Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Ferny Hollow: put up a top-class effort to beat Riviere d'Etel
Ferny Hollow: put up a top-class effort to beat Riviere d'Etel

Cheltenham Festival novice chase entries: 24 in Sporting Life Arkle

By Sporting Life
15:06 · TUE January 18, 2022

Check out the entries for the four graded novice chases at the Cheltenham Festival including the 24 put in the Sporting Life Arkle.

Sporting Life Arkle Novices' Chase (Grade 1) 1m 7f 199yds

Tuesday March 15

Ferny Hollow is the stand-out name in the Sporting Life Arkle Novices’ Chase on the back of his Grade One triumph at Leopardstown on Boxing Day.

Half of the 24 entries are based in Ireland with nine from the Willie Mullins camp. As well as Ferny Hollow, they include Blue Lord, Haute En Couleurs and Saint Sam.

Edwardstone, trained by Alan King, looks like leading the home defence after he completed a hat-trick over fences in the Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase at Kempton following a Grade One success in the Henry VIII at Sandown.

Edwardstone is out on his own in the Wayward Lad
Edwardstone is out on his own in the Wayward Lad
  1. Blue Lord (FR) 7 11 4 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE
  2. Brave Seasca (FR) 7 11 4 Brooks & Taylor Families Venetia Williams
  3. Captain Tom Cat (IRE) 7 11 4 Deva Racing (CTC) Dr Richard Newland
  4. Ciel De Neige (FR) 7 11 4 Mr John P. McManus Willie Mullins IRE
  5. Coeur Sublime (IRE) 7 11 4 C. Jones Henry de Bromhead IRE
  6. Do Your Job (IRE) 8 11 4 Mr Mark Dunphy Michael Scudamore
  7. Edwardstone (GB) 8 11 4 Robert Abrey & Ian Thurtle Alan King
  8. El Barra (FR) 8 11 4 Mrs S. Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
  9. Elixir de Nutz (FR) 8 11 4 Mr Terry Warner Colin Tizzard
  10. Ferny Hollow (IRE) 7 11 4 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE
  11. For Pleasure (IRE) 7 11 4 Premier Plastering (UK) Limited Alex Hales
  12. Grand Bornand (FR) 6 11 4 Mrs S. Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
  13. Hardy du Seuil (FR) 5 11 4 The Hardy Souls Jamie Snowden
  14. Haut En Couleurs (FR) 5 11 4 Mrs J. Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE
  15. Jungle Boogie (IRE) 8 11 4 Mr Malcolm C. Denmark Willie Mullins IRE
  16. Magic Daze (IRE) 6 10 11 Robcour Henry de Bromhead IRE
  17. Red Rookie (GB) 7 11 4 The Hawk Inn Syndicate 3 Emma Lavelle
  18. Ribble Valley (IRE) 9 11 4 Mr David Wesley Yates Nicky Richards
  19. Riviere d'Etel (FR) 5 10 11 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
  20. Saint Sam (FR) 5 11 4 Mr Edward J. Ware Willie Mullins IRE
  21. Shadow Rider (FR) 8 11 4 Mr John P. McManus Willie Mullins IRE
  22. Shakem Up'arry (IRE) 8 11 4 Mr Harry Redknapp Ben Pauling
  23. Third Time Lucki (IRE) 7 11 4 Mike and Eileen Newbould Dan Skelton
  24. War Lord (GER) 7 11 4 The Wychwood Partnership Colin Tizzard

24 entries

12 Irish-trained

The Timeform Jury Service

National Hunt Novices' Chase (Grade 2) 3m 5f 201yds

Tuesday March 15

The Irish have a strong presence in the National Hunt Novices’ Chase with their 21 entries, from a total of 48, including Gordon Elliott’s pair of Run Wild Fred and Fury Road, plus Willie Mullins’ Stattler and Capodanno.

Fury Road wins the G1 at Leopardstown
Fury Road wins the G1 at Leopardstown
  1. Annual Invictus (IRE) 7 11 6 Mr Thomas Michael Smith Chris Gordon
  2. Back On The Lash (GB) 8 11 6 Mr M. Boothright Martin Keighley
  3. Beatthebullet (IRE) 8 11 6 Conyers, O'Reilly, Roddis, Zeffman Rebecca Curtis
  4. Big Nasty (GB) 9 11 6 Peel Racing Syndicate Martin Keighley
  5. Braeside (IRE) 8 11 6 KTDA Racing Gordon Elliott IRE
  6. Brinkley (FR) 7 11 6 Brocade Racing David Pipe
  7. Capodanno (FR) 6 11 6 Mr John P. McManus Willie Mullins IRE
  8. Castle Robin (IRE) 7 11 6 Bradley Partnership Charlie Longsdon
  9. Cavallino (IRE) 7 11 6 Mr Malcolm C. Denmark Willie Mullins IRE
  10. Come On Teddy (IRE) 8 11 6 Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates-Teddy Tom George
  11. Corach Rambler (IRE) 8 11 6 The Ramblers Lucinda Russell
  12. Diol Ker (FR) 8 11 6 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE
  13. Does He Know (GB) 7 11 6 Yes He Does Syndicate Kim Bailey
  14. Doyen Breed (IRE) 7 11 6 The Explorers Sandy Thomson
  15. En Beton (FR) 8 11 6 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE
  16. Eva's Oskar (IRE) 8 11 6 Sally & Richard Prince Tim Vaughan
  17. Fantastikas (FR) 7 11 6 Imperial Racing Partnership 2016 Nigel Twiston-Davies
  18. Farouk d'Alene (FR) 7 11 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
  19. Fern Hill (IRE) 7 11 6 Cross Foran Harrison Ben Case
  20. Five O'clock (FR) 7 11 6 Mrs S. Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
  21. Frontal Assault (IRE) 7 11 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
  22. Fury Road (IRE) 8 11 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
  23. Gustavian (IRE) 7 11 6 Decimus Racing I Anthony Honeyball
  24. Hold That Taught (GB) 7 11 6 Mr P. Davies Venetia Williams
  25. Indiana Jones (FR) 6 11 6 Robcour Mouse Morris IRE
  26. J'Ai Froid (IRE) 9 11 6 Mrs K. Bromley Laura Morgan
  27. Jungle Boogie (IRE) 8 11 6 Mr Malcolm C. Denmark Willie Mullins IRE
  28. Lord Accord (IRE) 7 11 6 Lynne & Angus Maclennan Neil Mulholland
  29. Major Dundee (IRE) 7 11 6 Exors of the late Mr Trevor Hemmings Alan King
  30. Mr Harp (IRE) 9 11 6 Mr J. Reddington Thomas Gallagher
  31. Omar Maretti (IRE) 8 11 6 Mr J. T. B. Hunt Alex Hales
  32. Ontheropes (IRE) 8 11 6 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE
  33. Opposites Attract (IRE) 8 11 6 Slattery Bloodstock Ltd Dermot McLoughlin IRE
  34. Papa Tango Charly (FR) 7 11 6 Martin Tedham & Wasdell Properties Ltd. Jonjo O'Neill
  35. Pats Fancy (IRE) 7 11 6 Hydes,McDermott,Spencer,Frobisher & Lee Rebecca Curtis
  36. Rapper (GB) 8 11 6 The Home Farm Partnership Henry Daly
  37. Roi de Dubai (IRE) 10 11 6 Ms Caroline Ahearn John McConnell IRE
  38. Run Wild Fred (IRE) 8 11 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
  39. Slipway (IRE) 7 11 6 Mrs S. N. J. Embiricos Ben Pauling
  40. Stattler (IRE) 7 11 6 Mr R. A. Bartlett Willie Mullins IRE
  41. Stratum (GB) 9 11 6 Tony Bloom Willie Mullins IRE
  42. Streets of Doyen (IRE) 8 11 6 Ms Caroline Ahearn John McConnell IRE
  43. The Bosses Oscar (IRE) 7 11 6 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
  44. Threeunderthrufive (IRE) 7 11 6 McNeill Family Paul Nicholls
  45. Tommie Beau (IRE) 7 11 6 Simon & Christine Prout Seamus Mullins
  46. Torygraph (IRE) 7 11 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
  47. Vanillier (FR) 7 11 6 Mrs H. M. Keaveney Gavin Cromwell IRE
  48. Your Darling (IRE) 7 11 6 Lord and Lady Vestey Ben Pauling

48 entries

21 Irish-trained

Download the Sporting Life app now

Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (Grade 1) 3m 80y

Wednesday March 16

The exciting Galopin Des Champs tops 47 entries for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Willie Mullins’ six-year-old put up a scintillating display on his debut over fences at Leopardstown over Christmas when making all the running to win unchallenged by 22 lengths.

That performance took him to the head of the ante-post market for the three-mile title at a best-priced 6-4.

Galopin Des Champs won the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle at last year’s Festival and took the Grade One Irish Mirror Novice Hurdle at the Punchestown Festival in April.

Second favourite at around 4/1 is the Paul Nicholls-trained Bravemansgame, who took his unbeaten record over fences to three in the Grade One Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton.

Bravemansgame is clear of his Kempton rivals
Bravemansgame is clear of his Kempton rivals
  1. Ahoy Senor (IRE) 7 11 4 Mrs C Wymer & Mr PJS Russell Lucinda Russell
  2. Annual Invictus (IRE) 7 11 4 Mr Thomas Michael Smith Chris Gordon
  3. Barnaviddaun (IRE) 9 11 4 Graham Clarkson & Andrew Smelt David Bridgwater
  4. Beacon Edge (IRE) 8 11 4 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE
  5. Bob Olinger (IRE) 7 11 4 Robcour Henry de Bromhead IRE
  6. Bothwell Bridge (IRE) 7 11 4 Victoria Dunn and Nicholas Mustoe Nicky Henderson
  7. Braeside (IRE) 8 11 4 KTDA Racing Gordon Elliott
  8. Bravemansgame (FR) 7 11 4 John Dance and Bryan Drew Paul Nicholls
  9. Brinkley (FR) 7 11 4 Brocade Racing David Pipe
  10. Bushypark (IRE) 8 11 4 Mr P. Kirby Philip Kirby
  11. Busselton (FR) 5 11 0 Chanelle Phar. Ltd Joseph O'Brien IRE
  12. Capodanno (FR) 6 11 4 Mr John P. McManus Willie Mullins IRE
  13. Delvino (IRE) 7 10 11 Mrs P J Conway Mark McCrory IRE
  14. Dickie Diver (IRE) 9 11 4 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson
  15. Diol Ker (FR) 8 11 4 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE
  16. Dusart (IRE) 7 11 4 Mr R. A. Bartlett Nicky Henderson
  17. Egality Mans (FR) 8 11 4 Mrs J. Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE
  18. En Beton (FR) 8 11 4 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE
  19. Fantastikas (FR) 7 11 4 Imperial Racing Partnership 2016 Nigel Twiston-Davies
  20. Farouk d'Alene (FR) 7 11 4 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
  21. Fighter Allen (FR) 7 11 4 C. Jones Willie Mullins IRE
  22. Five O'clock (FR) 7 11 4 Mrs S. Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
  23. French Dynamite (FR) 7 11 4 Robcour Mouse Morris IRE
  24. Fury Road (IRE) 8 11 4 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
  25. Gabynako (FR) 7 11 4 Mick & Molly Syndicate Gavin Cromwell IRE
  26. Gaillard du Mesnil (FR) 6 11 4 Mrs J. Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE
  27. Gallyhill (IRE) 7 11 4 Mr Claudio Michael Grech Nicky Henderson
  28. Galopin des Champs (FR) 6 11 4 Mrs Audrey Turley Willie Mullins IRE
  29. Grumpy Charley (GB) 7 11 4 Mr G. Thompson Chris Honour
  30. Hold That Taught (GB) 7 11 4 Mr P. Davies Venetia Williams
  31. Imperial Alcazar (IRE) 8 11 4 Imperial Racing Partnership 2016 Fergal O'Brien
  32. Jungle Boogie (IRE) 8 11 4 Mr Malcolm C. Denmark Willie Mullins IRE
  33. L'homme Presse (FR) 7 11 4 DFA Racing (Pink & Edwards) Venetia Williams
  34. Mister Coffey (FR) 7 11 4 Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford Nicky Henderson
  35. Ontheropes (IRE) 8 11 4 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE
  36. Oscar Elite (IRE) 7 11 4 Mrs Mary-Ann Middleton Colin Tizzard
  37. Papa Tango Charly (FR) 7 11 4 Martin Tedham & Wasdell Properties Ltd. Jonjo O'Neill
  38. Pats Fancy (IRE) 7 11 4 Hydes,McDermott,Spencer,Frobisher & Lee Rebecca Curtis
  39. Run Wild Fred (IRE) 8 11 4 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
  40. Silver Forever (IRE) 8 10 11 Mr Colm Donlon Paul Nicholls
  41. Sounds Russian (IRE) 7 11 4 Claxby & Co Ruth Jefferson
  42. Stattler (IRE) 7 11 4 Mr R. A. Bartlett Willie Mullins IRE
  43. Stratum (GB) 9 11 4 Tony Bloom Willie Mullins IRE
  44. Streets of Doyen (IRE) 8 11 4 Ms Caroline Ahearn John McConnell IRE
  45. The Bosses Oscar (IRE) 7 11 4 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
  46. Threeunderthrufive (IRE) 7 11 4 McNeill Family Paul Nicholls
  47. Vanillier (FR) 7 11 4 Mrs H. M. Keaveney Gavin Cromwell IRE

47 entries

25 Irish-trained

ALL UK & Ireland replays - watch for free

Turners Novices' Chase (Grade 1) 2m 3f 168yds

Thursday March 17

Bob Olinger is a shade of odds-on with some bookmakers for this after his win in the Kildare Novice Chase at Punchestown on Sunday.

Henry de Bromhead’s charge, winner of the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle in 2021, is among 44 entries with 23 from Ireland.

Venetia Williams has a leading contender in L’Homme Presse, who maintained his 100 per cent record over the bigger obstacles in the Dipper Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day. He too holds an entry in the Brown Advisory.

Rachael Blackmore riding Bob Olinger to victory
Rachael Blackmore riding Bob Olinger to victory
  1. Barnaviddaun (IRE) 9 11 4 Graham Clarkson & Andrew Smelt David Bridgwater
  2. Blue Lord (FR) 7 11 4 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE
  3. Bob Olinger (IRE) 7 11 4 Robcour Henry de Bromhead IRE
  4. Bothwell Bridge (IRE) 7 11 4 Victoria Dunn and Nicholas Mustoe Nicky Henderson
  5. Bravemansgame (FR) 7 11 4 John Dance and Bryan Drew Paul Nicholls
  6. Busselton (FR) 5 11 2 Chanelle Phar. Ltd Joseph O'Brien IRE
  7. Capodanno (FR) 6 11 4 Mr John P. McManus Willie Mullins IRE
  8. Captain Tom Cat (IRE) 7 11 4 Deva Racing (CTC) Dr Richard Newland
  9. Dusart (IRE) 7 11 4 Mr R. A. Bartlett Nicky Henderson
  10. Egality Mans (FR) 8 11 4 Mrs J. Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE
  11. El Barra (FR) 8 11 4 Mrs S. Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
  12. En Beton (FR) 8 11 4 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE
  13. Farouk d'Alene (FR) 7 11 4 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
  14. Ferny Hollow (IRE) 7 11 4 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE
  15. Fighter Allen (FR) 7 11 4 C. Jones Willie Mullins IRE
  16. French Dynamite (FR) 7 11 4 Robcour Mouse Morris IRE
  17. Fury Road (IRE) 8 11 4 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
  18. Gabynako (FR) 7 11 4 Mick & Molly Syndicate Gavin Cromwell
  19. Gaillard du Mesnil (FR) 6 11 4 Mrs J. Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE
  20. Gallyhill (IRE) 7 11 4 Mr Claudio Michael Grech Nicky Henderson
  21. Galopin des Champs (FR) 6 11 4 Mrs Audrey Turley Willie Mullins IRE
  22. Grand Bornand (FR) 6 11 4 Mrs S. Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
  23. Grumpy Charley (GB) 7 11 4 Mr G. Thompson Chris Honour
  24. Hardy du Seuil (FR) 5 11 2 The Hardy Souls Jamie Snowden
  25. Haut En Couleurs (FR) 5 11 2 Mrs J. Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE
  26. Imperial Alcazar (IRE) 8 11 4 Imperial Racing Partnership 2016 Fergal O'Brien
  27. Jacamar (GER) 7 11 4 Mark & Maria Adams Milton Harris
  28. Jungle Boogie (IRE) 8 11 4 Mr Malcolm C. Denmark Willie Mullins IRE
  29. L'homme Presse (FR) 7 11 4 DFA Racing (Pink & Edwards) Venetia Williams
  30. Millers Bank (GB) 8 11 4 Millers Bank Partnership Alex Hales
  31. Minella Drama (IRE) 7 11 4 Green Day Racing Donald McCain
  32. Mister Coffey (FR) 7 11 4 Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford Nicky Henderson
  33. Nassalam (FR) 5 11 2 John and Yvonne Stone Gary Moore
  34. Oscar Elite (IRE) 7 11 4 Mrs Mary-Ann Middleton Colin Tizzard
  35. Papa Tango Charly (FR) 7 11 4 Martin Tedham & Wasdell Properties Ltd. Jonjo O'Neill
  36. Pic D'orhy (FR) 7 11 4 Mrs Johnny de la Hey Paul Nicholls
  37. Presentandcounting (IRE) 8 11 4 Mr J. Turner Donald McCain
  38. Riviere d'Etel (FR) 5 10 9 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
  39. Run Wild Fred (IRE) 8 11 4 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
  40. Saint Sam (FR) 5 11 2 Mr Edward J. Ware Willie Mullins IRE
  41. Stattler (IRE) 7 11 4 Mr R. A. Bartlett Willie Mullins IRE
  42. Stolen Silver (FR) 7 11 4 Walters Plant Hire & Potter Group Sam Thomas
  43. Thedevilscoachman (IRE) 6 11 4 Mr John P. McManus Noel Meade IRE
  44. War Lord (GER) 7 11 4 The Wychwood Partnership Colin Tizzard

44 entries

23 Irish-trained

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING