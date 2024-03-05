Cheltenham Festival preview: Patrick Mullins exclusive

First he sits down with host Niall Hannity to talk through his career to date, what ambitions he has left, what it's like working with and for his dad and of course what makes the team at Closutton so special?

It's then onto part two where Patrick is in the studio with David Ord, Dan Barber and Matt Brocklebank to talk guide us through the Mullins team for Cheltenham next week, division by division, plus a look at some of the dangers in the key races.

So Get Stuck In and watch below: