Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
Along the road to Cheltenham, read our man's latest diary entry

Cheltenham Festival preview: David Ord sets the scene

By David Ord
Sporting Life Plus
Mon March 09, 2026 · 1h ago

And so the Road To Cheltenham complete.

We’ve been asking the questions all autumn and winter and now await the final answers.

Some are familiar, some are new. It was ever thus at the Cheltenham Festival.

Graham Cunningham brilliantly encapsulated the feelings lots of us have on the eve of the biggest meeting of the season. Memories of the horses and people that went before, the deep sense of regret about not being able to raise a glass with some family and friends in the Arkle Bar before racing, but the excitement too at what lies ahead.

Because Cheltenham remains the Great Unknown.

Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING