Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
The top amateur rider shares his thoughts

Cheltenham Festival preview: Patrick Mullins answers the big questions

By Sporting Life
Sporting Life Plus
Tue March 10, 2026 · 2h ago

Our ambassador answers the key questions posed by Sporting Life readers.

How good do you think Kopek Des Bordes is?

We think he’s the real deal. I know he’s only had the one run over fences but we set up two pretty strenuous schooling races. It’s going to be hard. Kargese will be setting a searching gallop and Lulamba is going to be coming home strongly too but we think Kopek can do it.

How do you think Lossiemouth will run in the Champion Hurdle?

I think Brighterdaysahead is probably the better two-mile hurdler but we’re hoping this course might change the dynamic. We’re hoping we’re a better mare here and that Brighterdaysahead might not be at her best here. We’re hoping that might swing it in our favour.

Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING