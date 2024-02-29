Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Stage Star pictured alongside Paul Nicholls
Stage Star pictured alongside Paul Nicholls

Cheltenham Festival: Paul Nicholls' star horses

By Sporting Life
15:35 · THU February 29, 2024

We highlight Paul Nicholls' five stable stars out to give the trainer more Cheltenham Festival success this year.

Stay Away Fay (Brown Advisory Novices' Chase, Wednesday March 13)

Paul Nicholls with horse Stay Away Fay

Peaked as a novice hurdler when grinding out victory in Grade 1 company at last year’s Cheltenham Festival and he’s made an extremely bright start to life over fences with wins at Exeter and Sandown (Grade 2) before a solid third against more experienced rivals here on Trials Day. Stamina very much his forte so any rain would be welcome as he looks for back-to-back Festival victories.

Ginny’s Destiny (Turners Novices' Chase, Thursday March 14)

Ginny's Destiny looks in fine shape

Made the switch to Ditcheat (from Tom Lacey’s yard) at the start of this season and despite looking in need of his first run in October, he’s gone from strength to strength since then and won all three starts. Particularly impressive when landing warm race here on Trials Day, a race Nicholls won with Stage Star en route to Festival glory last spring, and his familiarity with this track will definitely stand him in good stead.

Stage Star (Ryanair Chase, Thursday March 14)

Champion trainer Paul Nicholls, pictured with Stage Star

Failed to finish under a big weight here on New Year’s Day but the weather was foul and the ground extremely testing. He’d previously shown himself to still be improving with a massive effort in winning the Paddy Power Gold Cup and Nicholls can usually be relied upon to get a horse like him straight back on track after a break. Clearly likes this course having won at the Festival last season and he should give the pick of the Irish plenty to think about.

Captain Teague (Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle, Friday March 15)

Paul Nicholls with Captain Teague

Ran a massive race when third in the Champion Bumper at last year’s Festival and he’s impressed since switching to hurdles this term with wins at Chepstow and Newbury. Not suited by lack of a true gallop when second here in November and should be fine on that score as he returns to the Festival for such a competitive contest.

Bravemansgame (Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, Friday March 15)

Bravemansgame pictured at Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat yard

Non-runner on account of soft ground at the 2022 Festival but produced a fine effort to finish second behind Galopin Des Champs in last year's Gold Cup. Has filled the runner-up in three starts so far this season and hasn't won since the 2022 King George at Kempton, but can't be ruled out with any confidence as he goes well fresh and clearly stays the trip well.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo