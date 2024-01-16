Sporting Life
Gaelic Warrior impresses at Punchestown
Gaelic Warrior impresses at Punchestown

Cheltenham Festival novice chase entries: Options for Gaelic Warrior

By Sporting Life
13:53 · TUE January 16, 2024

Gaelic Warrior has entries in the Arkle, Turners and Brown Advisory novice chases as the novice chasing entries for Cheltenham are revealed.

Willie Mullins' horse has made an exceptional start to life over fences and is already the 8/11 favourite for the Turners Novices' Chase in places, although his trainer has left his options open with Arkle and brown Advisory entries, as well.

Marine Nationale, trained by Barry Connell, is odds-on favourite himself for the Arkle and Mullins has seven entered against him including Blood Destiny, Facile Vega, Hunters Yarn and Uncle Phil.

Flooring Porter has only one novice chase entry - in the National Hunt Chase - with the Mullins pair of Grangeclare West and Fact To File standing out amongst the Brown Advisory entries.

Patrick Mullins on Mystical Power, Maughreen, Readin Tommy Wrong and more...

CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL 2024 NOVICE CHASE ENTRIES

Arkle Novices' Chase (Grade 1) 1m 7f 199y

Tuesday 12th March

American Mike (IRE) 7 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Authorised Speed (FR) 7 Gallagher Bloodstock Limited Gary Moore

Blood Destiny (FR) 5 Roaringwater Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Captain Conby (IRE) 7 Mr P. Byrne Emmet Mullins Ireland

Colonel Harry (IRE) 7 The GD Partnership Jamie Snowden

Djelo (FR) 6 Mr P. Davies Venetia Williams

Doctor Bravo (FR) 7 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Facile Vega (IRE) 7 Hammer & Trowel Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Found A Fifty (IRE) 7 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Gaelic Warrior (GER) 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Hunters Yarn (IRE) 7 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland

Il Etait Temps (FR) 6 Hollywood Syndicate & Barnane Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Iroko (FR) 6 Mr John P. McManus Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

JPR One (IRE) 7 Mr J. P. Romans Joe Tizzard

Marine Nationale (IRE) 7 Mr Barry Connell Barry Connell Ireland

Master Chewy (IRE) 7 Anne-Marie & Jamie Shepperd Nigel Twiston-Davies

Matata (IRE) 6 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies

My Mate Mozzie (IRE) 8 Alymer Stud Ltd Gavin Cromwell Ireland

Quilixios 7 Cheveley Park Stud Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Sa Fureur (IRE) 7 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Senecia (IRE) 7 Mr L. Halley Vincent Halley Ireland

Sharjah (FR) 11 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Uncle Phil (IRE) 7 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland

Zanahiyr (IRE) 7 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

24 entries

17 Irish-trained

National Hunt Novices' Chase (Grade 2) 3m 5f 201y

Tuesday 12th March

Apple Away (IRE) 7 Old Gold Racing 14 Lucinda Russell

Bowtogreatness (IRE) 8 Harry Redknapp & Sophie Pauling Ben Pauling

Brave Kingdom (FR) 8 Graeme Moore, Kate & Andrew Brooks Paul Nicholls

Broadway Boy (IRE) 6 Mr D. M. Proos Nigel Twiston-Davies

Chianti Classico (IRE) 7 Sir Francis Brooke & R A Pilkington Kim Bailey

Conkwell Legend 10 Mrs Sarah Keys Neil Mulholland

Cool Survivor (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Corbetts Cross (IRE) 7 Mr John P. McManus Emmet Mullins Ireland

Daily Present (IRE) 7 DKCR Partnership Paul Nolan Ireland

Embassy Gardens 8 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan W. P. Mullins Ireland

Favori de Champdou (FR) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Firm Footings (IRE) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Flooring Porter (IRE) 9 Flooring Porter Syndicate Gavin Cromwell Ireland

Grand Soir (FR) 8 Mr D. Kierans John McConnell Ireland

Grangeclare West (IRE) 8 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Henry's Friend (IRE) 7 E Troup & Family Ben Pauling

Kilbeg King (IRE) 9 M.R.Chapman, E.Jones & H.Kingston Anthony Honeyball

Landrake 7 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Meetingofthewaters (IRE) 7 Mr P. Byrne W. P. Mullins Ireland

Minella Cocooner (IRE) 8 Mr David Bobbett W. P. Mullins Ireland

Mister Coffey (FR) 9 Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford Nicky Henderson

Mr Vango (IRE) 8 Cracker and Smodge Partnership Mark Bradstock

Nick Rockett (IRE) 7 Stewart & Sadie Andrew W. P. Mullins Ireland

Salvador Ziggy (IRE) 8 William Hurley/Mrs Aisling Hurley Gordon Elliott Ireland

Stay Away Fay (IRE) 7 Mr Chris Giles & Mr Dave Staddon Paul Nicholls

Three Card Brag (IRE) 7 McNeill Family/Patrick & Scott Bryceland Gordon Elliott Ireland

26 entries

15 Irish-trained

Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (Grade 1) 3m 110y

Wednesday 13th March

Affordale Fury (IRE) 6 Mr P. L. Polly Noel Meade Ireland

Apple Away (IRE) 7 Old Gold Racing 14 Lucinda Russell

Bowtogreatness (IRE) 8 Harry Redknapp & Sophie Pauling Ben Pauling

Brave Kingdom (FR) 8 Graeme Moore, Kate & Andrew Brooks Paul Nicholls

Broadway Boy (IRE) 6 Mr D. M. Proos Nigel Twiston-Davies

Corbetts Cross (IRE) 7 Mr John P. McManus Emmet Mullins Ireland

Embassy Gardens 8 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan W. P. Mullins Ireland

Facile Vega (IRE) 7 Hammer & Trowel Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Fact To File (FR) 7 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland

Favori de Champdou (FR) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Firm Footings (IRE) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Gaelic Warrior (GER) 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Ginny's Destiny (IRE) 8 Gordon & Su Hall Paul Nicholls

Giovinco (IRE) 7 Thunder Holdings Ltd & The Young Ones Lucinda Russell

Grangeclare West (IRE) 8 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Grey Dawning (IRE) 7 Mr Robert Kirkland Dan Skelton

Hermes Allen (FR) 7 Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & J Diver Paul Nicholls

Hillview (IRE) 8 Dr David Pickering Gary Hanmer

Idalko Bihoue (FR) 6 Anne-Marie & Jamie Shepperd Nigel Twiston-Davies

Il Etait Temps (FR) 6 Hollywood Syndicate & Barnane Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Imagine (FR) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Inothewayurthinkin (IRE) 6 Mr John P. McManus Gavin Cromwell Ireland

Jamaico (FR) 5 Prof. Caroline Tisdall David Pipe

Kilbeg King (IRE) 9 M.R.Chapman, E.Jones & H.Kingston Anthony Honeyball

Meetingofthewaters (IRE) 7 Mr P. Byrne W. P. Mullins Ireland

Minella Cocooner (IRE) 8 Mr David Bobbett W. P. Mullins Ireland

Monty's Star (IRE) 7 Mr Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Nick Rockett (IRE) 7 Stewart & Sadie Andrew W. P. Mullins Ireland

Salvador Ziggy (IRE) 8 William Hurley/Mrs Aisling Hurley Gordon Elliott Ireland

Sandor Clegane (IRE) 7 Mrs K.Browne & Mrs Anne Coffey Paul Nolan Ireland

Senior Chief 7 Lucky In Life Syndicate Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Shanbally Kid (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Stay Away Fay (IRE) 7 Mr Chris Giles & Mr Dave Staddon Paul Nicholls

Tahmuras (FR) 7 Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates Tahmuras Paul Nicholls

The Changing Man (IRE) 7 Susan and John Waterworth Joe Tizzard

Three Card Brag (IRE) 7 McNeill Family/Patrick & Scott Bryceland Gordon Elliott Ireland

Trelawne 8 The Real Partnership Kim Bailey

Walking On Air (IRE) 7 Mrs Doreen Tabor Nicky Henderson

38 entries

21 Irish-trained

Turners Novices' Chase (Grade 1) 2m 3f 168y

Thursday 14th March

American Mike (IRE) 7 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Authorised Speed (FR) 7 Gallagher Bloodstock Limited Gary Moore

Blood Destiny (FR) 5 Roaringwater Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Blow Your Wad (IRE) 6 Mr Jerry Hinds & Mr Ashley Head Tom Lacey

Colonel Harry (IRE) 7 The GD Partnership Jamie Snowden

Corbetts Cross (IRE) 7 Mr John P. McManus Emmet Mullins Ireland

Djelo (FR) 6 Mr P. Davies Venetia Williams

Doctor Bravo (FR) 7 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Facile Vega (IRE) 7 Hammer & Trowel Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Fact To File (FR) 7 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland

Firm Footings (IRE) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Found A Fifty (IRE) 7 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Gaelic Warrior (GER) 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Ginny's Destiny (IRE) 8 Gordon & Su Hall Paul Nicholls

Giovinco (IRE) 7 Thunder Holdings Ltd & The Young Ones Lucinda Russell

Grangeclare West (IRE) 8 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Grey Dawning (IRE) 7 Mr Robert Kirkland Dan Skelton

Hermes Allen (FR) 7 Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & J Diver Paul Nicholls

Idalko Bihoue (FR) 6 Anne-Marie & Jamie Shepperd Nigel Twiston-Davies

Il Est Francais (FR) 6 Kelvin-Hughes & Haras De St Voir N. George & A. Zetterholm France

Il Etait Temps (FR) 6 Hollywood Syndicate & Barnane Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Imagine (FR) 6 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Iroko (FR) 6 Mr John P. McManus Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Jamaico (FR) 5 Prof. Caroline Tisdall David Pipe

JPR One (IRE) 7 Mr J. P. Romans Joe Tizzard

Le Patron (FR) 6 Mrs E. Avery Gary Moore

Letsbeclearaboutit (IRE) 9 Alymer Stud Ltd Gavin Cromwell Ireland

Marble Sands (FR) 8 DL Adams, JA Adams & G McPherson David Killahena & Graeme McPherson

Minella Cocooner (IRE) 8 Mr David Bobbett W. P. Mullins Ireland

Mister Policeman (FR) 6 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Nick Rockett (IRE) 7 Stewart & Sadie Andrew W. P. Mullins Ireland

Nickle Back (IRE) 8 The Friday Lunch Club Sarah Humphrey

Persian Time 6 McNeill Family & Stone Family Nicky Henderson

Rock My Way (IRE) 6 Nick Case, Syd Hosie, John Romans Syd Hosie

Sa Fureur (IRE) 7 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland

Shanbally Kid (IRE) 7 Gigginstown House Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland

Sharjah (FR) 11 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Tahmuras (FR) 7 Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates Tahmuras Paul Nicholls

Unexpected Party (FR) 9 O'Reilly MacLennan Tynan Carthy Shanahan Dan Skelton

Watch House Cross (IRE) 7 The Waffler Partnership Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Way Out (IRE) 7 Acorn Builders Dorset Ltd Syd Hosie

Zanahiyr (IRE) 7 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

42 entries

21 Irish-trained

1 French-trained

