Cheltenham Festival preview and news: Sign up to Sporting Life Plus for the ultimate package

Using a completely free Sporting Life, Sky Bet, Paddy Power or Betfair log-in, you can access a wide-range of product enhancements and key tipping articles and features which aren't available anywhere else.

As ever, Sporting Life Plus users can use industry-leading racecards that include Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings, flags and full video archive for all horses in every race.

You can add selections to your My Stable trackers and full video replays of Festival contests will be on-site 20 minutes after they finish.

And if you log-in via one of our betting partners you can place your bets directly on Sporting Life the via live odds on our racecards and widgets within stories and key tipping articles.

Talking of which, here’s the daily timetable for SL Plus content, articles that are not available to users of the general site.

Sporting Life Plus member content

09:00 Timeform/Sporting Life bankers

Racing experts from Timeform and Sporting Life reveal their strongest fancies for the Festival.

10:00 Patrick Mullins

Son and assistant trainer to Willie Mullins, jockey Patrick provides unmissable insight on Team Mullins.

10:45 Value Bet Late Play

Matt Brocklebank revisits the morning markets to add to his Value Bet portfolio.

11:00 Timeform TV Focus (all races)

Exclusive to Sporting Life Plus members is free access to Timeform TV Focus, the best bets for the televised races.

15:00 Graeme North Timefigure tips

Published ahead of the following day's racing, Timeform's Graeme North brings you his Timefigure tips.

16:00 Value Bet

Our flagship tipping column sticks to its 16:00 GMT publication time and those reading early can access exclusive enhanced prices.

17:30 Willie Mullins

The history-making trainer reveals all about his team for the following day and reflects on those to have run.

18:00 David Ord

Rounding off the day's Sporting Life Plus coverage, our man at the track brings you closer to the action with his reflections on the day.

To sign up for Sporting Life Plus for Festival week simply click here and register.