Timeform pick out four horses at double-figure prices who are worth having on your radar for the 2022 Cheltenham Festival.

Our Power Ultima, 14:50 Tuesday Our Power finished last season on a poor note - he was pulled-up on his final couple of outings for Nigel Twiston-Davies - but he has looked revitalised since joining Sam Thomas and being sent chasing. Our Power has won two of his four completed starts over fences and he shaped much better than the result would suggest when third in the valuable Coral Trophy at Kempton last month. That was Our Power's first attempt at three miles - in easily the most competitive race he had tackled over fences - but he stayed on strongly, doing well to grab third considering he was short of room a couple of times and also pecked on landing at the final fence.

Our Power, who remains unexposed as a staying chaser, has gone up only 2 lb for that eye-catching effort and he figures prominently on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. He is a top price of 20/1 for the Ultima (he also holds an entry in the Paddy Power Plate) and, given how well he shaped at Kempton, he is one to have on your shortlist.

HMS Seahorse Boodles, 16:50 Tuesday HMS Seahorse, a brother to the very smart Cox Plate runner-up Armory, failed to make the grade at Ballydoyle, but he has made a promising start over hurdles for Paul Nolan and is an interesting contender for the Boodles. Time has shown that HMS Seahorse had little chance on his hurdling debut at Punchestown on New Year's Eve as the finish to that maiden was fought out by Pied Piper and Vauban, two juveniles who subsequently bolted up in graded company and are now the market leaders for the Triumph Hurdle. There was a 15-length gap back to HMS Seahorse, who was clearly no match for the front pair but offered encouragement in faring best of the rest. HMS Seahorse built on that promise back at the same venue when chasing home The Tide Turns - a rival HMS Seahorse will meet on much better terms in this handicap - and he then beat a subsequent winner to get off the mark at Fairyhouse. That was a workmanlike victory, achieved by a length and a quarter, but does not represent the limit of HMS Seahorse's potential. He is well bred, steadily progressive and in good hands with Paul Nolan, who sent out Mrs Milner to land the Pertemps Final at last year's Festival, so he's one to consider at a double-figure price.

Andy Dufresne Grand Annual, 16:50 Wednesday Andy Dufresne is a top price of 14/1 for the Grand Annual but it would be little surprise were he sent off much shorter given the strength of his claims. A £330,000 purchase after winning his only start in a point, Andy Dufresne won at Grade 2 level during his novice hurdle campaign and he took well to chasing last season, landing a Grade 3 novice. Andy Dufresne has not been seen since finishing an excellent second on his reappearance in the Grade 3 Poplar Square Chase at Naas in November, but that's not a concern as he has an excellent record when fresh - he won a bumper, maiden hurdle and novice chase on his return from a break. His latest second, when runner-up to Captain Guinness attempting to give that very smart rival 7 lb, was a career-best efforts on Timeform's figures and makes a BHA handicap mark of 155 look lenient. Andy Dufresne might be able to make his class tell on his handicap debut (he's also entered in the Paddy Power Plate).

Ganapathi County Hurdle, 14:10 Friday Ganapathi failed to fire when sent off the 6/1 second favourite for the County Hurdle last season, but he's one to consider at a top price of 20/1 if allowed to take his chance again. Ganapathi looked likely to make an impact for much of last season's County Hurdle, impressing with the smooth headway he made out wide after the second-last, but he was unable to sustain the challenge and weakened.

He was in the process of showing much better form on his only subsequent start in the two-and-a-half mile Grade 1 novice at the Punchestown Festival, but he came down at the final flight when around two lengths behind the winner. Ganapathi hasn't been seen since Punchestown last April, but what he hinted at there suggests a mark of 145 is fair. It's also worth remembering that he was an inexperienced five-year-old last season, so it would be no surprise if he has improved since then. Willie Mullins has also entered Ganapathi in the Coral Cup and Martin Pipe, and he'd also be one to note in those races.