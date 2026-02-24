Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
Along the road to Cheltenham, read our man's latest diary entry
Along the road to Cheltenham, read our man's latest diary entry

Cheltenham Festival Preview: Nicky Henderson Constitution Hill update

By David Ord
Sporting Life Plus
Tue February 24, 2026 · 2h ago

The Cheltenham Gallops Morning starts with a game of find the trainer.

Harry Derham was here. We saw him. But now he’s disappeared with his four gallopers back to the racecourse stables.

Our man Graham Clark, resplendent in a Godolphin jacket and baseball cap, goes after him. He breezes past security. They think he’s riding something in the next piece of work.

But even he returns empty handed.

And now Paul Nicholls has his four out on the track working and Tutti Quanti is leading No Drama This End. We’re heading there. 30 minutes in and we’re a man down.

The Ditcheat works goes well. Nicholls is all smiles, Harry Cobden too.

https://www.sportinglife.com/join?returnurl=/racing
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING