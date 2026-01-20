Cheltenham Festival novice hurdles entries and latest betting

The entries are out for the four Grade One novice hurdles at Cheltenham.
March 10th
13:20 Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle
Sky Bet & Paddy Power prices: 9/4 Old Park Star, 9/2 El Cairos, 8 Talk The Talk, 12 Mydaddypaddy, 16 Mighty Park, 20 Bar
March 11th
13:20 Turners Novices' Hurdle
Sky Bet & Paddy Power prices: 7/2 No Drama This End, 10 Mighty Park, 12 Act Of Innocence, 12 Skylight Hustle, 16 Bar
March 13th
13:20 JCB Triumph Hurdle
Sky Bet & Paddy Power prices: 7/2 Narcisco Has, 7 Proactif, 8 Mange Tout, 10 Maestro Conti 12 Bar
15:20 Albert Bartleett Novices' Hurdle
Sky Bet & Paddy Power prices: 12 No Drama This End, Doctor Steinberg, 14 Espresso Milan, Sortudo, 16 I'll Sort That, You Proof. 20 Bar
