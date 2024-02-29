Cheltenham Festival: Paul Nicholls' star horses

We highlight Paul Nicholls' five stable stars out to give the trainer more Cheltenham Festival success this year.

Stay Away Fay (Brown Advisory Novices' Chase, Wednesday March 13)

Peaked as a novice hurdler when grinding out victory in Grade 1 company at last year’s Cheltenham Festival and he’s made an extremely bright start to life over fences with wins at Exeter and Sandown (Grade 2) before a solid third against more experienced rivals here on Trials Day. Stamina very much his forte so any rain would be welcome as he looks for back-to-back Festival victories.

Ginny’s Destiny (Turners Novices' Chase, Thursday March 14)

Made the switch to Ditcheat (from Tom Lacey’s yard) at the start of this season and despite looking in need of his first run in October, he’s gone from strength to strength since then and won all three starts. Particularly impressive when landing warm race here on Trials Day, a race Nicholls won with Stage Star en route to Festival glory last spring, and his familiarity with this track will definitely stand him in good stead.

Stage Star (Ryanair Chase, Thursday March 14)

Failed to finish under a big weight here on New Year’s Day but the weather was foul and the ground extremely testing. He’d previously shown himself to still be improving with a massive effort in winning the Paddy Power Gold Cup and Nicholls can usually be relied upon to get a horse like him straight back on track after a break. Clearly likes this course having won at the Festival last season and he should give the pick of the Irish plenty to think about.

Captain Teague (Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle, Friday March 15)

Ran a massive race when third in the Champion Bumper at last year’s Festival and he’s impressed since switching to hurdles this term with wins at Chepstow and Newbury. Not suited by lack of a true gallop when second here in November and should be fine on that score as he returns to the Festival for such a competitive contest.

Bravemansgame (Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, Friday March 15)