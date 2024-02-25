Sporting Life
Nicky Henderson and Constitution Hill
Cheltenham Festival: Nicky Henderson's star horses

By Sporting Life
12:09 · SUN February 25, 2024

We highlight Nicky Henderson's five stable stars out to give the trainer more Cheltenham Festival success this year.

Henderson is a Festival legend, having sent out his first winner at the meeting back in 1985 with See You Then, who went on to win three Champion Hurdles - something that has never been surpassed.

With 73 winners and counting, Henderson is Britain's most successful trainer at the Cheltenham Festival and sits second on the all-time list only behind Ireland's perennial champion Willie Mullins (94 winners).

Here are his five key runners this year...

Constitution Hill (Champion Hurdle, Tuesday March 12)

The Constitution Hill team have the winning feeling again

Already one of the finest hurdlers of the modern era and well on the way to greatness after wins at the past two Festivals, including last year's Champion Hurdle. It will be disappointing if he loses his unbeaten record.

Jeriko Du Reponet (Supreme Novices' Hurdle, Tuesday March 12)

James Bowen riding Jeriko Du Reponet

Held in high regard and hasn't done a great deal wrong in winning all three starts over hurdles this season. The step up to Grade 1 level will be his acid test.

Jonbon (Champion Chase, Wednesday March 13)

Jonbon on his way to Tingle Creek success

Has lived in Constitution Hill's shadow to some degree but he's a wonderful chaser when at his best and is better than able to show in his prep run at Cheltenham in January. May just struggle to beat old rival El Fabiolo.

Sir Gino (Triumph Hurdle, Friday March 15)

Sir Gino in full flight at Cheltenham

Has made a blistering start to life in the UK since his switch from France and did look something out of the ordinary when winning in style on Cheltenham's Trials Day.

Shishkin (Cheltenham Gold Cup, Friday March 15)

Shishkin and Nicky Henderson pictured at Seven Barrows

Can be moody at times but no doubting his immense talent and there could still be untapped potential as a long-distance chaser. He was on best behaviour last time and comes into the Gold Cup with leading claims.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

