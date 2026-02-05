Cheltenham Festival news: Paul Nolan weighs up potential targets for Thedeviluno and Feet Of A Dancer

Nolan's Thedeviluno finished four and three-quarter-lengths second to Monday's runaway Grade 1 winner Doctor Steinberg in a Grade 2 even at Navan on December 6 and he holds entries in the Sky Bet Supreme, Turners and Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at next month's Festival.

Thedeviluno was last seen winning the Grade 2 Virgin Bet Daily Extra Places River Don Novices' Hurdle over three miles at Doncaster and his trainer is seemingly favouring the Albert Bartlett at this stage.

"I'd say looking at the way that he travelled in the race (at Doncaster), there would be no need to drop back in trip, Nolan said on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast. "Even though in fairness to him he won his maiden over two miles in Gowran and then he was placed over two and a half in a Grade 2 in Navan, then he won over three miles.

“All the options are still open but you’d certainly favour the Albert Bartlett.

“We thought that day (Navan) that Doctor Steinberg got a freebie in front, Danny (Mullins) was very good on him but nobody challenged him at all, then I thought he quickened twice up the straight. We moved to get to him but couldn’t bridge that gap.

“When the vibes were that he wasn’t one of Willie's good ones... when you’re beaten by that then how far are you going to be beaten by his decent ones?! But looking at it now, with his performance at the Dublin Racing Festival, the manner in which he did it maybe you’d prefer to steer clear of it, but we’ll see what happens."