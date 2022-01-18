Check out the entries for the four graded novice chases at the Cheltenham Festival including the 24 put in the Sporting Life Arkle.

Sporting Life Arkle Novices' Chase (Grade 1) 1m 7f 199yds Tuesday March 15 Ferny Hollow is the stand-out name in the Sporting Life Arkle Novices’ Chase on the back of his Grade One triumph at Leopardstown on Boxing Day. Half of the 24 entries are based in Ireland with nine from the Willie Mullins camp. As well as Ferny Hollow, they include Blue Lord, Haute En Couleurs and Saint Sam. Edwardstone, trained by Alan King, looks like leading the home defence after he completed a hat-trick over fences in the Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase at Kempton following a Grade One success in the Henry VIII at Sandown.

Edwardstone is out on his own in the Wayward Lad

Blue Lord (FR) 7 11 4 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE Brave Seasca (FR) 7 11 4 Brooks & Taylor Families Venetia Williams Captain Tom Cat (IRE) 7 11 4 Deva Racing (CTC) Dr Richard Newland Ciel De Neige (FR) 7 11 4 Mr John P. McManus Willie Mullins IRE Coeur Sublime (IRE) 7 11 4 C. Jones Henry de Bromhead IRE Do Your Job (IRE) 8 11 4 Mr Mark Dunphy Michael Scudamore Edwardstone (GB) 8 11 4 Robert Abrey & Ian Thurtle Alan King El Barra (FR) 8 11 4 Mrs S. Ricci Willie Mullins IRE Elixir de Nutz (FR) 8 11 4 Mr Terry Warner Colin Tizzard Ferny Hollow (IRE) 7 11 4 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE For Pleasure (IRE) 7 11 4 Premier Plastering (UK) Limited Alex Hales Grand Bornand (FR) 6 11 4 Mrs S. Ricci Willie Mullins IRE Hardy du Seuil (FR) 5 11 4 The Hardy Souls Jamie Snowden Haut En Couleurs (FR) 5 11 4 Mrs J. Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE Jungle Boogie (IRE) 8 11 4 Mr Malcolm C. Denmark Willie Mullins IRE Magic Daze (IRE) 6 10 11 Robcour Henry de Bromhead IRE Red Rookie (GB) 7 11 4 The Hawk Inn Syndicate 3 Emma Lavelle Ribble Valley (IRE) 9 11 4 Mr David Wesley Yates Nicky Richards Riviere d'Etel (FR) 5 10 11 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott IRE Saint Sam (FR) 5 11 4 Mr Edward J. Ware Willie Mullins IRE Shadow Rider (FR) 8 11 4 Mr John P. McManus Willie Mullins IRE Shakem Up'arry (IRE) 8 11 4 Mr Harry Redknapp Ben Pauling Third Time Lucki (IRE) 7 11 4 Mike and Eileen Newbould Dan Skelton War Lord (GER) 7 11 4 The Wychwood Partnership Colin Tizzard 24 entries 12 Irish-trained

National Hunt Novices' Chase (Grade 2) 3m 5f 201yds Tuesday March 15 The Irish have a strong presence in the National Hunt Novices’ Chase with their 21 entries, from a total of 48, including Gordon Elliott’s pair of Run Wild Fred and Fury Road, plus Willie Mullins’ Stattler and Capodanno.

Fury Road wins the G1 at Leopardstown

Annual Invictus (IRE) 7 11 6 Mr Thomas Michael Smith Chris Gordon Back On The Lash (GB) 8 11 6 Mr M. Boothright Martin Keighley Beatthebullet (IRE) 8 11 6 Conyers, O'Reilly, Roddis, Zeffman Rebecca Curtis Big Nasty (GB) 9 11 6 Peel Racing Syndicate Martin Keighley Braeside (IRE) 8 11 6 KTDA Racing Gordon Elliott IRE Brinkley (FR) 7 11 6 Brocade Racing David Pipe Capodanno (FR) 6 11 6 Mr John P. McManus Willie Mullins IRE Castle Robin (IRE) 7 11 6 Bradley Partnership Charlie Longsdon Cavallino (IRE) 7 11 6 Mr Malcolm C. Denmark Willie Mullins IRE Come On Teddy (IRE) 8 11 6 Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates-Teddy Tom George Corach Rambler (IRE) 8 11 6 The Ramblers Lucinda Russell Diol Ker (FR) 8 11 6 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE Does He Know (GB) 7 11 6 Yes He Does Syndicate Kim Bailey Doyen Breed (IRE) 7 11 6 The Explorers Sandy Thomson En Beton (FR) 8 11 6 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE Eva's Oskar (IRE) 8 11 6 Sally & Richard Prince Tim Vaughan Fantastikas (FR) 7 11 6 Imperial Racing Partnership 2016 Nigel Twiston-Davies Farouk d'Alene (FR) 7 11 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE Fern Hill (IRE) 7 11 6 Cross Foran Harrison Ben Case Five O'clock (FR) 7 11 6 Mrs S. Ricci Willie Mullins IRE Frontal Assault (IRE) 7 11 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE Fury Road (IRE) 8 11 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE Gustavian (IRE) 7 11 6 Decimus Racing I Anthony Honeyball Hold That Taught (GB) 7 11 6 Mr P. Davies Venetia Williams Indiana Jones (FR) 6 11 6 Robcour Mouse Morris IRE J'Ai Froid (IRE) 9 11 6 Mrs K. Bromley Laura Morgan Jungle Boogie (IRE) 8 11 6 Mr Malcolm C. Denmark Willie Mullins IRE Lord Accord (IRE) 7 11 6 Lynne & Angus Maclennan Neil Mulholland Major Dundee (IRE) 7 11 6 Exors of the late Mr Trevor Hemmings Alan King Mr Harp (IRE) 9 11 6 Mr J. Reddington Thomas Gallagher Omar Maretti (IRE) 8 11 6 Mr J. T. B. Hunt Alex Hales Ontheropes (IRE) 8 11 6 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE Opposites Attract (IRE) 8 11 6 Slattery Bloodstock Ltd Dermot McLoughlin IRE Papa Tango Charly (FR) 7 11 6 Martin Tedham & Wasdell Properties Ltd. Jonjo O'Neill Pats Fancy (IRE) 7 11 6 Hydes,McDermott,Spencer,Frobisher & Lee Rebecca Curtis Rapper (GB) 8 11 6 The Home Farm Partnership Henry Daly Roi de Dubai (IRE) 10 11 6 Ms Caroline Ahearn John McConnell IRE Run Wild Fred (IRE) 8 11 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE Slipway (IRE) 7 11 6 Mrs S. N. J. Embiricos Ben Pauling Stattler (IRE) 7 11 6 Mr R. A. Bartlett Willie Mullins IRE Stratum (GB) 9 11 6 Tony Bloom Willie Mullins IRE Streets of Doyen (IRE) 8 11 6 Ms Caroline Ahearn John McConnell IRE The Bosses Oscar (IRE) 7 11 6 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott IRE Threeunderthrufive (IRE) 7 11 6 McNeill Family Paul Nicholls Tommie Beau (IRE) 7 11 6 Simon & Christine Prout Seamus Mullins Torygraph (IRE) 7 11 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE Vanillier (FR) 7 11 6 Mrs H. M. Keaveney Gavin Cromwell IRE Your Darling (IRE) 7 11 6 Lord and Lady Vestey Ben Pauling 48 entries 21 Irish-trained

Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (Grade 1) 3m 80y Wednesday March 16 The exciting Galopin Des Champs tops 47 entries for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. Willie Mullins’ six-year-old put up a scintillating display on his debut over fences at Leopardstown over Christmas when making all the running to win unchallenged by 22 lengths. That performance took him to the head of the ante-post market for the three-mile title at a best-priced 6-4. Galopin Des Champs won the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle at last year’s Festival and took the Grade One Irish Mirror Novice Hurdle at the Punchestown Festival in April. Second favourite at around 4/1 is the Paul Nicholls-trained Bravemansgame, who took his unbeaten record over fences to three in the Grade One Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton.

Bravemansgame is clear of his Kempton rivals

Ahoy Senor (IRE) 7 11 4 Mrs C Wymer & Mr PJS Russell Lucinda Russell Annual Invictus (IRE) 7 11 4 Mr Thomas Michael Smith Chris Gordon Barnaviddaun (IRE) 9 11 4 Graham Clarkson & Andrew Smelt David Bridgwater Beacon Edge (IRE) 8 11 4 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE Bob Olinger (IRE) 7 11 4 Robcour Henry de Bromhead IRE Bothwell Bridge (IRE) 7 11 4 Victoria Dunn and Nicholas Mustoe Nicky Henderson Braeside (IRE) 8 11 4 KTDA Racing Gordon Elliott Bravemansgame (FR) 7 11 4 John Dance and Bryan Drew Paul Nicholls Brinkley (FR) 7 11 4 Brocade Racing David Pipe Bushypark (IRE) 8 11 4 Mr P. Kirby Philip Kirby Busselton (FR) 5 11 0 Chanelle Phar. Ltd Joseph O'Brien IRE Capodanno (FR) 6 11 4 Mr John P. McManus Willie Mullins IRE Delvino (IRE) 7 10 11 Mrs P J Conway Mark McCrory IRE Dickie Diver (IRE) 9 11 4 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson Diol Ker (FR) 8 11 4 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE Dusart (IRE) 7 11 4 Mr R. A. Bartlett Nicky Henderson Egality Mans (FR) 8 11 4 Mrs J. Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE En Beton (FR) 8 11 4 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE Fantastikas (FR) 7 11 4 Imperial Racing Partnership 2016 Nigel Twiston-Davies Farouk d'Alene (FR) 7 11 4 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE Fighter Allen (FR) 7 11 4 C. Jones Willie Mullins IRE Five O'clock (FR) 7 11 4 Mrs S. Ricci Willie Mullins IRE French Dynamite (FR) 7 11 4 Robcour Mouse Morris IRE Fury Road (IRE) 8 11 4 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE Gabynako (FR) 7 11 4 Mick & Molly Syndicate Gavin Cromwell IRE Gaillard du Mesnil (FR) 6 11 4 Mrs J. Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE Gallyhill (IRE) 7 11 4 Mr Claudio Michael Grech Nicky Henderson Galopin des Champs (FR) 6 11 4 Mrs Audrey Turley Willie Mullins IRE Grumpy Charley (GB) 7 11 4 Mr G. Thompson Chris Honour Hold That Taught (GB) 7 11 4 Mr P. Davies Venetia Williams Imperial Alcazar (IRE) 8 11 4 Imperial Racing Partnership 2016 Fergal O'Brien Jungle Boogie (IRE) 8 11 4 Mr Malcolm C. Denmark Willie Mullins IRE L'homme Presse (FR) 7 11 4 DFA Racing (Pink & Edwards) Venetia Williams Mister Coffey (FR) 7 11 4 Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford Nicky Henderson Ontheropes (IRE) 8 11 4 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE Oscar Elite (IRE) 7 11 4 Mrs Mary-Ann Middleton Colin Tizzard Papa Tango Charly (FR) 7 11 4 Martin Tedham & Wasdell Properties Ltd. Jonjo O'Neill Pats Fancy (IRE) 7 11 4 Hydes,McDermott,Spencer,Frobisher & Lee Rebecca Curtis Run Wild Fred (IRE) 8 11 4 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE Silver Forever (IRE) 8 10 11 Mr Colm Donlon Paul Nicholls Sounds Russian (IRE) 7 11 4 Claxby & Co Ruth Jefferson Stattler (IRE) 7 11 4 Mr R. A. Bartlett Willie Mullins IRE Stratum (GB) 9 11 4 Tony Bloom Willie Mullins IRE Streets of Doyen (IRE) 8 11 4 Ms Caroline Ahearn John McConnell IRE The Bosses Oscar (IRE) 7 11 4 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott IRE Threeunderthrufive (IRE) 7 11 4 McNeill Family Paul Nicholls Vanillier (FR) 7 11 4 Mrs H. M. Keaveney Gavin Cromwell IRE 47 entries 25 Irish-trained

Turners Novices' Chase (Grade 1) 2m 3f 168yds Thursday March 17 Bob Olinger is a shade of odds-on with some bookmakers for this after his win in the Kildare Novice Chase at Punchestown on Sunday. Henry de Bromhead’s charge, winner of the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle in 2021, is among 44 entries with 23 from Ireland. Venetia Williams has a leading contender in L’Homme Presse, who maintained his 100 per cent record over the bigger obstacles in the Dipper Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day. He too holds an entry in the Brown Advisory.

Rachael Blackmore riding Bob Olinger to victory