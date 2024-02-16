Cheltenham Festival preview: JJ Slevin on his book of rides

To do so he and Fastorslow will have to reverse Leopardstown form with Galopin Des Champs who beat them four-and-a-quarter lengths a couple of weeks ago. But in four meetings between the pair, the score stands at 2-2 and Slevin isn't alone in thinking the make-up of the Friday feature at Prestbury Park might just swing the balance back in favour of his mount.

"It was a good run last time. I was upsides him going to the last, making him work, and I was hoping he might not pick up, but he did. For a minute I thought it might be on, but your man found another gear and is a very good horse,” he admits.

So, what is that different scenario? First up the ground. Soft at Leopardstown. Any drier than that and the dial might move back towards the runner-up. The track might just nudge it, too. And don’t forget the pace. Galopin Des Champs had an uncontested lead in the Irish Gold Cup – he won’t at Cheltenham.

“Galopin probably does want it soft, and our lad is versatile enough really. I’d say Leopardstown really suits Galopin as well, any track suits him, but he really likes it there,” Slevin said.

"I’d also imagine it will unfold a different way in March, a bigger field, more flow. We can use our jumping and how we travel if there are a few more going forward in that race.

“We came up with our plan at Leopardstown and kind of stuck to it. You think it's the right thing on the day. I suppose when a horse is getting an easy lead like Galopin did it is hard to get past them at times, especially when you’re as good as he is but we’re looking forward to Cheltenham.”

Slevin’s eyes light up when asked to expand on what makes Fastorslow so good.

“Very few horses give me a feel like this fellow does. He’s pure class, all quality, a real athlete and a very intelligent horse. Even coming down to the last at Leopardstown, when Paul’s horse ran around a little bit, a lot of horses could have fallen but Fastorslow just got himself right, shifted to the side and got himself in and out. He’s a very, very intelligent horse and a lovely one to ride.

“He always felt like quite a nice horse but unfortunately loads of horses feel like nice horses and don’t get there, but he has. It was hard to envisage him getting to where he has got to in all honesty from where he came from last year, mind.”

The first signs that he was on a steep upward curve came at last year’s Festival when he chased home Corach Rambler in an Ultima of the ages. But even so, a direct route to the Punchestown Gold Cup and round two with Galopin (he was fifth behind his rival in the 2022 John Durkan on his first chase start in Ireland) was a real roll of the dice.