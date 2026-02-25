Cheltenham Festival preview: David Ord talks to Dan Skelton about his team

Dan Skelton has big horses in the big races at the Cheltenham Festival. In early morning sunshine at his Lodge Hill Stables they parade in front of the media.

The momentum behind this training career has built and built over the years. Now here he stands, clear in the trainers’ championship and with his strongest ever Festival team, close to reaching the level of firepower that was the dream when he first started.

“It’s what I wanted to do, it’s what we all wanted to do. It feels brilliant that we field four in those races," he says as a sheet of paper is handed to him with the rest of the Prestbury Park raiding party listed on it.

“Here we’re always going to be respectful to the horse and do what the horse wants and what is best for them. But to be in the position that we’re in with perhaps 30 or 35 horses going, and representatives in the marquee races, that is definitely what we wanted to do.