Cheltenham Festival novice chase entries: Options for Gaelic Warrior

Gaelic Warrior has entries in the Arkle, Turners and Brown Advisory novice chases as the novice chasing entries for Cheltenham are revealed.
Willie Mullins' horse has made an exceptional start to life over fences and is already the 8/11 favourite for the Turners Novices' Chase in places, although his trainer has left his options open with Arkle and brown Advisory entries, as well.
Marine Nationale, trained by Barry Connell, is odds-on favourite himself for the Arkle and Mullins has seven entered against him including Blood Destiny, Facile Vega, Hunters Yarn and Uncle Phil.
Flooring Porter has only one novice chase entry - in the National Hunt Chase - with the Mullins pair of Grangeclare West and Fact To File standing out amongst the Brown Advisory entries.
Tuesday 12th March
American Mike (IRE) 7 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Authorised Speed (FR) 7 Gallagher Bloodstock Limited Gary Moore
Blood Destiny (FR) 5 Roaringwater Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
Captain Conby (IRE) 7 Mr P. Byrne Emmet Mullins Ireland
Colonel Harry (IRE) 7 The GD Partnership Jamie Snowden
Djelo (FR) 6 Mr P. Davies Venetia Williams
Doctor Bravo (FR) 7 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Facile Vega (IRE) 7 Hammer & Trowel Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
Found A Fifty (IRE) 7 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Gaelic Warrior (GER) 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
Hunters Yarn (IRE) 7 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland
Il Etait Temps (FR) 6 Hollywood Syndicate & Barnane Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
Iroko (FR) 6 Mr John P. McManus Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero
JPR One (IRE) 7 Mr J. P. Romans Joe Tizzard
Marine Nationale (IRE) 7 Mr Barry Connell Barry Connell Ireland
Master Chewy (IRE) 7 Anne-Marie & Jamie Shepperd Nigel Twiston-Davies
Matata (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies
My Mate Mozzie (IRE) 8 Alymer Stud Ltd Gavin Cromwell Ireland
Quilixios 7 Cheveley Park Stud Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Sa Fureur (IRE) 7 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Senecia (IRE) 7 Mr L. Halley Vincent Halley Ireland
Sharjah (FR) 11 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
Uncle Phil (IRE) 7 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland
Zanahiyr (IRE) 7 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
24 entries
17 Irish-trained
Tuesday 12th March
Apple Away (IRE) 7 Old Gold Racing 14 Lucinda Russell
Bowtogreatness (IRE) 8 Harry Redknapp & Sophie Pauling Ben Pauling
Brave Kingdom (FR) 8 Graeme Moore, Kate & Andrew Brooks Paul Nicholls
Broadway Boy (IRE) 6 Mr D. M. Proos Nigel Twiston-Davies
Chianti Classico (IRE) 7 Sir Francis Brooke & R A Pilkington Kim Bailey
Conkwell Legend 10 Mrs Sarah Keys Neil Mulholland
Cool Survivor (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Corbetts Cross (IRE) 7 Mr John P. McManus Emmet Mullins Ireland
Daily Present (IRE) 7 DKCR Partnership Paul Nolan Ireland
Embassy Gardens 8 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan W. P. Mullins Ireland
Favori de Champdou (FR) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Firm Footings (IRE) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Flooring Porter (IRE) 9 Flooring Porter Syndicate Gavin Cromwell Ireland
Grand Soir (FR) 8 Mr D. Kierans John McConnell Ireland
Grangeclare West (IRE) 8 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
Henry's Friend (IRE) 7 E Troup & Family Ben Pauling
Kilbeg King (IRE) 9 M.R.Chapman, E.Jones & H.Kingston Anthony Honeyball
Landrake 7 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Meetingofthewaters (IRE) 7 Mr P. Byrne W. P. Mullins Ireland
Minella Cocooner (IRE) 8 Mr David Bobbett W. P. Mullins Ireland
Mister Coffey (FR) 9 Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford Nicky Henderson
Mr Vango (IRE) 8 Cracker and Smodge Partnership Mark Bradstock
Nick Rockett (IRE) 7 Stewart & Sadie Andrew W. P. Mullins Ireland
Salvador Ziggy (IRE) 8 William Hurley/Mrs Aisling Hurley Gordon Elliott Ireland
Stay Away Fay (IRE) 7 Mr Chris Giles & Mr Dave Staddon Paul Nicholls
Three Card Brag (IRE) 7 McNeill Family/Patrick & Scott Bryceland Gordon Elliott Ireland
26 entries
15 Irish-trained
Wednesday 13th March
Affordale Fury (IRE) 6 Mr P. L. Polly Noel Meade Ireland
Apple Away (IRE) 7 Old Gold Racing 14 Lucinda Russell
Bowtogreatness (IRE) 8 Harry Redknapp & Sophie Pauling Ben Pauling
Brave Kingdom (FR) 8 Graeme Moore, Kate & Andrew Brooks Paul Nicholls
Broadway Boy (IRE) 6 Mr D. M. Proos Nigel Twiston-Davies
Corbetts Cross (IRE) 7 Mr John P. McManus Emmet Mullins Ireland
Embassy Gardens 8 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan W. P. Mullins Ireland
Facile Vega (IRE) 7 Hammer & Trowel Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
Fact To File (FR) 7 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland
Favori de Champdou (FR) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Firm Footings (IRE) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Gaelic Warrior (GER) 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
Ginny's Destiny (IRE) 8 Gordon & Su Hall Paul Nicholls
Giovinco (IRE) 7 Thunder Holdings Ltd & The Young Ones Lucinda Russell
Grangeclare West (IRE) 8 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
Grey Dawning (IRE) 7 Mr Robert Kirkland Dan Skelton
Hermes Allen (FR) 7 Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & J Diver Paul Nicholls
Hillview (IRE) 8 Dr David Pickering Gary Hanmer
Idalko Bihoue (FR) 6 Anne-Marie & Jamie Shepperd Nigel Twiston-Davies
Il Etait Temps (FR) 6 Hollywood Syndicate & Barnane Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
Imagine (FR) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Inothewayurthinkin (IRE) 6 Mr John P. McManus Gavin Cromwell Ireland
Jamaico (FR) 5 Prof. Caroline Tisdall David Pipe
Kilbeg King (IRE) 9 M.R.Chapman, E.Jones & H.Kingston Anthony Honeyball
Meetingofthewaters (IRE) 7 Mr P. Byrne W. P. Mullins Ireland
Minella Cocooner (IRE) 8 Mr David Bobbett W. P. Mullins Ireland
Monty's Star (IRE) 7 Mr Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Nick Rockett (IRE) 7 Stewart & Sadie Andrew W. P. Mullins Ireland
Salvador Ziggy (IRE) 8 William Hurley/Mrs Aisling Hurley Gordon Elliott Ireland
Sandor Clegane (IRE) 7 Mrs K.Browne & Mrs Anne Coffey Paul Nolan Ireland
Senior Chief 7 Lucky In Life Syndicate Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Shanbally Kid (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
Stay Away Fay (IRE) 7 Mr Chris Giles & Mr Dave Staddon Paul Nicholls
Tahmuras (FR) 7 Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates Tahmuras Paul Nicholls
The Changing Man (IRE) 7 Susan and John Waterworth Joe Tizzard
Three Card Brag (IRE) 7 McNeill Family/Patrick & Scott Bryceland Gordon Elliott Ireland
Trelawne 8 The Real Partnership Kim Bailey
Walking On Air (IRE) 7 Mrs Doreen Tabor Nicky Henderson
38 entries
21 Irish-trained
Thursday 14th March
American Mike (IRE) 7 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Authorised Speed (FR) 7 Gallagher Bloodstock Limited Gary Moore
Blood Destiny (FR) 5 Roaringwater Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
Blow Your Wad (IRE) 6 Mr Jerry Hinds & Mr Ashley Head Tom Lacey
Colonel Harry (IRE) 7 The GD Partnership Jamie Snowden
Corbetts Cross (IRE) 7 Mr John P. McManus Emmet Mullins Ireland
Djelo (FR) 6 Mr P. Davies Venetia Williams
Doctor Bravo (FR) 7 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Facile Vega (IRE) 7 Hammer & Trowel Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
Fact To File (FR) 7 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland
Firm Footings (IRE) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Found A Fifty (IRE) 7 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Gaelic Warrior (GER) 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
Ginny's Destiny (IRE) 8 Gordon & Su Hall Paul Nicholls
Giovinco (IRE) 7 Thunder Holdings Ltd & The Young Ones Lucinda Russell
Grangeclare West (IRE) 8 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
Grey Dawning (IRE) 7 Mr Robert Kirkland Dan Skelton
Hermes Allen (FR) 7 Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & J Diver Paul Nicholls
Idalko Bihoue (FR) 6 Anne-Marie & Jamie Shepperd Nigel Twiston-Davies
Il Est Francais (FR) 6 Kelvin-Hughes & Haras De St Voir N. George & A. Zetterholm France
Il Etait Temps (FR) 6 Hollywood Syndicate & Barnane Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
Imagine (FR) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Iroko (FR) 6 Mr John P. McManus Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero
Jamaico (FR) 5 Prof. Caroline Tisdall David Pipe
JPR One (IRE) 7 Mr J. P. Romans Joe Tizzard
Le Patron (FR) 6 Mrs E. Avery Gary Moore
Letsbeclearaboutit (IRE) 9 Alymer Stud Ltd Gavin Cromwell Ireland
Marble Sands (FR) 8 DL Adams, JA Adams & G McPherson David Killahena & Graeme McPherson
Minella Cocooner (IRE) 8 Mr David Bobbett W. P. Mullins Ireland
Mister Policeman (FR) 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
Nick Rockett (IRE) 7 Stewart & Sadie Andrew W. P. Mullins Ireland
Nickle Back (IRE) 8 The Friday Lunch Club Sarah Humphrey
Persian Time 6 McNeill Family & Stone Family Nicky Henderson
Rock My Way (IRE) 6 Nick Case, Syd Hosie, John Romans Syd Hosie
Sa Fureur (IRE) 7 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland
Shanbally Kid (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
Sharjah (FR) 11 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
Tahmuras (FR) 7 Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates Tahmuras Paul Nicholls
Unexpected Party (FR) 9 O'Reilly MacLennan Tynan Carthy Shanahan Dan Skelton
Watch House Cross (IRE) 7 The Waffler Partnership Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Way Out (IRE) 7 Acorn Builders Dorset Ltd Syd Hosie
Zanahiyr (IRE) 7 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
42 entries
21 Irish-trained
1 French-trained
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.