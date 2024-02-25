We highlight Nicky Henderson's five stable stars out to give the trainer more Cheltenham Festival success this year.
Henderson is a Festival legend, having sent out his first winner at the meeting back in 1985 with See You Then, who went on to win three Champion Hurdles - something that has never been surpassed.
With 73 winners and counting, Henderson is Britain's most successful trainer at the Cheltenham Festival and sits second on the all-time list only behind Ireland's perennial champion Willie Mullins (94 winners).
Here are his five key runners this year...
Already one of the finest hurdlers of the modern era and well on the way to greatness after wins at the past two Festivals, including last year's Champion Hurdle. It will be disappointing if he loses his unbeaten record.
Held in high regard and hasn't done a great deal wrong in winning all three starts over hurdles this season. The step up to Grade 1 level will be his acid test.
Has lived in Constitution Hill's shadow to some degree but he's a wonderful chaser when at his best and is better than able to show in his prep run at Cheltenham in January. May just struggle to beat old rival El Fabiolo.
Has made a blistering start to life in the UK since his switch from France and did look something out of the ordinary when winning in style on Cheltenham's Trials Day.
Can be moody at times but no doubting his immense talent and there could still be untapped potential as a long-distance chaser. He was on best behaviour last time and comes into the Gold Cup with leading claims.
