The entries have been revealed for the four novice hurdles at the Cheltenham Festival and they are dominated by Willie Mullins.
Tuesday 14th March
Absolute Notions (IRE) 5 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland
Aime Desjy (FR) 8 Roaringwater Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
American Mike (IRE) 6 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Amir Kabir 6 S. P. O'Connor Gordon Elliott Ireland
Arctic Bresil 6 Mr P. Davies Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Atlanta Brave (IRE) 5 Mr Will Roseff Kerry Lee
Authorised Speed (FR) 6 Gallagher Bloodstock Limited Gary Moore
Bialystok (IRE) 5 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
Champ Kiely (IRE) 7 Miss M. A. Masterson W. P. Mullins Ireland
Chasing Fire 6 Mrs Diana L. Whateley Olly Murphy
Colonel Harry (IRE) 6 The GD Partnership Jamie Snowden
Dark Raven (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland
Diverge 5 C. Jones W. P. Mullins Ireland
Doctor Bravo (FR) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Doyen Star (IRE) 5 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Evan Williams
Facile Vega (IRE) 6 Hammer & Trowel Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
Father of Jazz 6 The Gredley Family Dan Skelton
Fennor Cross (IRE) 6 The Positivity Syndicate John McConnell Ireland
Gaelic Warrior (GER) 5 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
Givega (FR) 7 Mr Ashley Head Gary Moore
Golden Rules 6 Mr Gareth Cheshire Deborah Faulkner
Hansard (IRE) 5 Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates Hansard Gary Moore
Hey Johnny (IRE) 6 Mr Joseph M. Fitzpatrick Thomas Mullins Ireland
High Definition (IRE) 5 Derrick Smith/Mrs John Magnier Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland
Horantzau d'Airy (FR) 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
Houlanbatordechais (FR) 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
Hullnback 6 We're Having A Mare (WHAM) Fergal O'Brien
Hunters Yarn (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland
Il Etait Temps (FR) 5 Hollywood Syndicate & Barnane Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
Imagine (FR) 5 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Impaire Et Passe (FR) 5 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland
In Excess (FR) 5 Slaneyville Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
Inneston (FR) 5 Mr O. S. Harris Gary Moore
Inthepocket 6 Mr John P. McManus Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Irish Point (FR) 5 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland
Itswhatunitesus (IRE) 6 Alymer Stud Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Ittack Blue (FR) 5 Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & J Diver Dan Skelton
Jet Powered (IRE) 6 Mrs J Donnelly Nicky Henderson
Joe Dadancer (IRE) 6 The Megsons Ben Pauling
L'Astroboy (GER) 6 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Evan Williams
Landrake 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Marine Nationale (IRE) 6 Mr Barry Connell Barry Connell Ireland
Master Chewy (IRE) 6 Anne-Marie & Jamie Shepperd Nigel Twiston-Davies
Nemean Lion (GER) 6 Mr Will Roseff Kerry Lee
Out of Office (IRE) 5 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Evan Williams
Palace Boy (GER) 6 Mr Rupert Lowe Fergal O'Brien
Parmenion 5 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland
Parramount 7 Andrew Fox-Pitt Charlie Longsdon
Pembroke 6 Jon and Julia Aisbitt Dan Skelton
Persian Time 5 McNeill Family & Stone Family Nicky Henderson
Pikar (FR) 6 Yorton Racing Dan Skelton
Pistoletto (USA) 6 J A Thompson & S Russell John Ryan
Rare Edition (IRE) 6 Pay The Bill Syndicate Charlie Longsdon
Rayapour (FR) 7 McNeill Family Alan King
Rubaud (FR) 5 Chris Giles & Brendan McManus Paul Nicholls
Sa Fureur (IRE) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Spirit of Legend (FR) 6 C. Jones Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Strong Leader 6 Welfordgolf syndicate Olly Murphy
Tactical Move (IRE) 9 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland
Tahmuras (FR) 6 Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates Tahmuras Paul Nicholls
Teddy Blue (GER) 5 Hale Sargent Evans Clifton Gary Moore
The Big Doyen (IRE) 6 Money For Jam Syndicate Peter Fahey Ireland
Thecompanysergeant 6 Mr Martin Cooney Denis G. Hogan Ireland
Toothless (FR) 5 Mr Colm Donlon Paul Nicholls
Viva Devito (IRE) 6 C. Jones W. P. Mullins Ireland
Luccia 5 Pump & Plant Services Ltd Nicky Henderson
Scriptwriter (IRE) 4 Mark & Maria Adams Milton Harris
67 entries
34 Irish-trained
Wednesday 15th March
Abbeydale (FR) 5 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Absolute Notions (IRE) 5 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland
Affordale Fury (IRE) 5 Mr P. L. Polly Noel Meade Ireland
Aime Desjy (FR) 8 Roaringwater Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
American Mike (IRE) 6 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Atlanta Brave (IRE) 5 Mr Will Roseff Kerry Lee
Attacca (IRE) 5 Mrs Patricia Pugh Nicky Henderson
Authorised Speed (FR) 6 Gallagher Bloodstock Limited Gary Moore
Bob Cigar (IRE) 5 Bronsan Racing Gordon Elliott Ireland
Caldwell Diamond (FR) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Champ Kiely (IRE) 7 Miss M. A. Masterson W. P. Mullins Ireland
Churchills Boy (IRE) 6 Mrs H Allan & Mrs L Meagher Nick Gifford
Cool Survivor (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Cruz Control (FR) 6 Mr F Green and Mr J Chinn Tom Lacey
Dark Raven (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland
Dawn Rising (IRE) 6 Mr John P. McManus Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland
Decorated 5 Oliver Signy Racing Club Oliver Signy
Deep Cave (IRE) 5 C B Woods/Mr N Doolin Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Diverge 5 C. Jones W. P. Mullins Ireland
Doctor Bravo (FR) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Doctor Brown Bear (IRE) 5 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan Martin Brassil Ireland
Doyen Star (IRE) 5 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Evan Williams
Embassy Gardens 7 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan W. P. Mullins Ireland
Facile Vega (IRE) 6 Hammer & Trowel Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
Favori de Champdou (FR) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Feel Good Inc (IRE) 5 Mrs Lynne Maclennan Neil Mulholland
Firestep (IRE) 7 Charles Dingwall & The Infamous Five Nicky Henderson
Firm Footings (IRE) 5 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Gaelic Warrior (GER) 5 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
Ginny's Destiny (IRE) 7 Gordon & Su Hall Tom Lacey
Givega (FR) 7 Mr Ashley Head Gary Moore
Good Land (FR) 7 Mr Barry Connell Barry Connell Ireland
Grangeclare West (IRE) 7 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
Grey Dawning (IRE) 6 Mr Robert Kirkland Dan Skelton
Henri The Second (FR) 6 Martin Broughton & Friends 7 Paul Nicholls
Hermes Allen (FR) 6 Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & J Diver Paul Nicholls
Hermino Aa (FR) 6 Galloping On The South Downs Partnership Gary Moore
High Definition (IRE) 5 Derrick Smith/Mrs John Magnier Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland
Ho My Lord (FR) 5 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland
Houlanbatordechais (FR) 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
Hullnback 6 We're Having A Mare (WHAM) Fergal O'Brien
Hunters Yarn (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland
Hurricane Highway (IRE) 5 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Evan Williams
Il Etait Temps (FR) 5 Hollywood Syndicate & Barnane Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
Imagine (FR) 5 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Impaire Et Passe (FR) 5 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland
In Excess (FR) 5 Slaneyville Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
Inthepocket 6 Mr John P. McManus Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Irish Point (FR) 5 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland
Iroko (FR) 5 Mr John P. McManus Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero
Itswhatunitesus (IRE) 6 Alymer Stud Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Jet Powered (IRE) 6 Mrs J Donnelly Nicky Henderson
Joe Dadancer (IRE) 6 The Megsons Ben Pauling
King of Cashel (IRE) 6 None Of Us Drink Partnership R. K. Watson Northern Ireland
L'Astroboy (GER) 6 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Evan Williams
Landrake 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Mahons Glory (IRE) 7 C Nightingale & Hold My Beer Partnership Dr Richard Newland
Marble Sands (FR) 7 DL Adams, JA Adams & G McPherson Fergal O'Brien
Master Chewy (IRE) 6 Anne-Marie & Jamie Shepperd Nigel Twiston-Davies
Mofasa 7 Mrs Lynne Maclennan Michael Scudamore
Monty's Star (IRE) 6 Mr Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Nemean Lion (GER) 6 Mr Will Roseff Kerry Lee
Parmenion 5 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland
Parramount 7 Andrew Fox-Pitt Charlie Longsdon
Pembroke 6 Jon and Julia Aisbitt Dan Skelton
Persian Time 5 McNeill Family & Stone Family Nicky Henderson
Pikar (FR) 6 Yorton Racing Dan Skelton
Present Soldier (IRE) 6 KTDA Racing Gordon Elliott Ireland
Quais de Paris (FR) 5 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
Rare Edition (IRE) 6 Pay The Bill Syndicate Charlie Longsdon
Rayapour (FR) 7 McNeill Family Alan King
Regal Blue (IRE) 6 Martin Tedham & Wasdell Properties Ltd. Jonjo O'Neill
Richhill (IRE) 6 Owners Group 109 Dan Skelton
Rock My Way (IRE) 5 Syd Hosie Syd Hosie
Sa Fureur (IRE) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Saint Davy (FR) 6 Mrs Gay Smith Jonjo O'Neill
Santonito (FR) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Seabank Bistro (IRE) 6 Jodmart Construction Ltd W. P. Mullins Ireland
Serious Operator (IRE) 6 The Operators Lucinda Russell
Shanbally Kid (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
Shomen Uchi (FR) 6 Walters Plant Hire Ltd Sam Thomas
Sir Argus 6 Mrs Audrey Turley W. P. Mullins Ireland
Snake Roll (IRE) 6 The Ormello Way Lucinda Russell
Spanish Harlem (FR) 5 Dr S. P. Fitzgerald W. P. Mullins Ireland
Spirit of Legend (FR) 6 C. Jones Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Stay Away Fay (IRE) 6 Chris Giles Paul Nicholls
Storminhome (IRE) 6 The Megsons Ben Pauling
Tactical Move (IRE) 9 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland
Tahmuras (FR) 6 Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates Tahmuras Paul Nicholls
The Wounded Knee 6 R.Dennis, A.Tomlinson Patrick Neville
Three Card Brag (IRE) 6 McNeill Family/Patrick & Scott Bryceland Gordon Elliott Ireland
Twinjets (IRE) 6 Mr C. W. Rodgers Milton Harris
War Soldier (IRE) 6 J.Townson, M.Roche, P.Thompson Sandy Thomson
Way Out (IRE) 6 Syd Hosie Syd Hosie
Weveallbeencaught (IRE) 6 Jimmy & Susie Wenman Edward & Jane James Nigel Twiston-Davies
Zettabyte (IRE) 6 Bronsan Racing Gordon Elliott Ireland
Kateira 6 Little Lodge Farm & Dan Skelton Dan Skelton
You Wear It Well 6 Sir Chips Keswick Jamie Snowden
98 entries
49 Irish-trained
Friday 17th March
Active Duty (FR) 4 Mr T. P. Radford Ben Pauling
Afadil (FR) 4 Mr P. J. Vogt Paul Nicholls
Almuhit (IRE) 4 Mr Justin Carthy Denis G. Hogan Ireland
Ascending (IRE) 4 C. Jones Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Bad (FR) 4 Mr D. P. Howden Ben Pauling
Blood Destiny (FR) 4 Roaringwater Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
Bo Zenith (FR) 4 Mr O. S. Harris Gary Moore
Captain Kane 4 Bluestarr Racing & Partners George Scott
Comfort Zone (IRE) 4 Mr John P. McManus Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland
Darraby 4 Mr B. W. Duke Brendan Duke Ireland
Elogio (IRE) 4 Plumbing World Tom Lacey
Fils de Roi (FR) 4 The Yes No Wait Sorries Fergal O'Brien
Gaucher 4 Mrs Rose Boyd/Mrs Marie J. Armstrong W. P. Mullins Ireland
Gust of Wind (FR) 4 Barnane Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
Highland Frolic (FR) 4 Mark & Maria Adams Milton Harris
Hypotenus 4 Mr D. Kierans John McConnell Ireland
I Have A Voice (IRE) 4 Molly and Paul Willis Nigel Hawke
Irandando Has (FR) 4 Mr J Hales & Miss L Hales Paul Nicholls
Jackpot de Choisel (FR) 4 Mr D. Kierans John McConnell Ireland
Jacovec Cavern 4 The Turner Family P. Hennessy Ireland
Jagwar (FR) 4 Mr John P. McManus Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero
Jazzy Matty (FR) 4 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Jourdefete (FR) 4 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
Jupiter du Gite (FR) 4 Alan Jamieson Site Services Ltd Gary Moore
McTigue (IRE) 4 Mr P. Byrne Emmet Mullins Ireland
Nusret 4 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland
Open Champion (IRE) 4 Thurloe Royal Marsden Cancer Charity II Alan King
Point Franklin (IRE) 4 The Connection Rebecca Menzies
Polyphonic (IRE) 4 Honestly Racing Milton Harris
Punta Del Este (FR) 4 Darren & Annaley Yates Dan Skelton
Rare Middleton 4 Bryan Drew and Diana L Whateley Paul Nicholls
Rightsotom (GER) 4 Mrs Rita Byrne Thomas Mullins Ireland
Samuel Spade (GER) 4 Mrs Emma Palmer Ben Pauling
Scriptwriter (IRE) 4 Mark & Maria Adams Milton Harris
Selwan (IRE) 4 Andy Bell & Fergus Lyons Alan King
Sinbad Le Marin (FR) 4 H. O. S. Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
Sir Allen 4 Eight Star Syndicate A. Slattery Ireland
Snapius (IRE) 4 Fiveohclock Syndicate James A. Nash Ireland
Spartan Army (IRE) 4 McNeill Family & Patrick&Scott Bryceland Alan King
Start In Front (FR) 4 Mr Robin Oliver Rebecca Menzies
St Donats (FR) 4 Mr William J Williams & Mr Hugo Merienne Hugo Merienne France
Tekao (FR) 4 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland
The Churchill Lad (IRE) 4 Flying High and Blacklock Rebecca Menzies
Tropical Talent 4 Mr J. C. Smith Sylvester Kirk
V Twelve (IRE) 4 Mr P. K. Siu Ed Walker
Weston (GER) 4 Alymer Stud Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Zanndabad (IRE) 4 Mr P. Davies A. J. Martin Ireland
Arclight 4 Fortnum Racing Nicky Henderson
Cinsa (FR) 4 Sullivan Bloodstock Limited W. P. Mullins Ireland
Dixon Cove (GER) 4 John White & Anne Underhill Paul Nicholls
Gala Marceau (FR) 4 Mr K. Alexander W. P. Mullins Ireland
Goodie Two Shoes (IRE) 4 Mr John P. McManus Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland
Greyval (FR) 4 The Oakley Partnership Fergal O'Brien
Je Garde (FR) 4 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland
Lossiemouth (FR) 4 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
Media Naranja (IRE) 4 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Qoya 4 Louisa Stone & St Albans Bloodstock Alan King
Risk Belle (FR) 4 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland
Zenta (FR) 4 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland
59 entries
29 Irish-trained
Absolute Notions (IRE) 5 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland
Affordale Fury (IRE) 5 Mr P. L. Polly Noel Meade Ireland
American Mike (IRE) 6 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Bob Cigar (IRE) 5 Bronsan Racing Gordon Elliott Ireland
Chianti Classico (IRE) 6 Brooke Pilkington Kim Bailey
Churchills Boy (IRE) 6 Mrs H Allan & Mrs L Meagher Nick Gifford
Collectors Item (IRE) 6 Jackdaws Antiques Jonjo O'Neill
Cool Survivor (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Corbetts Cross (IRE) 6 Mr P. Byrne Emmet Mullins Ireland
Dawn Rising (IRE) 6 Mr John P. McManus Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland
Deep Cave (IRE) 5 C B Woods/Mr N Doolin Henry de Bromhead Ireland
De Legislator (IRE) 6 J Sword, Russell & Bristol Boys Lucinda Russell
Embassy Gardens 7 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan W. P. Mullins Ireland
Favori de Champdou (FR) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Feel Good Inc (IRE) 5 Mrs Lynne Maclennan Neil Mulholland
Firestream 6 Buckingham, Chapman, Langford & Ritzema Anthony Honeyball
Firm Footings (IRE) 5 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Ginny's Destiny (IRE) 7 Gordon & Su Hall Tom Lacey
Grand Soir (FR) 7 Mr D. Kierans John McConnell Ireland
Grangeclare West (IRE) 7 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
Grey Dawning (IRE) 6 Mr Robert Kirkland Dan Skelton
Grove Road (IRE) 7 Hambleton Racing Ltd XLIV & Partner Archie Watson
Heezer Geezer (FR) 6 Mr Stephen Bough Dan Skelton
Hemlock 6 Alberta Capital Ltd T. Gibney Ireland
Henri The Second (FR) 6 Martin Broughton & Friends 7 Paul Nicholls
Hermes Allen (FR) 6 Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & J Diver Paul Nicholls
Hiddenvalley Lake (IRE) 6 Robcour Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Ho My Lord (FR) 5 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland
Hurricane Highway (IRE) 5 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Evan Williams
Idalko Bihoue (FR) 5 Anne-Marie & Jamie Shepperd Nigel Twiston-Davies
Imagine (FR) 5 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Inis Oirr (IRE) 6 Mr Gerry McGladery Lucinda Russell
Iroko (FR) 5 Mr John P. McManus Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero
Kilbeg King (IRE) 8 M.R.Chapman, E.Jones & H.Kingston Anthony Honeyball
Letsbeclearaboutit (IRE) 8 Alymer Stud Ltd Gavin Cromwell Ireland
Mahons Glory (IRE) 7 C Nightingale & Hold My Beer Partnership Dr Richard Newland
Maximilian (GER) 7 Owners Group 099 Donald McCain
Monty's Star (IRE) 6 Mr Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Mr Vango (IRE) 7 Cracker and Smodge Partnership Mark Bradstock
Park This One (IRE) 6 Dellar Doel Syson Reid Williamson & One Jamie Snowden
Passing Well (FR) 6 GouldenHopgood GilliesMethvenSanderdson Jamie Snowden
Phantom Getaway (IRE) 6 The P G Tipsters Kim Bailey
Present Soldier (IRE) 6 KTDA Racing Gordon Elliott Ireland
Quais de Paris (FR) 5 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
Regal Blue (IRE) 6 Martin Tedham & Wasdell Properties Ltd. Jonjo O'Neill
Rock My Way (IRE) 5 Syd Hosie Syd Hosie
Saint Davy (FR) 6 Mrs Gay Smith Jonjo O'Neill
Saint Palais (FR) 6 Syders & Burkes Richard Bandey
Sandor Clegane (IRE) 6 Mrs K.Browne & Mrs Anne Coffey Paul Nolan Ireland
Santonito (FR) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Scarface (IRE) 6 Mr K Leggett, Susan and John Waterworth Joe Tizzard
Seabank Bistro (IRE) 6 Jodmart Construction Ltd W. P. Mullins Ireland
Search For Glory (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Serious Operator (IRE) 6 The Operators Lucinda Russell
Shanbally Kid (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
Shomen Uchi (FR) 6 Walters Plant Hire Ltd Sam Thomas
Sir Argus 6 Mrs Audrey Turley W. P. Mullins Ireland
Spanish Harlem (FR) 5 Dr S. P. Fitzgerald W. P. Mullins Ireland
Stay Away Fay (IRE) 6 Chris Giles Paul Nicholls
Step Above (IRE) 6 One Step Beyond Lucinda Russell
Storminhome (IRE) 6 The Megsons Ben Pauling
Technology (IRE) 6 McNeill Family & Stone Family Alan King
Thecompanysergeant 6 Mr Martin Cooney Denis G. Hogan Ireland
The Wounded Knee 6 R.Dennis, A.Tomlinson Patrick Neville
Thomas Mor (IRE) 6 Wayne Clifford & Ian Gosden David Pipe
Three Card Brag (IRE) 6 McNeill Family/Patrick & Scott Bryceland Gordon Elliott Ireland
Twinjets (IRE) 6 Mr C. W. Rodgers Milton Harris
Well Dick (IRE) 6 Mr Malcolm Olden Charlie Longsdon
Weveallbeencaught (IRE) 6 Jimmy & Susie Wenman Edward & Jane James Nigel Twiston-Davies
Will Do (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Zettabyte (IRE) 6 Bronsan Racing Gordon Elliott Ireland
Eabha Grace (IRE) 6 John Battersby Racing Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
Harmonya Maker (FR) 6 Mr T. O'Driscoll Gordon Elliott Ireland
Jungle Prose (IRE) 8 Bull On Syndicate Gordon Elliott Ireland
Princess Zoe (GER) 8 Patrick F. Kehoe/Mrs.P.Crampton Anthony Mullins Ireland
Walk In The Brise 6 Syders & Burkes Partnership W. P. Mullins Ireland
You Wear It Well 6 Sir Chips Keswick Jamie Snowden
77 entries
37 Irish-trained
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.