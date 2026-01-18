Lulamba, who is the general 6/4 favourite for this year's Arkle, has looked a natural in both his starts over fences after backing up his winning debut at Exeter with an impressive success in last month's Grade One Betfair Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown Park.

It is a route that is tried-and-tested for Henderson, who plundered the race with both Sprinter Sacre in 2012 and Altior in 2017 during their novice campaigns en route to tasting glory in the Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

While the Lambourn handler has not totally ruled out the Kingmaker Novices’ Chase at Warwick on the same day, he appears to be leaning towards giving the Nirvana Du Berlais gelding an outing in the Grade Two contest at the Berkshire venue on February 7.

Henderson said: “I suppose if I was given a choice right now then both he and Jango Baie (Denman Chase), all being well, and we know what horses are like, could both go to Newbury on February 7, but Warwick is there.

“The two mile horses went to Ascot on Saturday. When you try to name some other two-mile chasers there aren’t too many so then that could lead us to Newbury.

"He has won his Grade One already this season and he is right up there with the most exciting horses we hope to take to Cheltenham.

“He, and Jango Baie, started their build-up to their next runs yesterday (Friday). They have been ticking over, but they did a bit more.

“The ground would come into it as well, but I just like Newbury. I don't dislike Warwick, but we have used the Newbury race before as a stepping-stone with novice chasers on route to the Festival.”

