Cheltenham Festival novice chase entries: Options for Gaelic Warrior

Willie Mullins' horse has made an exceptional start to life over fences and is already the 8/11 favourite for the Turners Novices' Chase in places, although his trainer has left his options open with Arkle and brown Advisory entries, as well.

Marine Nationale, trained by Barry Connell, is odds-on favourite himself for the Arkle and Mullins has seven entered against him including Blood Destiny, Facile Vega, Hunters Yarn and Uncle Phil.

Flooring Porter has only one novice chase entry - in the National Hunt Chase - with the Mullins pair of Grangeclare West and Fact To File standing out amongst the Brown Advisory entries.