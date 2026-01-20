Menu icon
No Drama This End, ridden by Harry Cobden
No Drama This End - Turners favourite

Cheltenham Festival novice hurdles entries and latest betting

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Tue January 20, 2026 · 3h ago

The entries are out for the four Grade One novice hurdles at Cheltenham.

March 10th

13:20 Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle

Sky Bet & Paddy Power prices: 9/4 Old Park Star, 9/2 El Cairos, 8 Talk The Talk, 12 Mydaddypaddy, 16 Mighty Park, 20 Bar

March 11th

13:20 Turners Novices' Hurdle

Sky Bet & Paddy Power prices: 7/2 No Drama This End, 10 Mighty Park, 12 Act Of Innocence, 12 Skylight Hustle, 16 Bar

March 13th

13:20 JCB Triumph Hurdle

Sky Bet & Paddy Power prices: 7/2 Narcisco Has, 7 Proactif, 8 Mange Tout, 10 Maestro Conti 12 Bar

15:20 Albert Bartleett Novices' Hurdle

Sky Bet & Paddy Power prices: 12 No Drama This End, Doctor Steinberg, 14 Espresso Milan, Sortudo, 16 I'll Sort That, You Proof. 20 Bar

