Check out the entries for the four graded novice chases at the Cheltenham Festival including the 24 put in the Sporting Life Arkle.
Sporting Life Arkle Novices' Chase (Grade 1) 1m 7f 199yds
Tuesday March 15
Ferny Hollow is the stand-out name in the Sporting Life Arkle Novices’ Chase on the back of his Grade One triumph at Leopardstown on Boxing Day.
Half of the 24 entries are based in Ireland with nine from the Willie Mullins camp. As well as Ferny Hollow, they include Blue Lord, Haute En Couleurs and Saint Sam.
Edwardstone, trained by Alan King, looks like leading the home defence after he completed a hat-trick over fences in the Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase at Kempton following a Grade One success in the Henry VIII at Sandown.
- Blue Lord (FR) 7 11 4 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE
- Brave Seasca (FR) 7 11 4 Brooks & Taylor Families Venetia Williams
- Captain Tom Cat (IRE) 7 11 4 Deva Racing (CTC) Dr Richard Newland
- Ciel De Neige (FR) 7 11 4 Mr John P. McManus Willie Mullins IRE
- Coeur Sublime (IRE) 7 11 4 C. Jones Henry de Bromhead IRE
- Do Your Job (IRE) 8 11 4 Mr Mark Dunphy Michael Scudamore
- Edwardstone (GB) 8 11 4 Robert Abrey & Ian Thurtle Alan King
- El Barra (FR) 8 11 4 Mrs S. Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
- Elixir de Nutz (FR) 8 11 4 Mr Terry Warner Colin Tizzard
- Ferny Hollow (IRE) 7 11 4 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE
- For Pleasure (IRE) 7 11 4 Premier Plastering (UK) Limited Alex Hales
- Grand Bornand (FR) 6 11 4 Mrs S. Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
- Hardy du Seuil (FR) 5 11 4 The Hardy Souls Jamie Snowden
- Haut En Couleurs (FR) 5 11 4 Mrs J. Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE
- Jungle Boogie (IRE) 8 11 4 Mr Malcolm C. Denmark Willie Mullins IRE
- Magic Daze (IRE) 6 10 11 Robcour Henry de Bromhead IRE
- Red Rookie (GB) 7 11 4 The Hawk Inn Syndicate 3 Emma Lavelle
- Ribble Valley (IRE) 9 11 4 Mr David Wesley Yates Nicky Richards
- Riviere d'Etel (FR) 5 10 11 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
- Saint Sam (FR) 5 11 4 Mr Edward J. Ware Willie Mullins IRE
- Shadow Rider (FR) 8 11 4 Mr John P. McManus Willie Mullins IRE
- Shakem Up'arry (IRE) 8 11 4 Mr Harry Redknapp Ben Pauling
- Third Time Lucki (IRE) 7 11 4 Mike and Eileen Newbould Dan Skelton
- War Lord (GER) 7 11 4 The Wychwood Partnership Colin Tizzard
24 entries
12 Irish-trained
National Hunt Novices' Chase (Grade 2) 3m 5f 201yds
Tuesday March 15
The Irish have a strong presence in the National Hunt Novices’ Chase with their 21 entries, from a total of 48, including Gordon Elliott’s pair of Run Wild Fred and Fury Road, plus Willie Mullins’ Stattler and Capodanno.
- Annual Invictus (IRE) 7 11 6 Mr Thomas Michael Smith Chris Gordon
- Back On The Lash (GB) 8 11 6 Mr M. Boothright Martin Keighley
- Beatthebullet (IRE) 8 11 6 Conyers, O'Reilly, Roddis, Zeffman Rebecca Curtis
- Big Nasty (GB) 9 11 6 Peel Racing Syndicate Martin Keighley
- Braeside (IRE) 8 11 6 KTDA Racing Gordon Elliott IRE
- Brinkley (FR) 7 11 6 Brocade Racing David Pipe
- Capodanno (FR) 6 11 6 Mr John P. McManus Willie Mullins IRE
- Castle Robin (IRE) 7 11 6 Bradley Partnership Charlie Longsdon
- Cavallino (IRE) 7 11 6 Mr Malcolm C. Denmark Willie Mullins IRE
- Come On Teddy (IRE) 8 11 6 Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates-Teddy Tom George
- Corach Rambler (IRE) 8 11 6 The Ramblers Lucinda Russell
- Diol Ker (FR) 8 11 6 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE
- Does He Know (GB) 7 11 6 Yes He Does Syndicate Kim Bailey
- Doyen Breed (IRE) 7 11 6 The Explorers Sandy Thomson
- En Beton (FR) 8 11 6 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE
- Eva's Oskar (IRE) 8 11 6 Sally & Richard Prince Tim Vaughan
- Fantastikas (FR) 7 11 6 Imperial Racing Partnership 2016 Nigel Twiston-Davies
- Farouk d'Alene (FR) 7 11 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
- Fern Hill (IRE) 7 11 6 Cross Foran Harrison Ben Case
- Five O'clock (FR) 7 11 6 Mrs S. Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
- Frontal Assault (IRE) 7 11 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
- Fury Road (IRE) 8 11 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
- Gustavian (IRE) 7 11 6 Decimus Racing I Anthony Honeyball
- Hold That Taught (GB) 7 11 6 Mr P. Davies Venetia Williams
- Indiana Jones (FR) 6 11 6 Robcour Mouse Morris IRE
- J'Ai Froid (IRE) 9 11 6 Mrs K. Bromley Laura Morgan
- Jungle Boogie (IRE) 8 11 6 Mr Malcolm C. Denmark Willie Mullins IRE
- Lord Accord (IRE) 7 11 6 Lynne & Angus Maclennan Neil Mulholland
- Major Dundee (IRE) 7 11 6 Exors of the late Mr Trevor Hemmings Alan King
- Mr Harp (IRE) 9 11 6 Mr J. Reddington Thomas Gallagher
- Omar Maretti (IRE) 8 11 6 Mr J. T. B. Hunt Alex Hales
- Ontheropes (IRE) 8 11 6 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE
- Opposites Attract (IRE) 8 11 6 Slattery Bloodstock Ltd Dermot McLoughlin IRE
- Papa Tango Charly (FR) 7 11 6 Martin Tedham & Wasdell Properties Ltd. Jonjo O'Neill
- Pats Fancy (IRE) 7 11 6 Hydes,McDermott,Spencer,Frobisher & Lee Rebecca Curtis
- Rapper (GB) 8 11 6 The Home Farm Partnership Henry Daly
- Roi de Dubai (IRE) 10 11 6 Ms Caroline Ahearn John McConnell IRE
- Run Wild Fred (IRE) 8 11 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
- Slipway (IRE) 7 11 6 Mrs S. N. J. Embiricos Ben Pauling
- Stattler (IRE) 7 11 6 Mr R. A. Bartlett Willie Mullins IRE
- Stratum (GB) 9 11 6 Tony Bloom Willie Mullins IRE
- Streets of Doyen (IRE) 8 11 6 Ms Caroline Ahearn John McConnell IRE
- The Bosses Oscar (IRE) 7 11 6 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
- Threeunderthrufive (IRE) 7 11 6 McNeill Family Paul Nicholls
- Tommie Beau (IRE) 7 11 6 Simon & Christine Prout Seamus Mullins
- Torygraph (IRE) 7 11 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
- Vanillier (FR) 7 11 6 Mrs H. M. Keaveney Gavin Cromwell IRE
- Your Darling (IRE) 7 11 6 Lord and Lady Vestey Ben Pauling
48 entries
21 Irish-trained
Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (Grade 1) 3m 80y
Wednesday March 16
The exciting Galopin Des Champs tops 47 entries for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.
Willie Mullins’ six-year-old put up a scintillating display on his debut over fences at Leopardstown over Christmas when making all the running to win unchallenged by 22 lengths.
That performance took him to the head of the ante-post market for the three-mile title at a best-priced 6-4.
Galopin Des Champs won the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle at last year’s Festival and took the Grade One Irish Mirror Novice Hurdle at the Punchestown Festival in April.
Second favourite at around 4/1 is the Paul Nicholls-trained Bravemansgame, who took his unbeaten record over fences to three in the Grade One Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton.
- Ahoy Senor (IRE) 7 11 4 Mrs C Wymer & Mr PJS Russell Lucinda Russell
- Annual Invictus (IRE) 7 11 4 Mr Thomas Michael Smith Chris Gordon
- Barnaviddaun (IRE) 9 11 4 Graham Clarkson & Andrew Smelt David Bridgwater
- Beacon Edge (IRE) 8 11 4 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE
- Bob Olinger (IRE) 7 11 4 Robcour Henry de Bromhead IRE
- Bothwell Bridge (IRE) 7 11 4 Victoria Dunn and Nicholas Mustoe Nicky Henderson
- Braeside (IRE) 8 11 4 KTDA Racing Gordon Elliott
- Bravemansgame (FR) 7 11 4 John Dance and Bryan Drew Paul Nicholls
- Brinkley (FR) 7 11 4 Brocade Racing David Pipe
- Bushypark (IRE) 8 11 4 Mr P. Kirby Philip Kirby
- Busselton (FR) 5 11 0 Chanelle Phar. Ltd Joseph O'Brien IRE
- Capodanno (FR) 6 11 4 Mr John P. McManus Willie Mullins IRE
- Delvino (IRE) 7 10 11 Mrs P J Conway Mark McCrory IRE
- Dickie Diver (IRE) 9 11 4 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson
- Diol Ker (FR) 8 11 4 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE
- Dusart (IRE) 7 11 4 Mr R. A. Bartlett Nicky Henderson
- Egality Mans (FR) 8 11 4 Mrs J. Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE
- En Beton (FR) 8 11 4 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE
- Fantastikas (FR) 7 11 4 Imperial Racing Partnership 2016 Nigel Twiston-Davies
- Farouk d'Alene (FR) 7 11 4 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
- Fighter Allen (FR) 7 11 4 C. Jones Willie Mullins IRE
- Five O'clock (FR) 7 11 4 Mrs S. Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
- French Dynamite (FR) 7 11 4 Robcour Mouse Morris IRE
- Fury Road (IRE) 8 11 4 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
- Gabynako (FR) 7 11 4 Mick & Molly Syndicate Gavin Cromwell IRE
- Gaillard du Mesnil (FR) 6 11 4 Mrs J. Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE
- Gallyhill (IRE) 7 11 4 Mr Claudio Michael Grech Nicky Henderson
- Galopin des Champs (FR) 6 11 4 Mrs Audrey Turley Willie Mullins IRE
- Grumpy Charley (GB) 7 11 4 Mr G. Thompson Chris Honour
- Hold That Taught (GB) 7 11 4 Mr P. Davies Venetia Williams
- Imperial Alcazar (IRE) 8 11 4 Imperial Racing Partnership 2016 Fergal O'Brien
- Jungle Boogie (IRE) 8 11 4 Mr Malcolm C. Denmark Willie Mullins IRE
- L'homme Presse (FR) 7 11 4 DFA Racing (Pink & Edwards) Venetia Williams
- Mister Coffey (FR) 7 11 4 Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford Nicky Henderson
- Ontheropes (IRE) 8 11 4 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE
- Oscar Elite (IRE) 7 11 4 Mrs Mary-Ann Middleton Colin Tizzard
- Papa Tango Charly (FR) 7 11 4 Martin Tedham & Wasdell Properties Ltd. Jonjo O'Neill
- Pats Fancy (IRE) 7 11 4 Hydes,McDermott,Spencer,Frobisher & Lee Rebecca Curtis
- Run Wild Fred (IRE) 8 11 4 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
- Silver Forever (IRE) 8 10 11 Mr Colm Donlon Paul Nicholls
- Sounds Russian (IRE) 7 11 4 Claxby & Co Ruth Jefferson
- Stattler (IRE) 7 11 4 Mr R. A. Bartlett Willie Mullins IRE
- Stratum (GB) 9 11 4 Tony Bloom Willie Mullins IRE
- Streets of Doyen (IRE) 8 11 4 Ms Caroline Ahearn John McConnell IRE
- The Bosses Oscar (IRE) 7 11 4 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
- Threeunderthrufive (IRE) 7 11 4 McNeill Family Paul Nicholls
- Vanillier (FR) 7 11 4 Mrs H. M. Keaveney Gavin Cromwell IRE
47 entries
25 Irish-trained
Turners Novices' Chase (Grade 1) 2m 3f 168yds
Thursday March 17
Bob Olinger is a shade of odds-on with some bookmakers for this after his win in the Kildare Novice Chase at Punchestown on Sunday.
Henry de Bromhead’s charge, winner of the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle in 2021, is among 44 entries with 23 from Ireland.
Venetia Williams has a leading contender in L’Homme Presse, who maintained his 100 per cent record over the bigger obstacles in the Dipper Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day. He too holds an entry in the Brown Advisory.
- Barnaviddaun (IRE) 9 11 4 Graham Clarkson & Andrew Smelt David Bridgwater
- Blue Lord (FR) 7 11 4 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE
- Bob Olinger (IRE) 7 11 4 Robcour Henry de Bromhead IRE
- Bothwell Bridge (IRE) 7 11 4 Victoria Dunn and Nicholas Mustoe Nicky Henderson
- Bravemansgame (FR) 7 11 4 John Dance and Bryan Drew Paul Nicholls
- Busselton (FR) 5 11 2 Chanelle Phar. Ltd Joseph O'Brien IRE
- Capodanno (FR) 6 11 4 Mr John P. McManus Willie Mullins IRE
- Captain Tom Cat (IRE) 7 11 4 Deva Racing (CTC) Dr Richard Newland
- Dusart (IRE) 7 11 4 Mr R. A. Bartlett Nicky Henderson
- Egality Mans (FR) 8 11 4 Mrs J. Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE
- El Barra (FR) 8 11 4 Mrs S. Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
- En Beton (FR) 8 11 4 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE
- Farouk d'Alene (FR) 7 11 4 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
- Ferny Hollow (IRE) 7 11 4 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE
- Fighter Allen (FR) 7 11 4 C. Jones Willie Mullins IRE
- French Dynamite (FR) 7 11 4 Robcour Mouse Morris IRE
- Fury Road (IRE) 8 11 4 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
- Gabynako (FR) 7 11 4 Mick & Molly Syndicate Gavin Cromwell
- Gaillard du Mesnil (FR) 6 11 4 Mrs J. Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE
- Gallyhill (IRE) 7 11 4 Mr Claudio Michael Grech Nicky Henderson
- Galopin des Champs (FR) 6 11 4 Mrs Audrey Turley Willie Mullins IRE
- Grand Bornand (FR) 6 11 4 Mrs S. Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
- Grumpy Charley (GB) 7 11 4 Mr G. Thompson Chris Honour
- Hardy du Seuil (FR) 5 11 2 The Hardy Souls Jamie Snowden
- Haut En Couleurs (FR) 5 11 2 Mrs J. Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE
- Imperial Alcazar (IRE) 8 11 4 Imperial Racing Partnership 2016 Fergal O'Brien
- Jacamar (GER) 7 11 4 Mark & Maria Adams Milton Harris
- Jungle Boogie (IRE) 8 11 4 Mr Malcolm C. Denmark Willie Mullins IRE
- L'homme Presse (FR) 7 11 4 DFA Racing (Pink & Edwards) Venetia Williams
- Millers Bank (GB) 8 11 4 Millers Bank Partnership Alex Hales
- Minella Drama (IRE) 7 11 4 Green Day Racing Donald McCain
- Mister Coffey (FR) 7 11 4 Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford Nicky Henderson
- Nassalam (FR) 5 11 2 John and Yvonne Stone Gary Moore
- Oscar Elite (IRE) 7 11 4 Mrs Mary-Ann Middleton Colin Tizzard
- Papa Tango Charly (FR) 7 11 4 Martin Tedham & Wasdell Properties Ltd. Jonjo O'Neill
- Pic D'orhy (FR) 7 11 4 Mrs Johnny de la Hey Paul Nicholls
- Presentandcounting (IRE) 8 11 4 Mr J. Turner Donald McCain
- Riviere d'Etel (FR) 5 10 9 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
- Run Wild Fred (IRE) 8 11 4 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
- Saint Sam (FR) 5 11 2 Mr Edward J. Ware Willie Mullins IRE
- Stattler (IRE) 7 11 4 Mr R. A. Bartlett Willie Mullins IRE
- Stolen Silver (FR) 7 11 4 Walters Plant Hire & Potter Group Sam Thomas
- Thedevilscoachman (IRE) 6 11 4 Mr John P. McManus Noel Meade IRE
- War Lord (GER) 7 11 4 The Wychwood Partnership Colin Tizzard
44 entries
23 Irish-trained