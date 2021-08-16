Philip Hobbs has confirmed “all roads” will lead to the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle for stable star Thyme Hill, who was forced to miss this year’s renewal of the Grade One prize at the Cheltenham Festival after a setback.

The Minehead trainer hopes his decision to keep the talented seven-year-old over hurdles for another campaign rather than switching him to fences can be vindicated by giving him a first victory in Britain’s premier staying hurdle contest at Cheltenham. Although a slight setback prevented Thyme Hill from an outing at The Festival™ last season, he made amends when securing the second Grade One win of his career in the Ryanair Stayers’ Hurdle at the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree in April. Thyme Hill, whose previous Festival appearances saw him finish third in the 2019 Weatherbys Champion Bumper and fourth in the 2020 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle, could start his season in the Grade Two bet365 Hurdle at Wetherby on October 30th.

And Hobbs said: “Thyme Hill is in great form at home. I suppose it is likely that he will start in either the West Yorkshire Hurdle at Wetherby or go for the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury. After that he will go back to Ascot to try and win the Long Walk Hurdle (in which Thyme Hill finished the neck second to Paisley Park in 2020) and then all roads will lead to the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. “We had the discussion regarding going chasing this season as he does jump fences very well. But as he is one of the best there is about over hurdles in the staying division we decided that we will stay over hurdles for another season. It was a fantastic day at Aintree and it was great for Tom O’Brien - hopefully they can keep the partnership going this season.”

Sporting John overhauls Shan Blue at Sandown