Ok Alastair, hand over. Commentator: Well, good afternoon everyone. This is the moment we've been waiting for. ('Fill' for a bit) And now they're approaching the starter... Producer: Right, PAUSE THERE (Horses now closer to the tape....) Starter: Alright, go on then (Massive cheer from the crowd) Commentator (after a few seconds): So, let the festivities begin, away they go for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle... Despite his many years of experience, ITV commentator Richard Hoiles will be on tenterhooks at 1.30 on Tuesday, and anxious to get the first race over with before being able to relax into what is a tough four days. For my part, like some of the jockeys with their hearts thumping, I always went off far too quickly over the first two flights as it's a full syringe hit of adrenalin and, the noise and size of the crowd still surprises just like the first visit. Come the closing stages, the course commentary is completely drowned out by the deafening cheers but the words will be heard on replays, and finding the right words is the final challenge. So, away they go, but what can we expect this week?

We can certainly expect plenty of Irish success but the increasing perception of the meeting being a needle-match between teams of horses on either side of the Irish Sea is exaggerated. Yes there will be daily count-ups, but as those who have attended or watched this celebration of jumps racing for many years will tell you, partisanship becomes almost irrelevant when certain horses are truly admired. And not many punters backing a winner this week will be too bothered about where the horse is trained. So, this is not Brighton versus Crystal Palace, or Millwall against anyone who thinks they’re hard enough. The mighty Arkle was hugely feted on these shores, and did the British fans not cheer as loudly as the Irish when Moscow Flyer won his second Champion Chase or when Hardy Eustace heroically fended off Harchibald and Brave Inca in the Champion Hurdle? And there would have been plenty of Irish eyes smiling when Sprinter Sacre's 'impossible dream' came true, or felt the emotion of Best Mate's third Gold Cup win when Henrietta Knight, after being kissed by Derek Thompson (in every life a little rain must fall), fell into a joyful embrace with her husband Terry Biddlecombe. Also, no one who was present, will ever forget Dawn Run's Gold Cup win which prompted a mass celebration on the press-room balcony where hardened old British hacks embraced and shed icy tears. But, while the rivalry between the British Academicals and Athletico Ireland may be overplayed, there is a very serious problem for the home team. At the six-day declaration stage, the Sky Bet Supreme, a race that showcases the stars of the future, contained just 15 runners of which only three - Favour And Fortune, Jeriko Du Reponet and Tellherthename - are trained in Britain. Two of them were bred in Ireland and one (Jeriko) in France, while Willie Mullins trains nine of the others who were declared.

In Wednesday's Gallagher Novices' Hurdle, there were 24, 13 trained by Mullins and just eight housed in British yards. With such incredible representation, there is a good chance that Mullins could get into double figures this week and, while this might be considered undesirable dominance, it will still be a treat to see horses of the calibre of State Man, El Fabiolo, Ballyburn, Fact To File, Majborough and Galopin Des Champs to name just six. In time, the balance always shifts but, with British prize money remaining so unattractive, British breeding still lacking influence and many big-spending owners drawn to very successful Irish trainers, it's difficult to see change in at least the near future. Still, it's important that the struggling Academicals don't get too defeatist even with their star player out of action. Nicky Henderson might be reeling from his failure to get Constitution Hill to defend his Champion Hurdle crown, but there is still Jonbon, Sir Gino and Shishkin as long as they are healthy. Worryingly, Henderson had no runners last week but runs one (Fierce Warrior) at Plumpton on Monday.

Shishkin and Nicky Henderson pictured at Seven Barrows

In contrast, Paul Nicholls is in good form boasting a 40% strike rate in the last fortnight, and looks to have a strong, select squad with Stage Star, Ginny's Destiny, Captain Teague, Stay Away Fay and Liari definitely holding winning chances, while Ben Pauling's stellar season may be further enhanced as the highly regarded Tellherthename, Handstands, Shakem Up'Arry, Bowtogreatness, Henry's Friend and the exciting Sixmilebridge (in the bumper) should all run well. And there are others who can mount a strong defence like Crambo (Fergal O'Brien), Edwardstone (Alan King), Giovinco (Lucinda Russell), Lucky Place (Henderson), Love Envoi (Harry Fry), Libberty Hunter (Evan Williams), L'Eau Du Sud (Dan Skelton) and stablemate Grey Dawning amongst a few others. Perhaps some of the above can contribute to the equivalent of a four-day, giant-killing Cup run and, who knows, this could be the week when Athletico's expensive players miss a few penalty kicks. Fanciful thinking? Maybe. Let the festivities begin and, while cheering home the goalscorers on both sides, we'll see. In recent weeks, the subject of dilution - arising from seven races over four days now - has again been discussed and, because of the increased number of opportunities, more horses boast multiple entries rendering ante-post punting more risky than ever. There are 28 races to bet on and, unlike the runners - and the commentator - at the beginning of the Supreme, the best advice on the betting front (unless you have a strong fancy in the opening race) is to set off slowly and ride a waiting race.