Cheltenham Festival preview: David Ord sets the scene

We’ve been asking the questions all autumn and winter and now await the final answers.

Some are familiar, some are new. It was ever thus at the Cheltenham Festival.

Graham Cunningham brilliantly encapsulated the feelings lots of us have on the eve of the biggest meeting of the season. Memories of the horses and people that went before, the deep sense of regret about not being able to raise a glass with some family and friends in the Arkle Bar before racing, but the excitement too at what lies ahead.

Because Cheltenham remains the Great Unknown.