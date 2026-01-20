Menu icon
Final Demand makes a sparkling debut over fences
Final Demand - Brown Advisory favourite

Cheltenham Festival novice chase entries and latest betting

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Tue January 20, 2026 · 3h ago

The entries are out for the two Grade One novice chases at the Cheltenham Festival.

March 10th

14:00 Arkle Challenge Trophy

Paddy Power & Sky Bet prices: 6/4 Lulamba, 11/4 Kopek Des Bordes, 4 Romeo Coolio 7 Kargese, 16 Irish Painter, Mambonumberfive, 20 Bar

March 11th

14:00 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase

Paddy Power & Sky Bet prices: 5/4 Final Demand, 7 Kitzbuhel, The Big Westerner, 12 Romeo Coolio, 14 Koktail Divin, 16 Western Fold, Wendigo, 20 Bar

