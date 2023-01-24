Sporting Life
Facile Vega strikes under Paul Townend
Facile Vega strikes under Paul Townend

Cheltenham Festival novice hurdle entries revealed

By Sporting Life
15:06 · TUE January 24, 2023

The entries have been revealed for the four novice hurdles at the Cheltenham Festival and they are dominated by Willie Mullins.

Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 87y

Tuesday 14th March

Absolute Notions (IRE) 5 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland

Aime Desjy (FR) 8 Roaringwater Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

American Mike (IRE) 6 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Amir Kabir 6 S. P. O'Connor Gordon Elliott Ireland

Arctic Bresil 6 Mr P. Davies Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Atlanta Brave (IRE) 5 Mr Will Roseff Kerry Lee

Authorised Speed (FR) 6 Gallagher Bloodstock Limited Gary Moore

Bialystok (IRE) 5 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Champ Kiely (IRE) 7 Miss M. A. Masterson W. P. Mullins Ireland

Chasing Fire 6 Mrs Diana L. Whateley Olly Murphy

Colonel Harry (IRE) 6 The GD Partnership Jamie Snowden

Dark Raven (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Diverge 5 C. Jones W. P. Mullins Ireland

Doctor Bravo (FR) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Doyen Star (IRE) 5 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Evan Williams

Facile Vega (IRE) 6 Hammer & Trowel Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Father of Jazz 6 The Gredley Family Dan Skelton

Fennor Cross (IRE) 6 The Positivity Syndicate John McConnell Ireland

Gaelic Warrior (GER) 5 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Givega (FR) 7 Mr Ashley Head Gary Moore

Golden Rules 6 Mr Gareth Cheshire Deborah Faulkner

Hansard (IRE) 5 Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates Hansard Gary Moore

Hey Johnny (IRE) 6 Mr Joseph M. Fitzpatrick Thomas Mullins Ireland

High Definition (IRE) 5 Derrick Smith/Mrs John Magnier Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland

Horantzau d'Airy (FR) 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Houlanbatordechais (FR) 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Hullnback 6 We're Having A Mare (WHAM) Fergal O'Brien

Hunters Yarn (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Il Etait Temps (FR) 5 Hollywood Syndicate & Barnane Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Imagine (FR) 5 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Impaire Et Passe (FR) 5 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

In Excess (FR) 5 Slaneyville Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Inneston (FR) 5 Mr O. S. Harris Gary Moore

Inthepocket 6 Mr John P. McManus Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Irish Point (FR) 5 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland

Itswhatunitesus (IRE) 6 Alymer Stud Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Ittack Blue (FR) 5 Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & J Diver Dan Skelton

Jet Powered (IRE) 6 Mrs J Donnelly Nicky Henderson

Joe Dadancer (IRE) 6 The Megsons Ben Pauling

L'Astroboy (GER) 6 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Evan Williams

Landrake 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Marine Nationale (IRE) 6 Mr Barry Connell Barry Connell Ireland

Master Chewy (IRE) 6 Anne-Marie & Jamie Shepperd Nigel Twiston-Davies

Nemean Lion (GER) 6 Mr Will Roseff Kerry Lee

Out of Office (IRE) 5 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Evan Williams

Palace Boy (GER) 6 Mr Rupert Lowe Fergal O'Brien

Parmenion 5 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland

Parramount 7 Andrew Fox-Pitt Charlie Longsdon

Pembroke 6 Jon and Julia Aisbitt Dan Skelton

Persian Time 5 McNeill Family & Stone Family Nicky Henderson

Pikar (FR) 6 Yorton Racing Dan Skelton

Pistoletto (USA) 6 J A Thompson & S Russell John Ryan

Rare Edition (IRE) 6 Pay The Bill Syndicate Charlie Longsdon

Rayapour (FR) 7 McNeill Family Alan King

Rubaud (FR) 5 Chris Giles & Brendan McManus Paul Nicholls

Sa Fureur (IRE) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Spirit of Legend (FR) 6 C. Jones Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Strong Leader 6 Welfordgolf syndicate Olly Murphy

Tactical Move (IRE) 9 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland

Tahmuras (FR) 6 Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates Tahmuras Paul Nicholls

Teddy Blue (GER) 5 Hale Sargent Evans Clifton Gary Moore

The Big Doyen (IRE) 6 Money For Jam Syndicate Peter Fahey Ireland

Thecompanysergeant 6 Mr Martin Cooney Denis G. Hogan Ireland

Toothless (FR) 5 Mr Colm Donlon Paul Nicholls

Viva Devito (IRE) 6 C. Jones W. P. Mullins Ireland

Luccia 5 Pump & Plant Services Ltd Nicky Henderson

Scriptwriter (IRE) 4 Mark & Maria Adams Milton Harris

67 entries

34 Irish-trained

Ballymore Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 5f

Wednesday 15th March

Abbeydale (FR) 5 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Absolute Notions (IRE) 5 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland

Affordale Fury (IRE) 5 Mr P. L. Polly Noel Meade Ireland

Aime Desjy (FR) 8 Roaringwater Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

American Mike (IRE) 6 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Atlanta Brave (IRE) 5 Mr Will Roseff Kerry Lee

Attacca (IRE) 5 Mrs Patricia Pugh Nicky Henderson

Authorised Speed (FR) 6 Gallagher Bloodstock Limited Gary Moore

Bob Cigar (IRE) 5 Bronsan Racing Gordon Elliott Ireland

Caldwell Diamond (FR) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Champ Kiely (IRE) 7 Miss M. A. Masterson W. P. Mullins Ireland

Churchills Boy (IRE) 6 Mrs H Allan & Mrs L Meagher Nick Gifford

Cool Survivor (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Cruz Control (FR) 6 Mr F Green and Mr J Chinn Tom Lacey

Dark Raven (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Dawn Rising (IRE) 6 Mr John P. McManus Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland

Decorated 5 Oliver Signy Racing Club Oliver Signy

Deep Cave (IRE) 5 C B Woods/Mr N Doolin Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Diverge 5 C. Jones W. P. Mullins Ireland

Doctor Bravo (FR) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Doctor Brown Bear (IRE) 5 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan Martin Brassil Ireland

Doyen Star (IRE) 5 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Evan Williams

Embassy Gardens 7 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan W. P. Mullins Ireland

Facile Vega (IRE) 6 Hammer & Trowel Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Favori de Champdou (FR) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Feel Good Inc (IRE) 5 Mrs Lynne Maclennan Neil Mulholland

Firestep (IRE) 7 Charles Dingwall & The Infamous Five Nicky Henderson

Firm Footings (IRE) 5 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Gaelic Warrior (GER) 5 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Ginny's Destiny (IRE) 7 Gordon & Su Hall Tom Lacey

Givega (FR) 7 Mr Ashley Head Gary Moore

Good Land (FR) 7 Mr Barry Connell Barry Connell Ireland

Grangeclare West (IRE) 7 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Grey Dawning (IRE) 6 Mr Robert Kirkland Dan Skelton

Henri The Second (FR) 6 Martin Broughton & Friends 7 Paul Nicholls

Hermes Allen (FR) 6 Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & J Diver Paul Nicholls

Hermino Aa (FR) 6 Galloping On The South Downs Partnership Gary Moore

High Definition (IRE) 5 Derrick Smith/Mrs John Magnier Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland

Ho My Lord (FR) 5 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland

Houlanbatordechais (FR) 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Hullnback 6 We're Having A Mare (WHAM) Fergal O'Brien

Hunters Yarn (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Hurricane Highway (IRE) 5 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Evan Williams

Il Etait Temps (FR) 5 Hollywood Syndicate & Barnane Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Imagine (FR) 5 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Impaire Et Passe (FR) 5 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

In Excess (FR) 5 Slaneyville Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Inthepocket 6 Mr John P. McManus Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Irish Point (FR) 5 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland

Iroko (FR) 5 Mr John P. McManus Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Itswhatunitesus (IRE) 6 Alymer Stud Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Jet Powered (IRE) 6 Mrs J Donnelly Nicky Henderson

Joe Dadancer (IRE) 6 The Megsons Ben Pauling

King of Cashel (IRE) 6 None Of Us Drink Partnership R. K. Watson Northern Ireland

L'Astroboy (GER) 6 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Evan Williams

Landrake 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Mahons Glory (IRE) 7 C Nightingale & Hold My Beer Partnership Dr Richard Newland

Marble Sands (FR) 7 DL Adams, JA Adams & G McPherson Fergal O'Brien

Master Chewy (IRE) 6 Anne-Marie & Jamie Shepperd Nigel Twiston-Davies

Mofasa 7 Mrs Lynne Maclennan Michael Scudamore

Monty's Star (IRE) 6 Mr Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Nemean Lion (GER) 6 Mr Will Roseff Kerry Lee

Parmenion 5 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland

Parramount 7 Andrew Fox-Pitt Charlie Longsdon

Pembroke 6 Jon and Julia Aisbitt Dan Skelton

Persian Time 5 McNeill Family & Stone Family Nicky Henderson

Pikar (FR) 6 Yorton Racing Dan Skelton

Present Soldier (IRE) 6 KTDA Racing Gordon Elliott Ireland

Quais de Paris (FR) 5 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Rare Edition (IRE) 6 Pay The Bill Syndicate Charlie Longsdon

Rayapour (FR) 7 McNeill Family Alan King

Regal Blue (IRE) 6 Martin Tedham & Wasdell Properties Ltd. Jonjo O'Neill

Richhill (IRE) 6 Owners Group 109 Dan Skelton

Rock My Way (IRE) 5 Syd Hosie Syd Hosie

Sa Fureur (IRE) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Saint Davy (FR) 6 Mrs Gay Smith Jonjo O'Neill

Santonito (FR) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Seabank Bistro (IRE) 6 Jodmart Construction Ltd W. P. Mullins Ireland

Serious Operator (IRE) 6 The Operators Lucinda Russell

Shanbally Kid (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Shomen Uchi (FR) 6 Walters Plant Hire Ltd Sam Thomas

Sir Argus 6 Mrs Audrey Turley W. P. Mullins Ireland

Snake Roll (IRE) 6 The Ormello Way Lucinda Russell

Spanish Harlem (FR) 5 Dr S. P. Fitzgerald W. P. Mullins Ireland

Spirit of Legend (FR) 6 C. Jones Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Stay Away Fay (IRE) 6 Chris Giles Paul Nicholls

Storminhome (IRE) 6 The Megsons Ben Pauling

Tactical Move (IRE) 9 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland

Tahmuras (FR) 6 Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates Tahmuras Paul Nicholls

The Wounded Knee 6 R.Dennis, A.Tomlinson Patrick Neville

Three Card Brag (IRE) 6 McNeill Family/Patrick & Scott Bryceland Gordon Elliott Ireland

Twinjets (IRE) 6 Mr C. W. Rodgers Milton Harris

War Soldier (IRE) 6 J.Townson, M.Roche, P.Thompson Sandy Thomson

Way Out (IRE) 6 Syd Hosie Syd Hosie

Weveallbeencaught (IRE) 6 Jimmy & Susie Wenman Edward & Jane James Nigel Twiston-Davies

Zettabyte (IRE) 6 Bronsan Racing Gordon Elliott Ireland

Kateira 6 Little Lodge Farm & Dan Skelton Dan Skelton

You Wear It Well 6 Sir Chips Keswick Jamie Snowden

98 entries

49 Irish-trained

JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 179y

Friday 17th March

Active Duty (FR) 4 Mr T. P. Radford Ben Pauling

Afadil (FR) 4 Mr P. J. Vogt Paul Nicholls

Almuhit (IRE) 4 Mr Justin Carthy Denis G. Hogan Ireland

Ascending (IRE) 4 C. Jones Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Bad (FR) 4 Mr D. P. Howden Ben Pauling

Blood Destiny (FR) 4 Roaringwater Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Bo Zenith (FR) 4 Mr O. S. Harris Gary Moore

Captain Kane 4 Bluestarr Racing & Partners George Scott

Comfort Zone (IRE) 4 Mr John P. McManus Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland

Darraby 4 Mr B. W. Duke Brendan Duke Ireland

Elogio (IRE) 4 Plumbing World Tom Lacey

Fils de Roi (FR) 4 The Yes No Wait Sorries Fergal O'Brien

Gaucher 4 Mrs Rose Boyd/Mrs Marie J. Armstrong W. P. Mullins Ireland

Gust of Wind (FR) 4 Barnane Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Highland Frolic (FR) 4 Mark & Maria Adams Milton Harris

Hypotenus 4 Mr D. Kierans John McConnell Ireland

I Have A Voice (IRE) 4 Molly and Paul Willis Nigel Hawke

Irandando Has (FR) 4 Mr J Hales & Miss L Hales Paul Nicholls

Jackpot de Choisel (FR) 4 Mr D. Kierans John McConnell Ireland

Jacovec Cavern 4 The Turner Family P. Hennessy Ireland

Jagwar (FR) 4 Mr John P. McManus Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Jazzy Matty (FR) 4 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Jourdefete (FR) 4 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Jupiter du Gite (FR) 4 Alan Jamieson Site Services Ltd Gary Moore

McTigue (IRE) 4 Mr P. Byrne Emmet Mullins Ireland

Nusret 4 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland

Open Champion (IRE) 4 Thurloe Royal Marsden Cancer Charity II Alan King

Point Franklin (IRE) 4 The Connection Rebecca Menzies

Polyphonic (IRE) 4 Honestly Racing Milton Harris

Punta Del Este (FR) 4 Darren & Annaley Yates Dan Skelton

Rare Middleton 4 Bryan Drew and Diana L Whateley Paul Nicholls

Rightsotom (GER) 4 Mrs Rita Byrne Thomas Mullins Ireland

Samuel Spade (GER) 4 Mrs Emma Palmer Ben Pauling

Scriptwriter (IRE) 4 Mark & Maria Adams Milton Harris

Selwan (IRE) 4 Andy Bell & Fergus Lyons Alan King

Sinbad Le Marin (FR) 4 H. O. S. Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Sir Allen 4 Eight Star Syndicate A. Slattery Ireland

Snapius (IRE) 4 Fiveohclock Syndicate James A. Nash Ireland

Spartan Army (IRE) 4 McNeill Family & Patrick&Scott Bryceland Alan King

Start In Front (FR) 4 Mr Robin Oliver Rebecca Menzies

St Donats (FR) 4 Mr William J Williams & Mr Hugo Merienne Hugo Merienne France

Tekao (FR) 4 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland

The Churchill Lad (IRE) 4 Flying High and Blacklock Rebecca Menzies

Tropical Talent 4 Mr J. C. Smith Sylvester Kirk

V Twelve (IRE) 4 Mr P. K. Siu Ed Walker

Weston (GER) 4 Alymer Stud Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Zanndabad (IRE) 4 Mr P. Davies A. J. Martin Ireland

Arclight 4 Fortnum Racing Nicky Henderson

Cinsa (FR) 4 Sullivan Bloodstock Limited W. P. Mullins Ireland

Dixon Cove (GER) 4 John White & Anne Underhill Paul Nicholls

Gala Marceau (FR) 4 Mr K. Alexander W. P. Mullins Ireland

Goodie Two Shoes (IRE) 4 Mr John P. McManus Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland

Greyval (FR) 4 The Oakley Partnership Fergal O'Brien

Je Garde (FR) 4 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland

Lossiemouth (FR) 4 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Media Naranja (IRE) 4 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Qoya 4 Louisa Stone & St Albans Bloodstock Alan King

Risk Belle (FR) 4 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland

Zenta (FR) 4 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland

59 entries

29 Irish-trained

Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 7f 213y

Absolute Notions (IRE) 5 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland

Affordale Fury (IRE) 5 Mr P. L. Polly Noel Meade Ireland

American Mike (IRE) 6 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Bob Cigar (IRE) 5 Bronsan Racing Gordon Elliott Ireland

Chianti Classico (IRE) 6 Brooke Pilkington Kim Bailey

Churchills Boy (IRE) 6 Mrs H Allan & Mrs L Meagher Nick Gifford

Collectors Item (IRE) 6 Jackdaws Antiques Jonjo O'Neill

Cool Survivor (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Corbetts Cross (IRE) 6 Mr P. Byrne Emmet Mullins Ireland

Dawn Rising (IRE) 6 Mr John P. McManus Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland

Deep Cave (IRE) 5 C B Woods/Mr N Doolin Henry de Bromhead Ireland

De Legislator (IRE) 6 J Sword, Russell & Bristol Boys Lucinda Russell

Embassy Gardens 7 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan W. P. Mullins Ireland

Favori de Champdou (FR) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Feel Good Inc (IRE) 5 Mrs Lynne Maclennan Neil Mulholland

Firestream 6 Buckingham, Chapman, Langford & Ritzema Anthony Honeyball

Firm Footings (IRE) 5 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Ginny's Destiny (IRE) 7 Gordon & Su Hall Tom Lacey

Grand Soir (FR) 7 Mr D. Kierans John McConnell Ireland

Grangeclare West (IRE) 7 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Grey Dawning (IRE) 6 Mr Robert Kirkland Dan Skelton

Grove Road (IRE) 7 Hambleton Racing Ltd XLIV & Partner Archie Watson

Heezer Geezer (FR) 6 Mr Stephen Bough Dan Skelton

Hemlock 6 Alberta Capital Ltd T. Gibney Ireland

Henri The Second (FR) 6 Martin Broughton & Friends 7 Paul Nicholls

Hermes Allen (FR) 6 Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & J Diver Paul Nicholls

Hiddenvalley Lake (IRE) 6 Robcour Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Ho My Lord (FR) 5 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland

Hurricane Highway (IRE) 5 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Evan Williams

Idalko Bihoue (FR) 5 Anne-Marie & Jamie Shepperd Nigel Twiston-Davies

Imagine (FR) 5 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Inis Oirr (IRE) 6 Mr Gerry McGladery Lucinda Russell

Iroko (FR) 5 Mr John P. McManus Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Kilbeg King (IRE) 8 M.R.Chapman, E.Jones & H.Kingston Anthony Honeyball

Letsbeclearaboutit (IRE) 8 Alymer Stud Ltd Gavin Cromwell Ireland

Mahons Glory (IRE) 7 C Nightingale & Hold My Beer Partnership Dr Richard Newland

Maximilian (GER) 7 Owners Group 099 Donald McCain

Monty's Star (IRE) 6 Mr Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Mr Vango (IRE) 7 Cracker and Smodge Partnership Mark Bradstock

Park This One (IRE) 6 Dellar Doel Syson Reid Williamson & One Jamie Snowden

Passing Well (FR) 6 GouldenHopgood GilliesMethvenSanderdson Jamie Snowden

Phantom Getaway (IRE) 6 The P G Tipsters Kim Bailey

Present Soldier (IRE) 6 KTDA Racing Gordon Elliott Ireland

Quais de Paris (FR) 5 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Regal Blue (IRE) 6 Martin Tedham & Wasdell Properties Ltd. Jonjo O'Neill

Rock My Way (IRE) 5 Syd Hosie Syd Hosie

Saint Davy (FR) 6 Mrs Gay Smith Jonjo O'Neill

Saint Palais (FR) 6 Syders & Burkes Richard Bandey

Sandor Clegane (IRE) 6 Mrs K.Browne & Mrs Anne Coffey Paul Nolan Ireland

Santonito (FR) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Scarface (IRE) 6 Mr K Leggett, Susan and John Waterworth Joe Tizzard

Seabank Bistro (IRE) 6 Jodmart Construction Ltd W. P. Mullins Ireland

Search For Glory (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Serious Operator (IRE) 6 The Operators Lucinda Russell

Shanbally Kid (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Shomen Uchi (FR) 6 Walters Plant Hire Ltd Sam Thomas

Sir Argus 6 Mrs Audrey Turley W. P. Mullins Ireland

Spanish Harlem (FR) 5 Dr S. P. Fitzgerald W. P. Mullins Ireland

Stay Away Fay (IRE) 6 Chris Giles Paul Nicholls

Step Above (IRE) 6 One Step Beyond Lucinda Russell

Storminhome (IRE) 6 The Megsons Ben Pauling

Technology (IRE) 6 McNeill Family & Stone Family Alan King

Thecompanysergeant 6 Mr Martin Cooney Denis G. Hogan Ireland

The Wounded Knee 6 R.Dennis, A.Tomlinson Patrick Neville

Thomas Mor (IRE) 6 Wayne Clifford & Ian Gosden David Pipe

Three Card Brag (IRE) 6 McNeill Family/Patrick & Scott Bryceland Gordon Elliott Ireland

Twinjets (IRE) 6 Mr C. W. Rodgers Milton Harris

Well Dick (IRE) 6 Mr Malcolm Olden Charlie Longsdon

Weveallbeencaught (IRE) 6 Jimmy & Susie Wenman Edward & Jane James Nigel Twiston-Davies

Will Do (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Zettabyte (IRE) 6 Bronsan Racing Gordon Elliott Ireland

Eabha Grace (IRE) 6 John Battersby Racing Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Harmonya Maker (FR) 6 Mr T. O'Driscoll Gordon Elliott Ireland

Jungle Prose (IRE) 8 Bull On Syndicate Gordon Elliott Ireland

Princess Zoe (GER) 8 Patrick F. Kehoe/Mrs.P.Crampton Anthony Mullins Ireland

Walk In The Brise 6 Syders & Burkes Partnership W. P. Mullins Ireland

You Wear It Well 6 Sir Chips Keswick Jamie Snowden

77 entries

37 Irish-trained

