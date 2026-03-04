Cheltenham Festival preview: David Ord talks to Ruby Walsh

The mercury has crept up to 15 degrees Celsius in West Yorkshire, sunlight is streaming through the windows and the cat has thrown herself at the patio door in a final, desperate, bid to be released outside.

Cheltenham are dusting down a watering system that has been tucked safely away for the last four months of near incessant rain.

At the same time I’m tentatively trying to join a Microsoft Teams meeting in which Ruby Walsh is going to share some of his Festival thoughts.