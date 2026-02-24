Cheltenham Festival Preview: Nicky Henderson Constitution Hill update

Harry Derham was here. We saw him. But now he’s disappeared with his four gallopers back to the racecourse stables.

Our man Graham Clark, resplendent in a Godolphin jacket and baseball cap, goes after him. He breezes past security. They think he’s riding something in the next piece of work.

But even he returns empty handed.

And now Paul Nicholls has his four out on the track working and Tutti Quanti is leading No Drama This End. We’re heading there. 30 minutes in and we’re a man down.

The Ditcheat works goes well. Nicholls is all smiles, Harry Cobden too.