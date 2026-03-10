Cheltenham Festival preview: Patrick Mullins answers the big questions

How good do you think Kopek Des Bordes is?

We think he’s the real deal. I know he’s only had the one run over fences but we set up two pretty strenuous schooling races. It’s going to be hard. Kargese will be setting a searching gallop and Lulamba is going to be coming home strongly too but we think Kopek can do it.

How do you think Lossiemouth will run in the Champion Hurdle?

I think Brighterdaysahead is probably the better two-mile hurdler but we’re hoping this course might change the dynamic. We’re hoping we’re a better mare here and that Brighterdaysahead might not be at her best here. We’re hoping that might swing it in our favour.