Cheltenham Festival news: Tripoli Flyer in Sky Bet Supreme picture after Dovecote win

The sponsors make him a 16/1 chance for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle in a couple of weeks' time, making him the shortest-price among the home-based entries, barring The New Lion who is expected to take up his engagement in the Turners Novices' Hurdle instead.

Saturday saw him raise the bar again in the Grade 2 Ladbrokes Dovecote Novices' Hurdle , making stealthy headway to lead two from home before making a mistake at the last but staying on strongly to score by seven and a half lengths in the hands of Johnny Burke.

The six-year-old son of Getaway was runner-up to this weekend's Morebattle Hurdle contender Jurancon on debut over obstacles at Chepstow in November, since when he's three from three including the bet365 Scottish Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Musselburgh on his penultimate start.

Speaking on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, O'Brien: "We're very happy with Tripoli Flyer, he did it very well. We were really pleased with how he came out of the race as well.

"He's definitely in good enough order to have that (Sky Bet Supreme) as a consideration."

Tripoli Flyer did finish Saturday's race with blood in his nose, but the trainer doesn't consider it to be a serious issue.

He explained: "It was literally from one nostril, he's popped a blood vessel in a nostril so nothing that we're concerned about at the moment anyway.

"We won't know too much more until we start doing a bit more cantering with him and things, but at this moment in time he's come out of it well. He's got a great temperament and he's taken Saturday all in his stride.

"We'll see where we are in the next few days."

The jump at the final flight does give O'Brien one or two concerns, however, ahead of a potential trip to Cheltenham.

Regarding the horse's jumping, he said: "At the minute that does seem to be his Achilles Heel. At Musselburgh, when they were going slowly, he was jumping terrible but as soon as Johnny opened him up he was brilliant. Down the last three at Musselburgh he jumped very well when he was going very quick.

"The other day (Saturday) he went very fast into the last and flattened it. Sometimes those good horses can get away with it and he didn't lose any momentum but how long he keeps getting away with it I don't know.

"We have to try and improve his jumping. We'll be looking at things to try and sharpen his jumping up a little bit. He just needs a bit of help, event rider Laura Collett who has had a sit on him said that he was just a little bit... lazy probably isn't the right word but said that he loses a little bit of concentration.

"I was hoping, I'd never expect it, but it's what we'd hoped for. Especially after Musselburgh, where he did it so well, I just felt that Kempton and Musselburgh were sort of similar tracks. I thought that if he showed up like he did at Musselburgh then it would take a good one to beat him.

"I think Stuart Edmunds' horse (Miami Magic) is a good horse, to be second to Potters Charm. We gave him 3lb as well and I think it was a good run."